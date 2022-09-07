Read full article on original website
More Canon Lenses Are on the Way
Canon has been aggressively filling out their RF mirrorless lens lineup, but there are still a fair number of missing options. It looks like the company will be turning their attention to wide angle options next, with four L Series professional primes likely to be released in the next year.
Our Fujifilm X Summit Live Blog
Fujifilm X Summit is here! Follow for our live updates of today's 2 PM EST presentation. Fujifilm says the X-H2S and 150-600mm lens have sold extremely well and apologize for the delay due to demand. The new X-Trans5 sensor offers 40 megapixels, the highest in a Fujifilm X Series camera...
Fujifilm Announces the X-H2 Mirrorless Camera, XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR Lens, and GF 20-35mm f/4 R WR Lens
Fujifilm X-H2 The X-H2 comes with a new 40.2-megapixel back-illuminated X-Trans CMOS 5 HR sensor, the highest resolution ever in an X Series camera. Along with that headline feature, users will enjoy:. X-Processor 5. 8K 30p video internal Apple ProRes video in 4:2:2 10-bit 12-bit 8K 30p raw video output...
Should You Turn Image Stabilization off When Using a Tripod?
If your camera is mounted on top of a tripod, should you turn your camera's image stabilization off? These findings might surprise you. It might seem rather antiquated and quaint considering how far camera technology has evolved in recent times, but I used to pride myself on how still I could handhold a camera. One method I used was always inhaling slowly and deeply, then exhaling slowly and deeply, then pressing the shutter on the pause of breath after my exhale. I also had all sorts of positions I would put my knees and elbows into to ensure that I had multiple points touching a surface, be it the ground or a wall. But now with the development of image stabilization (in your camera or your lens), those techniques have become somewhat unnecessary. That said, if you're using a tripod, should you actually use image stabilization?
A Review of the Sony FE 40mm f/2.5 G Lens
35mm and 50mm are two of the most common focal lengths, but in the past few years, we have seen a small influx of 40mm lenses, which offer a unique perspective that is fun to work with and is a nice alternative from the two more common options. For Sony shooters, there is the FE 40mm f/2.5 G, and this excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
We Review the Guragear Kiboko City Commuter: Camera Bag That Has More Magnets Than My Fridge
GuraGear has been making headlines with its new Kiboko City Commuter. The bag promises to be the perfect match between capacity, durability, and weight. Made not only for photographers, but content creators in general, the bag has a lot to live up to. Let’s see how it performs in the real world.
A First Look at the New iPhone 14 Lineup
The latest iPhone lineup is here, and it brings with both a range of subtle refinements and intriguing new features that will reshape how we interact with our phones. This excellent first look video discusses the new lineup and offers some impressions on their headline features. Coming to you from...
