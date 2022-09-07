This chimp escaped the zoo and used his moments of freedom to wander around a town square, but those who came across him were wise to keep their distance. It happened in Ukraine, where people have enough to worry about and don’t need a chimpanzee on the loose. The runaway primate made its way out of the zoo in Kharkiv and took a stroll over to a nearby park. It wasn’t long before one of the chimp’s handlers found him. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO