Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Teen Indicted for Accidental Shooting Death of Seth Bishop Anderson, son of convicted killer Amy BishopA.W. NavesHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Albertville Police: 1 shot, suspect arrested
Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
WAAY-TV
1 person injured in Huntsville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting Thursday, according to Huntsville Police Department. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting happened about 2:40 p.m. in the area of Alaska Avenue and Fairbanks Street. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
WAAY-TV
Death investigation underway after Madison County inmate found unresponsive in cell
A death investigation is underway at the Madison County Detention Center after a convicted sex offender died of an apparent suicide. Thomas Hayes, 51, was alone in his cell Thursday when he was found about 4:45 p.m. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it appears Hayes tried to take his own life by strangling himself with pieces of clothing.
Carjacking suspect shot to death 14 seconds after chase ends in crash, St. Clair County sheriff says
A north Alabama 28-year-old has been identified as the man shot to death by law enforcement officers overnight in St. Clair County. Sheriff Billy Murray identified the slain carjacking suspect as John “Cal” Stutts. He lived in Sheffield. Authorities say Stutts carried out an armed carjacking at a...
18-year-old charged with murder in Huntsville slaying
A Huntsville teen has been charged with murder in connection with a shooting death last week. Huntsville police said Jerry Tate Ingram, 18, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Jaylen Hill, 18, on Friday, Sept. 2. According to police, investigator believe Ingram and Hill...
WAAY-TV
Casey White attorneys want murder, jail escape suspect moved to Cullman County Jail
Attorneys for Casey White want their client moved out of a state prison and into a county jail. They say this is so White can “be readily accessible to the defense team” as they prepare for his Dec. 12 murder trial in the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway.
WAAY-TV
Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence
An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
Coroner’s report won’t be excluded from Mason Sisk murder trial
A Limestone County judge has ruled to allow medical reports to be admitted in the trial of Mason Sisk in the shooting deaths of five of his family members.
Decatur man arrested for $2,500 worth of damages to business
Decatur Police Department (DPD) arrested a man for excessive damage to a business on Thursday.
WSFA
‘Do not point a weapon at law enforcement, and if you do you will be shot’: Suspect killed after armed carjacking, chase in St. Clair Co.
ST. CLAIR CO, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was shot and killed by police late Wednesday night after an armed carjacking and a pursuit through several cities according to the St. Clair Co. Sheriff. It started around 11:45 p.m. when the Steele Police Department responded to a man armed with...
Alabama man accused of possessing 67 pounds of meth, cocaine
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A North Alabama man is accused of trafficking drugs after police found him with a combined 67 pounds of methamphetamine and cocaine, authorities said. Mark Saint Jules Dolce, 28, of Huntsville, was arrested on Sept. 2 and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
WAAY-TV
Man jailed after being found passed out in car, blocking Morgan County roadway
A Lacey's Spring man was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle and blocking the roadway Thursday morning. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched early Thursday to the 700 block of Huskey Mountain Private Drive after someone called to report the unconscious driver. When deputies...
Teen arrested in connection to Five Points shooting
An 18-year-old was charged with murder after a shooting late Friday night on Pratt Avenue.
Suspect wanted in Blount County homicide captured in Walker County
A man sought in connection with a deadly shooting in Blount County was taken into custody Wednesday in Walker County. Norman Wayne Griffin, 57, was captured Wednesday in the woods behind a residence on River Road in Cordova, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made by the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Walker County deputies and Cordova police.
WAAY-TV
Rape, burglary suspect captured in Morgan County after months-long search
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office has ended its months-long search for a Hartselle man wanted on multiple warrants. Trenton Turner Reed, 27, was arrested Wednesday. He is suspected of second-degree rape, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and obstructing justice. The sheriff's office announced their search in March and asked for the...
WAFF
Child attacked by pack of dogs
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A child is fighting for their live after getting attacked by a pack of dogs in Lawrence County. Members of the sheriff’s office say a 7 year old was taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition. The attack happened at around 3:30 Saturday afternoon...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville landlord says police stopped eviction of tenant charged with arson
Although his tenant is in jail, he still must follow eviction laws. North Alabama landlord must wait to evict tenant, even after tenant's alleged arson attempt. The tenant is accused of pouring gasoline all over himself, his wife and the rental property. If he bonds out of jail, police say the landlord can't yet prevent him from going back to the home.
7 arrested on drug charges after death, multiple overdoses at north Alabama home: Police
Seven suspects were arrested on several drug charges after a search at a north Alabama home where multiple overdoses and a death were reported turned up a large quantity of fentanyl-laced pills and other narcotics, authorities said Thursday. Investigators with Decatur police’s Vice/Narcotics Unit with assistance from the department’s SWAT...
Trials set for three charged in Huntsville toddler’s shooting death
30-year-old Martin Arrendondo Evenes was one of three charged with capital murder in the death of 3-year-old "Sweet Livia" Robinson. The toddler was killed when a bullet intended for a woman who was involved in a dispute with the suspects struck her in the head while she slept on the couch.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify man killed in electrical accident at construction site
The Huntsville Police Department has released the identity of the man killed Wednesday at a construction site. Robert Philyaw, 41, was accidentally electrocuted while he was working on electricity at the site near the old Burlington Coat Factory on University Drive. Police say the incident was reported about 1:23 p.m....
