Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Related
Did You Know Fenway Park in Boston Has a Massive Rooftop Farm?
If you are from New England, specifically Massachusetts or New Hampshire, you've likely gone too many times to count. The feeling of stepping onto Yawkey Way, smelling the Fenway Franks, and hearing Sweet Caroline really brings you back to the first time you went to Fenway. The funny thing is, not much has changed. Some seats are the same seats that were installed when the stadium was first built. You and your Grampy could have both sat in the same ballpark chair. So cool.
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCVB
Western wildfire smoke leads to hazy skies in Massachusetts, much of New England
BOSTON — Smoke from western wildfires is producing hazy conditions throughout New England, as well as the possibility of vibrant sunsets. The National Weather Service's offices in Boston and Burlington said Saturday that smoke moving eastward could make the sky appear “milky” or hazy throughout much of New England.
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
northeastern.edu
Photos of the week: Sept. 4-9
The fall semester has officially started at Northeastern this week as students and returning faculty settle in across the university’s campuses. On the Boston campus, students celebrated the beginning of a new academic year at the university’s 2022 Convocation, while Mills College at Northeastern welcomed new NU.in and returning students to the Oakland campus. And the fun is only beginning, as many look forward to more events and activities throughout the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October
'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
Broken pipe leaves massive crater in middle of Boston street
BOSTON — A broken fire pipe sent water gushing through a Boston neighborhood, leaving a massive crater in the middle of a street. The break created a river of water on A Street in the area of West Broadway and West 3rd Street late Wednesday night. Boston police have...
Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?
If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Massachusetts in 1976
It seems like whenever a monarch or foreign dignitary visits the U.S., they stop in cities such as New York or Los Angeles. So, it’s always a big deal when someone adds New England to their itinerary. It’s hard to think of anyone more notable than Queen Elizabeth, who...
JetBlue Switches to Larger Plane for Daily Service Between Worcester and Fort Lauderdale
WORCESTER - Due to a higher demand in travel, JetBlue has switched to a Airbus A320 for daily service between Worcester Regional Airport and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. According to Massport, the Airbus A320 adds 28% more passenger capacity. Non-stop flights from Worcester to Fort Lauderdale depart daily at 5:50 PM....
Get Ready to Scream: Fright Kingdom in New Hampshire is Ready for the 2022 Season
Haunt season is almost upon us and haunted attractions are starting to plan out their 2022 season. Pumpkins, creatures of the dark, and more are ready to walk around, jump out, and simply just find a way to scare you. One of New Hampshire's, biggest haunted attractions is Fright Kingdom....
spectrumnews1.com
Pride Worcester Festival 2022 hosts hundreds downtown
WORCESTER, Mass. - An annual tradition in the city of Worcester, the Pride Festival, brought out hundreds Saturday afternoon. More than 80 vendors, nonprofits, artisans, and makers celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community in Central Massachusetts. While pride is traditionally celebrated in June across the country, Worcester has done theirs in September.
Worcester Airport Hiring On-Call Snow Removal Help for Upcoming Winter
WORCESTER - The Worcester Regional Airport is now accepting applications for temporary, on-call snow removal workers and heavy equipment operators for the 2022-2023 winter season. Drivers must be available nights, days, weekends and holidays whenever snow, ice, freezing rain or other inclement weather is in the forecast. The pay is...
nbcboston.com
Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England
It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way. Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas. The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.
Man killed in Boxborough crash
BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — State police are investigating what caused a car to careen off 495 northbound Friday night killing a man from Tewksbury. The driver, Steven Michaud, 60, was transported via lifeflight to Umass Worcester where he passed away. State police say in a release that a preliminary investigation...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 2 $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winners Wednesday
Another lottery prize was won off of a ticket sold at at Ted’s Stateline Mobil in Methuen, a “lucky” store that has sold multiple big winners this year. The store has sold seven prizes worth at least $100,000 this year. Three of them have been for $1 million and one was for $25,000 per year for life.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0