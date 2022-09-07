ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Bank, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

Bradley Central Downs Rival McMinn Co 42-24

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central raced out to a 21-0 lead and went on to beat rival McMinn Co 42-24 on Thursday night. J’Alan Terry set the tone for the Bears early with a 78-yard touchdown run.
CLEVELAND, TN
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Tennessee

More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soddy-daisy, TN
Education
Red Bank, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Sports
City
Red Bank, TN
City
Soddy-daisy, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Red Bank, TN
Sports
Chattanooga, TN
Education
Chattanooga, TN
Football
gomocs.com

Mocs Welcome Six New Members to the UTC Athletics Hall of Fame

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame today. Six members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners. The 2022 Class includes student-athletes who won a combined...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
northjacksonpress.com

Black Bear Sighting In Ider

By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, […]. By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, you read that correctly, a black bear in Ider. While this was a very rare event, as bears have been practically non-existent in our area for many years, bear sightings…
IDER, AL
WTVCFOX

Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Daisy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Red Bank High School#The Soddy Daisy Trojans#Red Bank Lions#Fnr
chattanoogacw.com

Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WJHL

How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
TENNESSEE STATE
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia

Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
FORT PAYNE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
wvlt.tv

Watch the Blue Angels practice show here!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels have landed in East Tennessee! They are set to perform for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The team consists of 154 world-class active-duty Sailors and Marines and is in its 76th year of performing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBTW News13

Plane crashes into Georgia’s Lake Hartwell

HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — A dive team and other emergency crews are responding after a plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County, Georgia. It happened near the Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. A marine team from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in […]
HART COUNTY, GA
weatherboy.com

25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today

The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge

Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
EAST RIDGE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Free virtual class on 'Getting Started in Hunting'

If your youngster expresses an interest is soccer, football or baseball, it is very easy to get them signed up to learn and take part at school or through a neighborhood organization. If, however, they express an interest in hunting, that represents a unique challenge for Moms and Dads, especially...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy