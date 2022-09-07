Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s How Governor Abbott and Beto O’Rourke Responded to the Second ShootingTom HandyUvalde, TX
Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Related
Mother reported missing in Texas one year ago found on the run from police in Ecuador
A Texas woman who disappeared from her home almost a year ago has been found alive in Ecuador, reportedly on the run from the law. Law enforcement officials claim that Josefa Vela left her children and family behind in La Porte, Texas, almost a year ago to flee potential jail time over a drug offence. About one year ago, Ms Vela was last seen driving away from her home in La Porte, prompting calls for prayer and sparking searches for the 36-year-old. Eventually US Marshals based out of Corpus Christi picked up on her case and began searching for...
Texas lawyer, who posed as judge, arrested after human smuggling incident
A lawyer arrested in South Texas earlier this month on suspicion of human smuggling told authorities that he was a judge in an apparent attempt to get off, according to a police report obtained by the Washington Examiner.
Texas Department of Public Safety suspends 2 officers with pay during internal review of Uvalde response
Two officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety who were at the scene of the Uvalde school massacre have been suspended with pay and referred for formal investigation amid an internal review of law enforcement actions that day, the agency said Tuesday as students in the shaken community returned to school for the first time since the attack.
Texas Dept. Of Public Safety Is Investigating 5 Uvalde Officers, Suspending 2 Of Them
Texas DPS director Steven McCraw said the law enforcement response to May's school shooting was an "abject failure."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 injured, 4 suspects in custody after shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police have multiple suspects in custody after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left two people injured Thursday evening. The Uvalde Police Department said two juveniles were being treated at hospitals in San Antonio following the shooting at Uvalde Memorial Park at 5: 30 p.m. Thursday. The conditions of the victims were not immediately known.
No funerals, no family, no flowers: Texas is being overwhelmed by migrant deaths
Texas authorities say 2022 is on track to be the deadliest year for migrant deaths, as an influx of migrants attempt to cross into the US. CNN’s Rosa Flores reports.
Texas Border Patrol agents meet with HHS Sec. Mayorkas, who blasts Gov. Abbott's border actions: 'wreak havoc'
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas traveled to Eagle Pass, Texas Thursday afternoon to meet with Border Patrol agents and survey operations amid a daily influx of migrants that has overwhelmed local officials and fueled criticism of the Biden administration’s border policies. Secretary Mayorkas met with Border Patrol agents at...
6 of 43 missing Mexican students were allegedly kept alive, given to army
MEXICO CITY — Six of the 43 Mexican students abducted and disappeared in 2014, were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the commander of the local army base who ordered their killings, the Mexican government official leading the Truth Commission said Friday. Interior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pecan farmers on Texas border get caught in immigration enforcement battle
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — A Texas pecan farm nearly the size of Disneyland has become entangled in a turf war between the Biden administration and Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement on the southern border. Hugo and Magali Urbina, who bought Heavenly Farms in April 2021, at...
Fox News
Mexico President Lopez Obrador urges calm amid cartel violence, US government staff told to shelter in place
Mexico President André Manuel López Obrador is urging calm after his country was rocked by several days of cartel-fueled violence. "I want to tell the people of Mexico to be calm, that there is governance, there is stability," López Obrador said during an address from the National Palace in Mexico City.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot lashes out at Texas Gov. Abbott after 50 more migrants are bussed to Chicago
Arrived in Chicago from Texas on Sunday and Democrat Mayor Lori Lightfoot once again slammed Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, saying he is using them as human pawns. The migrants arrived in the Windy City after Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to Chicago last week. Abbott said he will continue to bus migrants to sanctuary cities until the federal government secures the southern border.
Nine migrants found dead at Texas border, 53 apprehended trying to cross Rio Grande
Nine migrants who were trying to enter the United States have died, and 37 others have been rescued, after they tried to cross the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass, Texas, authorities said on Saturday. Border Patrol agents in Del Rio Sector, including Border Patrol's Search, Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MilitaryTimes
Machine gun missing at California Army post
Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
5-year-old girl drowns while trying to cross Rio Grande to enter Texas with her mother
A 5-year-old girl has drowned while attempting to cross the Rio Grande to enter Texas, Mexico's National Immigration Institute said Tuesday. The girl was attempting to cross the river with her mother Monday, when the current swept her away. KVIA-TV reported the mother and child were from Guatemala. The mother...
The first bus carrying migrants from the US-Mexico border in Texas arrives in Chicago, officials say
The state of Texas, which for several months has bussed thousands of newly arrived migrants at the US-Mexico border to New York City and Washington, DC, has set a new metropolitan area as a destination: Chicago.
The 'Remain in Mexico' Policy Is Officially Over. But Hundreds of Migrants Are Still Stuck in Mexico
People are stuck waiting in Mexico because of a new process designed by DHS that requires those in MPP to wait until their next court date before they can be removed from the program
‘We guarantee your safety’: Juarez invites U.S. residents to Juan Gabriel festival
“I want to reassure our brothers in El Paso, Las Cruces and New Mexico that they should not worry about attending these events because your safety is completely guaranteed.” -- Ivan Perez Ruiz, Juarez’s director of economic development
thecentersquare.com
State Department advises Americans not to travel to parts of Mexico due to increased risk of kidnappings, crime
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of State issued a travel advisory warning Americans not to travel to some areas of Mexico due to increased risk of crime and kidnappings. It also warned that the U.S. government won’t be able to help Americans if they become victims of crime while traveling there.
Two babies aged four and 18 months old are found abandoned in Arizona desert by border patrol agents
Two children aged four and eighteen months were found alone in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert by border patrol officials. The shocking discovery came on Friday not far from the US-Mexico border, according to John R Modlin, chief patrol agent of the US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector.Mr Modlin said the younger child was unresponsive and had to be revived after being left in the desert “to die”. “This is cruelty,” he tweeted. “And it is gut-wrenching. I commend our agents for their quick response to this dreadful incident and to every incident in which migrant lives are at stake.”A group of...
Greg Abbott Slams Lori Lightfoot for 'Attacking Texas' Over Border Crisis
"Texas is doing Biden's job to secure the border," the state's governor tweeted.
Comments / 0