This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday debuted a sleek new lineup of wearables that includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and a new 2022 Apple Watch SE. While the Ultra is the most expensive option with a variety of bells and whistles, you may find that Series 8 is better for your needs. Now a midtier offering with the introduction of the $799 Ultra, the $399 Series 8 comes with a string of features not available on SE or the Series 7 that arrived in 2021.

