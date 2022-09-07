Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
WDEF
North Murray vs NW Whitfield Features QB Showdown With Brooker and Griffin
Two of the top quaterbacks in the area are facing off against each other in the battle of Northwest Whitfield and North Murray. Both QB’s are seniors and have been the starter for most of all of their high school career. News 12’s Brian Armstrong finds out what makes both gunslingers so special.
WDEF
Bradley Central Downs Rival McMinn Co 42-24
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Bradley Central raced out to a 21-0 lead and went on to beat rival McMinn Co 42-24 on Thursday night. J’Alan Terry set the tone for the Bears early with a 78-yard touchdown run.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — Sideline Wrap-up: Red Bank vs. Soddy Daisy. This game is our Friday Night Rivals game of the week.
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Tennessee
More than ever, Tennessee is on the radar for golf travelers, thanks in large part to the almost-cult-like following of Sweetens Cove, the King-Collins-designed nine-holer outside Chattanooga. But the public golf in Tennessee is about much more than Sweetens Cove. Just a year before Sweetens opened, another nine-holer, the Course...
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
gomocs.com
Mocs Welcome Six New Members to the UTC Athletics Hall of Fame
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Athletics Department announced the inductees to the Class of 2022 Athletics Hall of Fame today. Six members representing a variety of sports and eras were chosen for induction, along with the four special award winners. The 2022 Class includes student-athletes who won a combined...
northjacksonpress.com
Black Bear Sighting In Ider
By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, […]. By Bonita Wilborn On Saturday, September 3, 2022, a black bear was spotted in the Town of Ider, Alabama. Yes, you read that correctly, a black bear in Ider. While this was a very rare event, as bears have been practically non-existent in our area for many years, bear sightings…
WTVCFOX
Truck crashes into house in Chattanooga Thursday, CFD says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A truck knocked down a powerline and crashed into a home in Chattanooga Thursday, the Chattanooga Fire Department says. CFD says it happened in the 1900 block of Ivy Street:. There were minor injuries, CFD says. No other details were provided.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tennessee Kayak Angler Makes Shocking Piebald Catfish Catch
An angler recently pulled a blue catfish with strikingly unusual coloration out of the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Daimon Drymon, a kayak fisherman from Redbank, Tennessee, caught a piebald blue catfish on August 19 near where Suck Creek empties into the Tennessee River. It’s just a few miles downstream from Chattanooga.
chattanoogacw.com
Program changes for NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and The CW Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — They say the one constant in life is change, well, tv shows are no different. We say good-bye to some great shows like Ellen but we welcome new local shows like The Daily Refresh. Here is a list of all the changes in programing that will be taking place on NewsChannel 9, FOX Chattanooga and the CW Chattanooga.
How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Woman Arrested in Northwest Georgia
Fort Payne (Alabama) resident Dana Michelle Tidwell, 50, was arrested in northwest Georgia in connection with her signing her daughter’s name instead of her own while getting a ticket in Floyd County. Reports said that authorities later found out Tidwell had lied about her identity in an effort to...
chattanoogacw.com
"We're a family:" Football brings Chattooga County residents together during water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Trion schools are not far from the city of Summerville where water has been out for the past week. Many students and staff at Trion live in Summerville and are tackling the challenges without water daily. Yet there's one thing this week that has brought...
wvlt.tv
Watch the Blue Angels practice show here!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blue Angels have landed in East Tennessee! They are set to perform for the Smoky Mountain Air Show. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have represented the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. The team consists of 154 world-class active-duty Sailors and Marines and is in its 76th year of performing.
Plane crashes into Georgia’s Lake Hartwell
HART COUNTY, Ga. (WSPA) — A dive team and other emergency crews are responding after a plane crashed Saturday in Lake Hartwell in Hart County, Georgia. It happened near the Long Point Recreation Area and Old 29 Highway, according to the Hart County Sheriff’s Office. A marine team from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in […]
chattanoogapulse.com
After 25 Years, Tennessee Aquarium Senior Educator Julia Gregory Ringing Retirement Bell
After 25 years spent forging countless connections between people and the natural world, capitalizing on teachable moments is a skill Julia Gregory can’t simply switch off. Even on the eve of her retirement, the Tennessee Aquarium’s senior educator shifts into instruction seemingly without realizing it. “Cicadas — my...
weatherboy.com
25th Earthquake of the Month Hits Eastern Tennessee Today
The 25th earthquake over the last 30 days to strike Tennessee did so today, capping off a busy month of earthquake activity in the Volunteer State. According to USGS, today’s quake struck about 9 miles west-northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee. The weak magnitude 1.9 event had a depth of 19.5 km. The quake, which struck at 2:06 am local time, generated to responses to the USGS “Did you feel it?” website.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Kidnapping Victim Found in East Ridge
Officers responded to a BOLO early Monday morning for a gray Ford F150 with Missouri registration plates. The driver was wanted in connection with a kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in Poplar Bluff Missouri. Police located the vehicle and it’s owner, Chris Luecke, at the Fairfield Inn on Mack Smith...
chattanoogacw.com
Free virtual class on 'Getting Started in Hunting'
If your youngster expresses an interest is soccer, football or baseball, it is very easy to get them signed up to learn and take part at school or through a neighborhood organization. If, however, they express an interest in hunting, that represents a unique challenge for Moms and Dads, especially...
crossvillenews1st.com
LIST OF TENNESSEE’S TOP TEN RICHEST PEOPLE, ONE MIGHT FLOOR YOU
The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. O. ther wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Tennessee, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of September 6. Forbes lists 10 billionaires in Tennessee.
