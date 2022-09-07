ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Get a free gift card when you pre-order the latest games at Best Buy

By Jen Allen
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3ALS_0hleb4t900
(Image credit: Future)

Best Buy currently has a useful offer on select game pre-orders offering either a $5 or $10 e-gift card (opens in new tab) to spend on anything else you may wish to buy. The pre-order bonus offer is available on a varied range of games. Pre-ordering FIFA 23, Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope, Gotham Knights, Skulls and Bones, or Hogwarts Legacy nets you a handy $10 gift card, though if you pre-order NBA 2K23, you'll receive a $5 gift card instead. The former titles would all work out as the equivalent of $59.99 instead of $69.99, while NBA 2K23 comes down to $64.99. Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope is $49.99 instead of $59.99, once you factor in the gift card.

The Best Buy gift card offer runs alongside existing pre-order bonuses. That means that you still gain exclusive in-game items with NBA 2K23 on top of your free cash. The offer also extends to special editions to boot.

A $5 or $10 gift card isn't a huge bonus when pre-ordering a game but it adds up. If you're looking to buy a new controller or gaming headset to take with you on your next adventure, it'll make a dent in the regular cost of said device. Ultimately, you can buy anything you want with the gift card so it doesn't have to be games related. The cheapest deal would be to buy FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for the Nintendo Switch which - with the gift card - would work out as the equivalent of $29.99 (opens in new tab) instead of $39.99 making it one of the best Nintendo Switch game deals around, assuming you like soccer.

(opens in new tab)

Free $5 or $10 gift card with game pre-orders at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

If you're looking to buy an upcoming big release, Best Buy will give you a $5 or $10 gift card in exchange for your custom. It's a small saving but one that's sure to be useful when buying other things.

Games included in Best Buy pre-order deals

More of today's best game deals

The Best Buy pre-order offer is far from the only way to save on games right now. If you're looking for something else or a deeper discount, our price comparison tool is on hand to help you find the best game deals.

More of today's best game deals

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

Reduced Price

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices

Alternatively, check out our guide to the best Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals to have a steady selection of games at the ready. We're also showing you where to pre-order Splatoon 3 and more Hogwarts Legacy pre-order options as well.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

You can now pre-order the Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Core controller

Microsoft's new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller pre-orders are now live, which means you can already get your name down for the next generation Xbox Series X controller. The $129.99 / £114.99 gamepad will be released on September 21, but we're seeing pre-orders available at Amazon (opens in new tab) and Microsoft (opens in new tab) right now.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is getting more free story DLC later this year

Fans of Assassin's Creed Valhalla are being treated to more content in the coming months. Assassin's Creed Valhalla is by no means a small game. Since its release in 2020, Eivor's adventure has been further bolstered with three major DLC expansions, as well as additional activities such as River Raids, Mastery Challenges, and, most recently, a roguelite-style experience in the form of Forgotten Saga. Altogether you've got a Viking saga you can easily sink hundreds of hours into. And it's set to get even bigger.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Buy#Gaming#Nba#Pre Orders#Video Game
GamesRadar

A story-driven Battlefield game is coming from Halo's co-creator

Battlefield's creative director leaves EA as a new studio starts building a "narrative campaign" EA has announced a number of shakeups for the Battlefield franchise, including the departure of creative director Lars Gustavsson and a new studio building a story-driven campaign under Halo veteran Marcus Lehto. Ridgeline Games is being...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
FIFA
GamesRadar

Gargoyles is the next classic Disney game getting a remaster

"A fan-favorite that's sure to have you screaming like a Viking yeeted by Goliath" In amongst the huge announcements this weekend comes confirmation that 90s platformer Garygoyles is getting the remaster treatment. Sandwiched in the middle of the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase with very little fanfare, Disney confirmed that...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Leaked Overwatch 2 short seemingly reveals fox hero Kiriko

A 10 minute long Overwatch 2 short appears to have leaked providing an early look at a new hero called Kiriko. The short is all in Spanish, and is clearly unfinished with plenty of placeholder animations and missing sound effects - and bits of music sound suspiciously similar to tracks from Cyberpunk 2077 and the anime film Your Name. Still, if it's a fake, it's a particularly elaborate one. Many of the shots do seem to be finished, or close to it, and seem to be a match for the quality of Blizzard's usual animated shorts.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Rayman is back and his fans couldn't be happier - even if it is just in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Rayman is heading to Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and fans are hoping this leads to a resurgence of the Ubisoft mascot's career. Earlier today during the Ubisoft Forward presentation, it was announced that Rayman will join Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in upcoming free DLC. One of three updates due to hit the game post launch, Mario + Rabbids creative director Davide Soliani was very excited to give fans a brief look at the upcoming DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Skull and Bones has a secret pirate lair for every player

Skull and Bones offers players their very own pirate lair to control. Revealed earlier today for the very first time at the Ubisoft Forward presentation for September 2022, Skull and Bones had one brand new feature to show off. This would be the pirate lair, introduced to viewers as their very own hideaway and secret stash away from the world.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy