Get a free gift card when you pre-order the latest games at Best Buy

Best Buy currently has a useful offer on select game pre-orders offering either a $5 or $10 e-gift card (opens in new tab) to spend on anything else you may wish to buy. The pre-order bonus offer is available on a varied range of games. Pre-ordering FIFA 23, Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope, Gotham Knights, Skulls and Bones, or Hogwarts Legacy nets you a handy $10 gift card, though if you pre-order NBA 2K23, you'll receive a $5 gift card instead. The former titles would all work out as the equivalent of $59.99 instead of $69.99, while NBA 2K23 comes down to $64.99. Mario + Rabbits: Sparks of Hope is $49.99 instead of $59.99, once you factor in the gift card.

The Best Buy gift card offer runs alongside existing pre-order bonuses. That means that you still gain exclusive in-game items with NBA 2K23 on top of your free cash. The offer also extends to special editions to boot.

A $5 or $10 gift card isn't a huge bonus when pre-ordering a game but it adds up. If you're looking to buy a new controller or gaming headset to take with you on your next adventure, it'll make a dent in the regular cost of said device. Ultimately, you can buy anything you want with the gift card so it doesn't have to be games related. The cheapest deal would be to buy FIFA 23 Legacy Edition for the Nintendo Switch which - with the gift card - would work out as the equivalent of $29.99 (opens in new tab) instead of $39.99 making it one of the best Nintendo Switch game deals around, assuming you like soccer.

Games included in Best Buy pre-order deals

The Best Buy pre-order offer is far from the only way to save on games right now.

