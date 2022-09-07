ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Austin Healey urges Government to write off debts owed by Premiership clubs

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FC6TZ_0hlebNZh00

Austin Healey has urged the Government to write off the debts owed by English clubs in the wake of the pandemic on the grounds that they perform important roles in their communities.

The Gallagher Premiership launches when Bristol host Bath on Friday night but the new season is clouded in gloom before it has even started due to the financial crisis at administration-threatened Worcester.

The Warriors owe in excess of £25million, while Wasps head a group of additional clubs who occupy precarious positions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRTim_0hlebNZh00
Former England and Lions back Austin Healey says the Government should write off its loans to Premiership clubs (Simon Cooper/PA) (PA Archive)

Premiership teams secured £147m in loans from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports (DCMS) to help with the financial fallout of Covid but these are having to be repaid over 10 years.

Former England star Healey believes it will take Government assistance to improve rugby’s outlook.

“Yes, off the field clubs have got financial difficulties, but you look around the country because of the pandemic, most businesses are in exactly the same place,” BT pundit Healey told the PA news agency.

“Stock markets are off, credit markets are screwed, you can’t get debt anywhere – and there’s a lot of debt everywhere – but all that is a by-product of two years of Covid.

“Rugby was already a finely balanced industry and an immature industry before Covid – it already had a lot of debt – and Covid really hit it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13UUyu_0hlebNZh00
Worcester owe in excess of £25million in debts (David Davies/PA (PA Wire)

“It will bounce back. It’s got some great owners, some brilliant clubs, wonderful fans, and it just needs to steady the ship and see its way through – probably with some help from the Government to be honest.

“The clubs have had debt provided by the Government but they’ve got to pay debt back. There’s been a lot of writing off of loans in various other industries.

“In a time when we’re seeing energy companies making bumper profits, maybe DCMS will do something to help the clubs across the board because of the feelgood factor that ruby gives to communities and the amount they put back into communities.

“You can’t just help the ones that are in financial difficulty because it’d be unfair for them to just help one and not help the other 12.”

Despite the struggle to stay afloat afflicting some clubs, Healey insists the Premiership should take comfort in knowing the quality of rugby on the pitch has never been higher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YtUd6_0hlebNZh00
Leicester are the current Premiership champions (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“If someone is considering joining their club to play or watching their local club, they should definitely do it,” he said.

“I’ve commentating for 14 years and there have been some really boring years. Dire games like a 6-3 Sale against Leeds. Or some terrible, dull, kick-fest.

“But last season there were very few games that were boring, if any. You’ve got more entertainment now than you’ve ever had.

“The thing the Premiership massively has in its favour is that the product is amazing. More often than not the matches are great spectacles.”

:: BT Sport is the home of Gallagher Premiership Rugby. The new season kicks off with Bristol v Bath at 7pm on BT Sport 1 on Friday September 9 – www.bt.com/sport/rugby-union

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What next for Harry and Meghan after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign. The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Will Charles grant Philip’s wish about Edward?

The Duke of Edinburgh always wanted his youngest son the Earl of Wessex to inherit his title, but the decision now lies with Charles, the new King. Just three months after Philip’s death in 2021, it was reported that Charles was reluctant to hand the dukedom over to Edward when he became king.
U.K.
newschain

What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiership Rugby#Bt Sport#Debts#English#Bristol#Wasps
newschain

In Pictures: Brothers united in grief for Windsor Castle walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
U.K.
newschain

Camilla is now Her Majesty the Queen at Charles’s side

Camilla is now the Queen, serving as a Queen Consort at Charles’s side. The wife of a king automatically becomes a queen consort and only a change in legislation would prevent her from doing so, but there had been much controversy over whether Camilla would use the title. Elizabeth...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents. Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen has died: 6 extraordinary facts you never knew about her

The Queen has died at 96 years old. She was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for over 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King. In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”
CELEBRITIES
newschain

William praises ‘Grannie’ in emotional tribute to the Queen

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to his “Grannie” the Queen following her death aged 96, saying it would be “some time” before her loss “will truly feel real”. William also said his children would have “memories that will last their whole lives” from their time spent with the Queen, adding he would “honour her memory” through supporting his father, the King.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

‘Sad and poignant moment’ as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time

Scots have marked what Nicola Sturgeon described as a “sad and poignant moment” as the Queen left Balmoral for the final time. After she died at the Aberdeenshire castle on Thursday, the body of the Queen was being moved on Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will rest overnight.
U.K.
newschain

Meghan and Harry join William and Kate on walkabout at Windsor Castle

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been joined by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on a walkabout at Windsor Castle as their first engagement under their new titles. Harry and Meghan joined William and Kate in public together for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020, as they inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace announces

The Queen has died, Buckingham Palace has announced. Elizabeth II, 96, was the nation’s longest-reigning monarch, serving as head of state for more than 70 years. The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately on the death of his mother. In a statement, the...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Ukraine ‘breaks through front line in east and nears key town’

Western defence officials and analysts have said they believe Ukraine has punched through Russian front lines south of the country’s second-largest city, taking thousands of square miles of territory and threatening to cut off Russian supply lines. The British Ministry of Defence (MoD), in an online briefing, said it...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy