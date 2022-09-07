ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outing, MN

Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash

A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash

CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
