Huntsville, AL

WAAY-TV

Albertville Police: 1 shot, suspect arrested

Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

1 person injured in Huntsville shooting

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
AL.com

18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying

A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence

An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
EVA, AL
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Huntsville Police#Pratt Avenue
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alabama man accused of possessing 67 pounds of meth, cocaine

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A North Alabama man is accused of trafficking drugs after police found him with a combined 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County

A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Rape, burglary suspect captured in Morgan County after months-long search

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has ended its months-long search for a Hartselle man wanted on multiple warrants. Trenton Turner Reed, 27, was arrested Wednesday. He is suspected of second-degree rape, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and obstructing justice. The sheriff's office announced their search in March and asked for the...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Child attacked by pack of dogs

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson

Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

