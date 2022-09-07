TikTok user @marcasia5 shared with the Internet something we've never seen before and after learning about it, we're here for it! Maybe you've heard about it before or seen it near where you live because these dog-house-looking contraptions are popping up across the country. Meet DogSpot. DogSpot is a new way to bring your dog with you on errands in a safe and practical way. The creators of DogSpot call it a "smart sidewalk sanctuary."

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO