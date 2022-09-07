ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Armando Bacot among trio eyeing National Player of the Year

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WcwWn_0hleZlzP00

The UNC basketball program has high expectations heading into the 2022-23 season — a different vibe from a season ago.

Now with a year under Hubert Davis, fans and players saw what the UNC offense would look like. Not only is it a modernization of what the Tar Heels were doing before, but there are also a lot of NBA tendencies involved.

For Armando Bacot , the 6-foot-10 center came in second in ACC Player of the Year voting last season after averaging 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds per game. He averaged 15.3 points and 16.5 rebounds in the NCAA Tournament, en route to a National Championship runner-up appearance.

After announcing his decision to return to Carolina for another season, he immediately became one of the top players in college basketball.

And, according to numerous colleges coaches polled anonymously , Bacot is one of three players eyeing National Player of the Year.

CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches and Bacot received the third-most votes for National Player of the Year — with 10.2 percent of the vote.

In first was Drew Timme (Gonzaga) with 43.9 percent of the vote and second was Oscar Tshiebwe (Kentucky) with 33.7 percent of the vote.

Here were some of the notable quotes from coaches who chose Bacot.

“Bacot’s numbers will be off the charts and old teammates around him will have them winning at high level.”

“He finished the season playing his best and I have to imagine the draft process kept him on the path of improvement and development. He is experienced, he has won at a high level and he has the ability to not only dictate an opponent’s defensive game plan, but also adjust their offensive game plan.”

“In an era where the traditional big is becoming extinct, it is funny many of the best returners in college are more-traditional big men — and he is the best of that group. Can absolutely dominate the game by the pressure he puts on the backboard, and different from Tshiebwe. He has touch and skill around the rim.”

Bacot leads the Tar Heels who will be returning four starters from last year. They also added Northwestern transfer big Pete Nance to replace Brady Manek.

Bacot became the first player in NCAA Tournament history with six double-doubles in one NCAA Tournament and also set the ACC record for double-doubles in a single season (31) and tied the NCAA record that David Robinson set in 1985-86.

Regardless of how Bacot finishes in National Player of the Year voting, he will be one of the best players in the country, and most important. He should also compete, even with some of his teammates, for ACC Player of the Year.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher speaks after stunning 17-14 loss to Appalachian State

Texas A&M entered this weekend 1-0, ranked 6th in both the AP and USA Today coaches polls, and looked to make a statement at home against an Appalachian State team that was coming off of a heartbreaking 63-61 shootout against North Carolina last Saturday. In one of the ugliest, sloppiest, and just plain embarrassing performances by an Aggies team in recent memory, Texas A&M fell to the Mountaineers 17-14, as the game honestly felt like it was never in question for the king slayers of the Sun Belt conference. Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark came into the game wanting to control...
BOONE, NC
247Sports

Breaking down DJ Wagner's game

The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
LOUISVILLE, KY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star recruit to unofficially visit UNC basketball program

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers is a rising prospect in the 2024 class that is drawing interest from several top programs. And one of the latest offers he’s received is from Hubert Davis and North Carolina. The Tar Heels officially offered Flowers earlier in the week after spending over a year watching him play and showing interest. With UNC in the mix, Flowers has said that it will certainly impact his recruitment which is good news for the Tar Heels. And now on Thursday, the program received some more good news. Flowers told Sports Illustrated’s Jason Jordan that is will take more visits this Fall,...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Twitter reacted to Notre Dame-Marshall: Thundering Herd side

Take away the plane crash and Randy Moss, and you’ll find that Marshall actually has a pretty nice history of team success. It has won 13 conference championships and a couple of national titles at the Football Championship Subdivision level. Now, you can add an upset win over Notre Dame in South Bend to that history. The folks in Huntington will be celebrating this until the wee hours of the morning.
HUNTINGTON, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Was it a clean hit? Florida's Justus Boone sacks Kentucky's Will Levis

All eyes were on the quarterbacks coming into Florida’s matchup with the Kentucky Wildcats, but it’s the defense that’s turning heads early. Gervon Dexter Sr. kicked things off with the first Gators sack of the season during the Wildcats’ first drive, but it’s defensive end Justus Boone’s leveling hit on UK quarterback Will Levis that has people talking. The Swamp immediately erupted after Levis went down, but a flag for targeting quickly changed the mood in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
Person
David Robinson
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Pete Nance
Person
Oscar Tshiebwe
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Heupel recaps Tennessee's win at Pittsburgh

Tennessee (2-0) defeated No. 14 Pittsburgh (1-1), 34-27 in overtime, Saturday. Tennessee defeated Ball State, 59-10, in Week 1 at Neyland Stadium. 14 Vols set or tied career highs in Week 1 against Ball State. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State, Akron, Florida, Alabama, UT Martin,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN analyst thinks Bears' Justin Fields should demand a trade for ridiculous (and incorrect) reasons

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. But another NFL analyst believes quarterback Justin Fields should demand a trade because the Bears are trying to ruin him. It’s been a popular viewpoint throughout the offseason as Chicago has received plenty of criticism for how they’ve chosen to surround Justin Fields with receivers and the offensive line.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Nba#Unc#Acc Player#The Ncaa Tournament#National Championship#Cbs Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best reactions from Arkansas’ 44-30 win over South Carolina

Football in Arkansas is fun again. The Razorbacks and their fan base have mostly suffered the last 10 years. Coach Sam Pittman brought some light in 2020 and opened the iris last year. Now, in 2022, the Hogs are a force with which to be reckoned. It isn’t just Hogs Faithful who are taking notice. The 16th-ranked Razorbacks have drawn the attention of college football at large. Saturday’s win over South Carolina was more evidence of it. Arkansas certainly won’t drop in the polls when the next batch of rankings are released and could even move up. No one would be surprised. Not even the national media. The respect for the Razorbacks has returned and considering next week comes against former coach Bobby Petrino, it couldn’t have arrived at a better time. Life is a circle. Welphttps://twitter.com/RealWildhog/status/1568641380733296643The Beasthttps://twitter.com/That_Guy_Harris/status/1568644355837026304 Sanders had seven tackles by halftime, including two for-loss and a pass break-up. It was sheer sideline-to-sideline work for the transfer from Alabama.No lies detectedhttps://twitter.com/NicoleAuerbach/status/1568673387555475458 The Hogs are a combination of smashmouth and beauty. The saviors of college football? Maybe.The former players have pride in the programhttps://twitter.com/jonathanmarsh40/status/1568694791860355073 Marshall had to live through the rough years of Arkansas football. Glad to see he's never left the Hogs behind.No better companyhttps://twitter.com/ChoateMason/status/156868323651106406511
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Former Hog Joe Foucha suspended from LSU because of transfer credits from Arkansas

Joe Foucha was one of the leaders of the Arkansas secondary in his three seasons with the Razorbacks. This past offseason he transferred to LSU; he’s from the state of Louisiana. But Foucha didn’t play in the team’s season-opening loss to Florida State. Coach Brian Kelly said why earlier in the week. “It really has to do with some technical issues with credit hours and transfer credit hours,” Kelly said. “It’s really unfortunate. Joe has done everything we’ve asked him to do.” Foucha was a three-year starter for Arkansas where he racked up 230 tackles and four interceptions. He and last year’s starting nickel, Greg Brooks Jr., both transferred to their home state’s flagship school after the season. Brooks had four tackles against the Seminoles. Kelly said he hopes to have Foucha back as soon as possible, suggesting the former Razorbacks safety would be a regular in the Tigers’ defensive backfield. “Joe’s done everything we’ve asked him to do,” Kelly said.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

149K+
Followers
197K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy