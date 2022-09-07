ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know Fenway Park in Boston Has a Massive Rooftop Farm?

If you are from New England, specifically Massachusetts or New Hampshire, you've likely gone too many times to count. The feeling of stepping onto Yawkey Way, smelling the Fenway Franks, and hearing Sweet Caroline really brings you back to the first time you went to Fenway. The funny thing is, not much has changed. Some seats are the same seats that were installed when the stadium was first built. You and your Grampy could have both sat in the same ballpark chair. So cool.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
northeastern.edu

Photos of the week: Sept. 4-9

The fall semester has officially started at Northeastern this week as students and returning faculty settle in across the university’s campuses. On the Boston campus, students celebrated the beginning of a new academic year at the university’s 2022 Convocation, while Mills College at Northeastern welcomed new NU.in and returning students to the Oakland campus. And the fun is only beginning, as many look forward to more events and activities throughout the year.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
102.9 WBLM

A Haunted Hotel in Boston Will Host a ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween Bash This October

'Tis the season for all things Halloween, and the iron has never been more hot when it comes to Netflix's smash hit 'Stranger Things'. The latest season of the show was filled with more horror than ever, and lends itself perfectly to having an entire Halloween bash built around it. According to Timeout.com, one 'haunted' hotel in Boston intends to do just that with a full-scale party for those that want to flashback to the '80s with a touch of demogorgons, the upside down, and maybe a few ghosts, too.
spectrumnews1.com

Pride Worcester Festival 2022 hosts hundreds downtown

WORCESTER, Mass. - An annual tradition in the city of Worcester, the Pride Festival, brought out hundreds Saturday afternoon. More than 80 vendors, nonprofits, artisans, and makers celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community in Central Massachusetts. While pride is traditionally celebrated in June across the country, Worcester has done theirs in September.
nbcboston.com

Still Strong Offshore, Hurricane Earl Keeps Rip Current Danger High in New England

It’s a beautiful weekend, warm and dry, but with changes on the way. Saturday’s temperatures have reached the 80s and even gone as high as 88 in the warmest areas. The risk of rip currents remains on our coasts as Hurricane Earl is still strong with over 110 mph wind gusts. This increases the swell, enhancing rip currents in our north beaches.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in Boxborough crash

BOXBOROUGH, Mass. — State police are investigating what caused a car to careen off 495 northbound Friday night killing a man from Tewksbury. The driver, Steven Michaud, 60, was transported via lifeflight to Umass Worcester where he passed away. State police say in a release that a preliminary investigation...
