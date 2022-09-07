Read full article on original website
Andy Carroll set for return to football with Reading on free transfer after finishing West Brom contract
ANDY CARROLL is set to return to Reading, according to reports. The former England striker spent the first half of last season with the Royals before joining West Brom in January. He was released by Steve Bruce's side at the end of last season, but is now set for a...
Newcastle ‘keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos but face £30m fight with PSG for midfielder
NEWCASTLE are keeping tabs on Brazilian wonderkid Andrey Santos, according to reports. But the mega-rich Toon face competition from big hitters Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona for the £30million-rated midfielder. According to inews, the Magpies are very interested in landing the exciting 18-year-old midfielder. And they feel their strong links...
NBA 2K23 Atlanta Hawks Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Dominique Wilkins dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Atlanta Hawks. If you're curious about who the Hawks' best players might be, where their new backcourt ranks in the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in both MyNBA Eras and Franchise, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Hawks roster.
NBA 2K23 Houston Rockets Roster And Ratings
NBA 2K23 is here, and that means hoop heads and casual NBA fans will have about a season's worth of debates to start and more than a few Tracy McGrady dunks to choreograph. We're breaking down the new NBA 2K23 rosters for all 32 NBA teams, and in this guide we're taking a closer look at the Houston Rockets. If you're curious about who the Rockets' best players might be, where their young talent sits with the rest of the league, or which team positions may need an upgrade in MyNBA Eras, then here's everything you need to know about the new NBA 2K23 Rockets roster.
Brighton eye four managers to replace Potter after Chelsea move including Bodo/Glimt’s Knutsen and free agent De Zerbi
BRIGHTON have drawn up a four-man shortlist as they look to replace Graham Potter. Potter, 47, left the Seagulls for Chelsea after Thomas Tuchel was brutally sacked by new Blues owner Todd Boehly. According to the Telegraph, the Premier League side are now considering moves for Kjetil Knutsen and Roberto...
Le'Veon Bell knocks out Adrian Peterson as former NFL stars meet in the ring
In the first bout for star NFL running backs, Le'Veon Bell floored Adrian Peterson with a right hand to the chin in the fifth round.
Spain survives Lithuania 102-94 in overtime thanks in part to Celtics alum Juancho Hernangomez
The Spanish National Team will live to play another game in this year’s European Basketball Championship (commonly referred to as the EuroBasket) in no small part thanks to the efforts of Boston Celtics big man alumnus Juancho Hernangomez. The star of the Netflix “Hustle” film had plenty on display...
