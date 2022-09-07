ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
River’s Edge Gallery to present musician Emma Butterworth Friday evening

Join the River’s Edge Gallery tonight, Friday, September 9, 2022, for the musical talents of Emma Butterworth beginning at 6:30 p.m. located at 216 W 3rd S. Seating is limited and tickets are currently available for purchase at $25. Tickets may purchased in-person at the establishment, or via telephone at 563-263-3176.
