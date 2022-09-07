Read full article on original website
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
cbs3duluth.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
bemidjinow.com
Bemidji man arrested after rollover crash pinned and injured passenger
A Bemidji man was arrested after a rollover crash pinned and injured a passenger in Hubbard County recently. Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes said in a Wednesday release that his office received the call on Aug. 27 around 1 a.m. The release says 33-year-old Brent Mootz was driving a GMC...
Body of Zimmerman Man Found in Northern Minnesota
SIDE LAKE -- The body of a Zimmerman man who went missing up in northern Minnesota has been recovered. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office was asked to help in the search for 72-year-old James Napoli on Monday. Earlier in the day, the St. Louis County Rescue Squad found Napoli's vehicle...
fox9.com
Good Samaritans help rescue Minnesota family trapped in their car underwater
MCGREGOR, Minn. (FOX 9) - You're driving, and you see a car on the side of the highway mostly underwater. Do you stop, or keep going?. A Coon Rapids native had to make that split-second decision Monday on his way driving through McGregor in Aitkin County. It seems Trent Lachance...
