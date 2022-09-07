Read full article on original website
Documents Recently Released Regarding KPB Settlements
Several documents obtained through a public records request indicate a pair of settlements with now former Kenai Peninsula Borough employees and Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce. A pair of settlement agreements, between the Kenai Peninsula Borough and ‘Kim,’ whose last name is redacted as well as a Sandra ‘Stormy’ Brown, show payments in excess of $250,000.
Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce
The Kenai Peninsula Borough paid $267,000 to settle a pair of workplace complaints alleging bullying and discrimination by Charlie Pierce, the borough’s departing mayor and a Republican candidate for governor. Only one of the settlements has been previously disclosed to the public. Copies of the settlements were first published by Juneau radio station KINY after […] The post Kenai Peninsula Borough paid more than $260,000 to settle complaints against Pierce appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Supporters Of Soldotna Fieldhouse Meeting Set For September 8th
The Soldotna Fieldhouse is back on the ballot for October 4, 2022. All City of Soldotna resident’s will get to vote on the bond ordinance. According to organizers: There is no sales tax increase proposed on this bond ordinance. Organizers are anticipating an extremely tight (as evidenced last time) election.
Soldotna Reclassifies Position And Adds HR Assistant To Staffing Table
The Soldotna City Council adopted a resolution amending a job title and reclassifying a position, in addition to adding a regular part-time assistant and amending the FY23 authorized staffing table to reflect the changes. The city states that positions occasionally need to be reviewed and reorganized to best meet the needs of the organization and the community.
DOT Approves Final Commuter Air Carrier Approval From Kenai Aviation
Kenai Aviation received their commuter air carrier approval from the Alaska Department of Transportation for daily flights beginning later this fall. The carrier will be launching daily flights from Monday through Friday starting October 3. They will be offering four flights a day between Anchorage and Kenai and two flights a day between Anchorage and Homer.
20-Year-Old Nikiski Resident Charged With Murder And Tampering In Death Investigation
A homicide investigation was conducted at a Nikiski residence on Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. after receiving a request initially for a welfare check. When troopers arrived, they located 49-year-old Nikiski resident Jeryl Bates deceased inside of the residence. Evidence at the residence suggested that the death was suspicious in nature. Investigators from the Alaska Bureau of Investigation Soldotna Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene as well as crimes scene technicians from the Alaska Crime Lab.
Kenai Standoff With Authorities Results In Suspect Taking Own Life
In the afternoon of Thursday, September 8, Kenai Police Officers attempted to arrest 40-year-old John S. Evans of Kenai at a residence near 5th Avenue in Kenai. According to a KPD Press Release, Evans was being sought for failure to register as a sex offender and two outstanding Alaska State Trooper arrest warrants. Evans fled to his crawl space armed with a firearm in order to avoid arrest. Nearby residents on 5th Avenue were evacuated by arresting officers, in addition to part of the street being closed down during the incident.
Speed limit goes up on 20-mile stretch of Sterling Highway
It might take just a little less time to drive the Sterling Highway from one entrance of Skilak Lake Road to the other. That’s because the Alaska Department of Transportation changed the speed limit there from 55 to 65 miles per hour. The change went into effect last Friday,...
Salmonfest in Ninilchik, Alaska
Salmonfest is Alaska’s largest outdoor music festival held every year in Ninilchik Alaska. Around 8000 attendees, musicians, vendors, and volunteers gather for three days of music, camping, and celebrations and to protect salmon. For the past few years host, Paul Twardock roamed the festival grounds and nearby camping areas recording people’s experiences with the music, camping, and their connection to salmon. Interviewees include the festival producer Jim Stearns, Salmonfest radio host and Cook Inlet Keeper staff member Satchel Pondolfina and participants ranging from kids to retirees. Please enjoy this opportunity to learn what the big deal is about camping and music festivals!
Two Homer teens plunged into the cold waters of Kachemak Bay to go on a miles-long swim
It was 5:30 a.m. on a dark morning in August, when Skyler Rodrigues and Leif Restad, both 18, set off from Haystack Beach, located across the bay from Homer, towards the point of the Homer Spit, wearing full-length wetsuits. It’s a voyage covering roughly half of Kachemak Bay's width.
Harvest Moon Local Food Festival celebrates Alaska-grown produce this weekend
Tomorrow in Soldotna Creek Park, local food producers and hungry locals will come together for the annual Harvest Moon Local Food Festival. The celebration of Alaska farmers and food will feature vendors, music, cooking demonstrations, a food preservation station, food trucks and a pie-making contest. The festival is hosted by...
Nikiski man charged with murder in his mother’s death
A 20-year-old Nikiski man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of his mother. Alaska State Troopers arrested 20-year-old River Aspelund on Tuesday after finding 49-year-old Jeryl Bates dead at their shared home. Bates’ daughter had asked police to check on her after Bates failed to show up for work.
SoHi Rolls To 55-21 NLC Football Victory Over Chugiak
The Soldotna Stars dominated the Chugiak Mustangs in the Stars first Northern Lights Conference football game of the regular season, defeating Chugiak 55-21; and it wasn’t that close!. SoHi 55 – Chugiak 21. The SoHi offense proved unstoppable in the first half of a 55-21 victory over Chugiak...
Found Male Dog
Basset hound mix, black and brown color. Collar with name tag “Jasper” he was found at the Kenai Dump and is now at the Kenai Pacific Star Seafood being watched by Clint.
Home Games Fill Week Five Football Schedule
The first conference opponent of the season for the Soldotna Stars and a non-divisional contest for the Kenai Kardinals spotlights week five of the high school football regular season. The Nikiski Bulldogs have a bye for week five. Friday Night Football. SoHi vs Chugiak @ SoHi 6 p.m. ESPN 1140AM,...
