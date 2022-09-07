ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

The Independent

Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador

A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
LA PORTE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
UPI News

2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
UVALDE, TX
Fox News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more migrants are bussed to Chicago

Arrived in Chicago from Texas on Sunday and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he is using them as human pawns. The migrants arrived in the Windy City after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago last week. Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
MilitaryTimes

Machine gun missing at California Army post

Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
FORT IRWIN, CA
The Independent

Two babies aged four and 18 months old are found abandoned in Arizona desert by border patrol agents

Two children aged four and eighteen months were found alone in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert by border patrol officials. The shocking discovery came on Friday not far from the US-Mexico border, according to John R Modlin, chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.Mr Modlin said the younger child was unresponsive and had to be revived after being left in the desert “to die”. “This is cruelty,” he tweeted. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”A group of...
ARIZONA STATE

