Disney Unveils 'Mufasa: The Lion King' at D23

Disney has announced new movies and revealed more details of upcoming films, with Mufasa: The Lion King and Peter Pan and Wendy headlining its Disney and Pixar Studios panel Friday afternoon. Mufasa: The Lion King, a newly announced movie, will tell the story of Simba's father, who was orphaned as...
'Secret Invasion' Trailer Lands for New Disney Plus Show With Nick Fury

The secret's out. Take a look at Marvel's Secret Invasion TV series, arriving on Disney Plus in 2023. A trailer dropped Saturday at Disney's D23 Expo 2022. Samuel L. Jackson returns as MCU superspy Nick Fury with Ben Mendelsohn as alien Skrull leader Talos, first seen in 2019's Captain Marvel. Announced way back in 2020, the new series adapts a comic in which shape-changing Skrulls replaced Marvel heroes to infiltrate and invade Earth.
Disney's Live-Action 'The Little Mermaid' Teaser Trailer Swims Into D23

It's been over a year since we've gotten an update on Disney's live-action remake of beloved 1989 classic The Little Mermaid. After casting Halle Bailey as Ariel back in July 2019, Disney has finally shown off its first look at the movie. The trailer shows Bailey as Ariel, swimming through...
Apple's New Colors for iPhone 14: How 'Deep' Does the Purple Get?

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. At its "Far Out" event on Wednesday, Apple unveiled the colors for its new iPhone 14. The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models will be available in five different shades, including a new pastel blue.
Google Fi Gives Subscribers a Boost When Traveling Abroad

Google on Thursday unveiled updates to its Google Fi mobile phone service that could make international travel easier for its subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi now offers Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area (like in another country), you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signals. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said, the service will use whichever has the stronger signal.
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon

Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
Prime Video: The Best Fantasy Movies You Need to Watch

Prime Video's list of fantasy movies is pretty sparse -- but it does have the biggest name in the genre Lord of the Rings. That means you can catch up on Peter Jackson's classic Middle-earth movies in time for Amazon's new megabucks prequel TV series The Rings of Power. And...
Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today

Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home. Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG 5.1.2 channel...
In New 'Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer, Baby Yoda Is Cuter Than Cute

Remember when the only Yoda we knew was ancient and crotchety? Forget those days. Baby Yoda, the breakout star of Disney Plus show The Mandalorian, remains as adorable as can be in a new trailer for the show released at Disney's D23 fan gathering on Saturday. But things look a...
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7: A Quick Look at Their Differences

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday debuted a sleek new lineup of wearables that includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and a new 2022 Apple Watch SE. While the Ultra is the most expensive option with a variety of bells and whistles, you may find that Series 8 is better for your needs. Now a midtier offering with the introduction of the $799 Ultra, the $399 Series 8 comes with a string of features not available on SE or the Series 7 that arrived in 2021.
Apple May Have Solved the Age-Old Preorder Problem

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Preordering, or even ordering, popular new gadgets has never been easy. Websites crash under traffic loads, products disappear from shopping carts and sometimes you can get to the very last step of the checkout process, only to be mysteriously bounced back to the beginning. The good news is, if you want a new Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, it may end being a little easier this time around.
'Hocus Pocus 2' Latest Trailer Hits D23

The latest trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 rolled out Friday at Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California. The nearly two-minute trailer shows the Sanderson Sisters as three young women banished from Salem "forever" 370 years ago. On her 16th birthday, Winifred Sanderson is given the infamous spell book by an older witch.
Your VPN Might Not Be Enough: How to Disable IPv6 on MacOS

In the past few years, virtual private networks have quickly become a cornerstone privacy tool in the fight against pervasive data tracking -- whether you're using a device with MacOS or Windows. While there are a growing number of VPNs to choose from, even the best still struggle to secure a key weakness in your privacy protection: your IPv6 address.
In 'Thor: Love and Thunder,' Literally Nothing Matters

After the hilarious and action-packed Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder was one of the most eagerly awaited Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Streaming now on Disney Plus (and on Blu-ray Sept. 27), the film earned mixed reviews: CNET's Sean Keane lamented this "disappointingly shallow" flick, and it's easy to see why.
iOS 16 Will Revive an iPhone Feature Fans Have Missed for Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Starting Monday, Sept. 12 iPhone users everywhere will be able to download iOS 16 on most iPhones and take advantage of a slew of very cool new features. One of them is a simple, but fantastically useful setting that lives right at the top of the screen. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I can't wait to have it back.
