Muscatine Art Center to host a series of free musical performances this fall
The Muscatine Art Center will welcome an array of musicians for a series of free performances this fall. The opening concert will be held in the Muscatine Art Center’s Music Room at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, September 18. The first concert features the music of Francis Verba, a French...
River’s Edge Gallery to present musician Emma Butterworth Friday evening
Join the River’s Edge Gallery tonight, Friday, September 9, 2022, for the musical talents of Emma Butterworth beginning at 6:30 p.m. located at 216 W 3rd S. Seating is limited and tickets are currently available for purchase at $25. Tickets may purchased in-person at the establishment, or via telephone at 563-263-3176.
Five presentations on the docket for Thursday’s City Council meeting, Capital Improvement Plan to be discussed
Five presentations are on the agenda for Thursday’s Muscatine City Council meeting including the draft of the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for Fiscal Years 2024 through 2028. The City Council meets for their in-depth session Thursday (September 8) in the Council Chambers at Muscatine City Hall, 215 Sycamore Street,...
