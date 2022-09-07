The City of Shelbyville Common Council approved three annexation requests with two now moving to the Plan Commission for a public hearing. The council convened its first meeting since March with all seven members present. Thurman Adams (R-5th Ward) attended his first council meeting since being appointed to replace Tyson Conrady approximately four months ago. Adams had a serious health incident following his appointment that has kept him from attending meetings until Wednesday.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO