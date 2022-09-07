Read full article on original website
Related
WLBT
Mary Carter ousted as deputy director of water operations amid Jackson’s ongoing water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mary Carter has been ousted as deputy director of water operations for the city of Jackson, she confirmed with WLBT. Carter, who had been with the city for eight years, says she was fired for not participating “in the emergency thing.”. State and federal employees...
Picayune Item
Time-line to get county’s dry status on Nov. ballot seems tight
Even though the state passed a law in 2021 effectively ending prohibition in all counties, it is still up to each county in Mississippi that was dry at that time to decide if they want to abandon those old laws. Pearl River County in 2022 remains dry, creating an unfair...
News4Jax.com
2 men arrested for putting waste in Mississippi sewage system
JACKSON, Miss. – Two men appeared in federal court Friday for illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System. It is unclear if this is linked to the water crisis. A nine-count federal indictment was unsealed in Jackson on Sept. 2, charging Thomas Douglas, Jr., 61, and John...
WAPT
Mississippi lieutenant governor visits Jackson restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann made his way to Jackson restaurants today as they try to navigate the ongoing water crisis and boil water notice. Johnny T's Blues and Bistro on Farish Street was first on his list. "They're open for business, this place is packed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says
The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
WLBT
Two Rankin County men indicted for dumping waste into Jackson sewer system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Charles Carfagno with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Criminal Investigation Division’s Southeast Area Branch announced on Thursday that two Rankin County men appeared in federal court on felony charges of illegally discharging industrial waste into the Jackson Sewer System, conspiracy, and making false statements.
WAPT
Jackson's deputy director of water operations says she was fired
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson's director of water operations says she has been fired from her position. Mary Carter said she was terminated by interim Public Works Director Jordan Hillman on Friday by the direction of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. Carter said she was told she was...
fox29.com
Brown water runs from tap in Mississippi amid water crisis
JACKSON, MIss. - A Mississippi resident filmed brown water coming from her tap as the state's capital city deals with a water crisis. Molly Minta, who lives in the Belhaven neighborhood of Jackson, recorded the disturbing image Friday afternoon as a boil-water notice remains in place for the area. "My...
RELATED PEOPLE
WDAM-TV
Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards $70,000 to Mississippi
GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WDAM) - On Thursday, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $70,000 in youth literacy grants to Mississippi nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. This includes grants to three organizations in the Pine Belt. The funds are part of more than $3 million recently awarded across the...
WAPT
Feds meet with governor, mayor to get everyone on same page to fix Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson Wednesday touring the city's water treatment plant and meeting with state, local and Congressional leaders. Regan was not only taking a closer look at the city's water crisis, but seemingly trying to make sure the state and city are on the same page in making repairs.
How Jackson neighbors can get help paying water bills
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The local organization, MS Strong, is working to help Jackson neighbors who have been affected by the water crisis pay their water bills. Those who are having financial difficulty paying their water bill may now visit www.SippStrong.com to sign-up to get their water bill paid. The only requirement is that you […]
Weekend guide: Here’s the events in Mississippi for Sept. 9-11
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (September 9-11) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: 6th Annual Richland Ranger Fall Carnival – Friday & Saturday – Richland Enjoy rides, games, funnel cakes and more while […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Electric car charging station to open in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Kenneth Cleveland, the owner of Universal Solar Enterprise, plans to open an electric car charging station in the City of Jackson. The charging station is expected to be located on John R. Lynch Street. Cleveland believes the new charging station will help the city, which has been impacted by crime and […]
Q&A: How White Flight and Environmental Injustice Led to the Jackson, Mississippi Water Crisis
Mississippi has found itself in a dire position, after a flood left the state’s capital city, Jackson, without water to drink or fight fires. Residents, who had actually been under a boil-water advisory since mid-July, were reminded to keep their mouths closed during showers—if they were lucky enough to even have water pressure.
Picayune Item
Mississippi Highway Patrol is making preparations for Cadet Class 67
JACKSON, Miss. – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is now accepting applications for Cadet Class 67. The class is scheduled to begin in late January 2023, and will last approximately 18 weeks with training conducted at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers’ Training Academy in Pearl, Mississippi. The minimum qualifications...
WLOX
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of Jackson, claiming the state had, “never received a real plan” on how to improve Jackson’s fragile water system, Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba fired back on Tuesday in the city’s defense. In his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi’s only burn center to close in October
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s only burn center, located at Merit Health Central in Jackson, will close on October 14, 2022. The Clarion Ledger reported burn patients in Mississippi will be redirected to Doctors Hospital in Augusta, Georgia, Firefighters Burn Center – Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee, or USA Health in Mobile, Alabama. The […]
impact601.com
Three accidents before noon keep Jasper County first responders busy
Three separate accidents across Jasper County Tuesday left victims with injuries, including one deceased. “Tuesday, September 6th, started off a busy day for area Volunteer Fire Departments,” said Emergency Management Director Hudson Jenkins. According to Jenkins, Jasper County officials responded to three total wrecks throughout the day, with the...
Cash 4 players win more than half-a-million dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 200 Cash 4 players in Mississippi won upwards of half-a-million dollars in combined winnings from the Sunday, Sept. 4 evening drawing with the winning combination of 3-3-3-3 and the Wednesday, Sept. 7 midday drawing with the winning combination of 1-1-2-2. Despite the big week of payouts, several large unclaimed […]
WLBT
4 Yazoo County men convicted for drive-by shooting in Madison County
MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced on Thursday that four people were convicted of a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Canton. On December 28, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department was doing surveillance at the Cypress Meadows Apartments in...
Comments / 0