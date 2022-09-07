ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankton, IN

Inside Indiana Business

120Water growth continues as investment supports mission

The co-founder and chief executive officer of Zionsville-based 120Water says a growing federal regulatory environment is driving expansion of the company. Megan Glover says company’s digital platform helps utilities, schools and others comply with public health regulations, such as lead reduction. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last year instituted the Lead and Copper Rule which limits the concentration of the heavy metals allowed in public drinking water systems and water delivery lines.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Indiana American Water plans water main flushing

Indiana American Water will perform water main flushing in the downtown Noblesville area beginning overnight starting Sept. 11 that will continue Sept. 12 during the hours of 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. The company will flush the remaining areas of Noblesville and the northern parts of Fishers during the weekdays...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Alleo to grow staff in Carmel

Carmel-based tech company Alleo, which launched its meeting collaboration platform in February, says it plans to add 60 positions by the end of 2026. Based on the hiring plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. is offering $1 million in incentive-based tax credits and another $50,000 in training grants. The company...
CARMEL, IN
Recycling Today

MetalX completes purchase of secondary aluminum melter

MetalX, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has completed the transaction to acquire the assets and business of secondary aluminum melter SRT Aluminum in Wabash, Indiana, which converts aluminum scrap into specification remelt scrap ingot (RSI) in sow and ingot form. With the closing of the purchase, the newly acquired company is operating as MetalX Aluminum Conversion LLC, or MAC.
WABASH, IN
shelbycountypost.com

Shelbyville Common Council approves three annexation requests

The City of Shelbyville Common Council approved three annexation requests with two now moving to the Plan Commission for a public hearing. The council convened its first meeting since March with all seven members present. Thurman Adams (R-5th Ward) attended his first council meeting since being appointed to replace Tyson Conrady approximately four months ago. Adams had a serious health incident following his appointment that has kept him from attending meetings until Wednesday.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Activists call on AES Indiana to retire coal-fired Petersburg plant

The largest and dirtiest power plant in AES Indiana’s fleet is coming under renewed criticism for violating its air and water permits and for maintenance problems that have contributed to higher customer bills. About two dozen activists gathered Wednesday in front of the Indianapolis utility’s headquarters on Monument Circle...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

The Farmers Bank CEO to retire

Frankfort-based The Farmers Bank says President and Chief Executive Officer Karen Gregerson has given a one-year notice of her retirement. The board of directors has begun its search to find her successor. Gregerson, who will step down in September 2023, will help with the transition of the next CEO. “The...
FRANKFORT, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Fishers makerspace to host regional competition

A community makerspace in Fishers will Friday begin hosting the regional Make48 competition. The Fishers Maker Playground, which opened earlier this year in the Hub & Spoke community center, says the event features teams prototyping an idea to pitch to a panel of judges. During the 48-hour competition, teams are...
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Regenstrief, IU land CDC grant to study ‘long COVID’

The Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis and the schools of medicine and public health at Indiana University are using a five-year grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to study the long-term effects of COVID-19. The grant, expected to total $9 million, will fund both the analysis of data from electronic health records and follow individuals over time to detect trends related to what is known as “long COVID.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Dead mall in Indiana town to become mixed-use retail, housing development

A “dead mall” once considered an eyesore in the Indiana town of Logansport is being transformed into a retail and housing hub local leaders call “transformative.”. The Junction at Logansport is taking shape on Logansport’s east side, generating renewed interest in a part of town long neglected by many.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WISH-TV

After the bell: Railroad workers’ strike looms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There’s a chance some 90,000 freight railroad workers will go on strike next week. A strike could put the brakes on nearly 30% of the nation’s freight trains. Workers want better pay and better schedules. One report shows if they strike, it could cost...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
rejournals.com

Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell

Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN
WFYI

North Split project will shift traffic patterns and close downtown street

Work on the North Split project will shift traffic patterns on the highway and close a downtown Indianapolis street. The Indiana Department of Transportation said beginning Friday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. Interstate 65 southbound will be reduced to one lane between Alabama Street and College Avenue. The traffic pattern will return to normal on Monday, Sept. 12 at 5 a.m.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Marine MV-22 Osprey lands at Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Discovery Park became the landing zone for an aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but flies like a plane. That aircraft is none other than the Bell Boeing V-22 Osprey. It flew over the Greater Lafayette area, including Purdue University's campus, and landed at the Convergence Center.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Indy homebuilder expands eastward

Indianapolis-based homebuilder Onyx+East is expanding its footprint to the east. The company says it will invest $235 million and hire 20 staff members in the first phase of its multi-market expansion in Ohio. The expansion includes opening offices in Columbus and Cincinnati. The company plans to start a 29-townhome community...
CINCINNATI, OH
districtadministration.com

Apparently, $35 an hour isn’t enough to retain bus drivers

Teacher strikes, employee dissatisfaction and burnout: This is a mere sample of the issues plaguing administrators in K-12 schools across the country, and the school year has only just begun. On top of all that, add bus driver shortages. Despite continuous efforts to create incentives to recruit and retain bus...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

McDonald’s to donate bottled water to Mississippi flood victims

McDonald’s of Greater Indiana and Southwest Michigan is partnering with Eastern Star Church in Indianapolis to assist residents of Jackson, Mississippi amid major flooding that has strained the city’s infrastructure. McDonald’s says a portion of proceeds from the sale of Coca-Cola beverages and Dasani bottled water at local McDonald’s on Saturday will be donated send bottled water to Jackson.
JACKSON, MS

