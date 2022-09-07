ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Escaped chimp wheeled back to Ukrainian zoo on a bicycle

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A chimpanzee that escaped from a Ukrainian zoo was returned to the facility on a zookeeper's bike. Officials at the Kharkiv Zoo said the chimpanzee, named Chichi, escaped from the facility in the Kharkiv city center on Monday and wandered nearby streets to a local park.
insideedition.com

Chimpanzee Escapes Zoo and Wanders Around Town Square in Ukraine

This chimp escaped the zoo and used his moments of freedom to wander around a town square, but those who came across him were wise to keep their distance. It happened in Ukraine, where people have enough to worry about and don’t need a chimpanzee on the loose. The runaway primate made its way out of the zoo in Kharkiv and took a stroll over to a nearby park. It wasn’t long before one of the chimp’s handlers found him. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Daily Mail

The Great Esc-Ape: Chichi the chimp escapes Ukrainian zoo, wanders around city... then runs to handler for a raincoat when weather turns, and is pushed back on a BIKE

Ukrainian citizens were treated to some much needed comic relief on Monday when volunteers helped an escaped chimpanzee don a yellow raincoat and wheeled it back to his enclosure on a bicycle. The pesky primate named Chichi was seen bounding through the streets of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, having escaped...
Whiskey Riff

MASSIVE Wolf Goes After Fishing Guide’s Dog In The Woods

That’s a heart stopping moment. Nobody wants to see their best friend go down to any other animal, let alone a distant relative. Wolves are an amazing animal, an apex predator known for their size and incredible hunting abilities. They are incredible smart and known for hunting in pack, with pack dynamics that are almost similar to that of military unit.
Outsider.com

Whistler Hikers Film Intense Moment Black Bear Pursues Them & Their Kids: VIDEO

In an encounter that over 2.4 million people have watched, a persistent black bear follows a family of hikers as they try to deter it to no avail. When travel guide Brighton Peachy and her family set out to hike the Whistler wilderness, the last thing they expected was to be followed for miles by a black bear. But as it turns out, this particular bruin is a consistent problem for the popular Canadian destination.
Outsider.com

Utah Hunter Survives Mountain Lion Attack, Films Stand-Off With the Animal: WATCH

A Utah hunter’s “biggest fear came true” when she found herself facing off against a territorial mountain lion near Rush Valley in Tooele County. On Saturday, Laurien Elsholz was bow hunting for spike elk when she picked up the odor of a dead animal. Seconds later, the mountain lion guarding its kill crashed through the brush of the steep canyon and swiped at its potential opponent.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
IFLScience

Fly Into The Sky With The Winners Of The Drone Photo Awards 2022

Drones have enabled us to zoom into the sky and get up-close and personal with some of Earth’s most spectacular, and sometimes perilous, natural events and landscapes. From weaving around active volcanos to zooming in on a polar bear town, or simply getting up high enough to really take in the view, they have brought a whole new angle of photography to the table.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Outsider.com

WATCH: Clever Bear Steals Entire Backpack of Food From Hikers in Garibaldi Park

Expert campers and outdoorsmen have long been given tips for keeping their stuff safe and keeping the bears at bay. One of the biggest tips given to adventurers headed into the wilderness is to put the food up high. This way, any curious and/or hungry bears won’t be tempted to raid the area looking for something to snack on. It’s a good tip, sure. However, one recent TikTok video shows that while this technique works most of the time, it doesn’t work all of the time.
ANIMALS
msn.com

African long-tailed shrikes escape from Minnesota Zoo

The Minnesota Zoo last month lost four magpie shrikes after the birds took flight out a door, which had been mistakenly left ajar in the Zoo's aviary. Zoo officials say one of the missing birds has since been safely returned to its habitat and efforts are ongoing to identify and track the other three.
ANIMALS
BBC

Stowaway squirrel sails thousands of miles to Aberdeen

A stowaway squirrel is being cared for after travelling thousands of miles on a boat to Aberdeen. It is believed the Palm squirrel - also known as a Three-Striped squirrel - survived a three-week ocean adventure from as far afield as India. The North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre...
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Turn Your Eyes To The Sky Tomorrow – It’s The Harvest Moon

Fall is almost here, with the autumn equinox less than two weeks away, so it's not hard to guess why September's full Moon is called the Harvest Moon. It will peak tomorrow, September 10, at 5:59 am EDT precisely, but if you look up at the sky you’ll see it appear full until Sunday.
ASTRONOMY

