Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A chimpanzee that escaped from a Ukrainian zoo was returned to the facility on a zookeeper's bike. Officials at the Kharkiv Zoo said the chimpanzee, named Chichi, escaped from the facility in the Kharkiv city center on Monday and wandered nearby streets to a local park.
This chimp escaped the zoo and used his moments of freedom to wander around a town square, but those who came across him were wise to keep their distance. It happened in Ukraine, where people have enough to worry about and don’t need a chimpanzee on the loose. The runaway primate made its way out of the zoo in Kharkiv and took a stroll over to a nearby park. It wasn’t long before one of the chimp’s handlers found him. Inside Edition Digital’s Mara Montalbano has more.
Ukrainian citizens were treated to some much needed comic relief on Monday when volunteers helped an escaped chimpanzee don a yellow raincoat and wheeled it back to his enclosure on a bicycle. The pesky primate named Chichi was seen bounding through the streets of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, having escaped...
A wedding ceremony that took place in Montana’s Glacier National Park earlier this month was interrupted when a grizzly bear charged out of the brush to attack and kill a moose calf. The wedding’s videographer, Stanton Giles, caught the encounter on film and uploaded the video to YouTube, where it’s received more that 320,000 views in the last 12 days.
An Ontario man reported missing early Tuesday morning was found alive on Tuesday afternoon after spending nearly 20 hours pinned under his ATV.
Moose calves are generally vulnerable to grizzly bear predation. Anchor Lee/UnsplashThe grizzly made the dinner announcement a little too early.
That’s a heart stopping moment. Nobody wants to see their best friend go down to any other animal, let alone a distant relative. Wolves are an amazing animal, an apex predator known for their size and incredible hunting abilities. They are incredible smart and known for hunting in pack, with pack dynamics that are almost similar to that of military unit.
In an encounter that over 2.4 million people have watched, a persistent black bear follows a family of hikers as they try to deter it to no avail. When travel guide Brighton Peachy and her family set out to hike the Whistler wilderness, the last thing they expected was to be followed for miles by a black bear. But as it turns out, this particular bruin is a consistent problem for the popular Canadian destination.
A Utah hunter’s “biggest fear came true” when she found herself facing off against a territorial mountain lion near Rush Valley in Tooele County. On Saturday, Laurien Elsholz was bow hunting for spike elk when she picked up the odor of a dead animal. Seconds later, the mountain lion guarding its kill crashed through the brush of the steep canyon and swiped at its potential opponent.
Life is hard for animals… battling predators, weather, food scarcity, environmental changes, disease, hunters, traffic… I mean, just imagine all the ways a deer in North American can die?. And in Africa, it seems to be even harder…. Video footage has gone viral of a Nyala (an African...
A man was attacked and mauled to death by a lion at the Accra Zoo in Ghana after an apparent attempt to steal one of the lion’s young cubs. Officials say that the man estimated to be in his 30s jumped over the security fences and into the lion enclosure.
"As a Floridian, this might be the most terrifying thing I've ever seen," one Facebook user said.
The two men pleaded guilty to reckless conduct charges, New Hampshire officials announced.
Some people choose to head out into nature, taking hikes or simply taking strolls to clear their minds. However, for one man, Egon Overgaard, his stroll into nature has taken him up the eastern part of the country, hiking the entire Appalachian Trail. Through immense heat, frigid cold, snow, rain,...
Pilot’s glory is an optical illusion that makes it appear like a plane’s shadow is being lit up by a rainbow-colored halo. It might look like an eerie sign of supernatural intervention, but there is some science behind it. Take a look at this footage (below) shared by...
Drones have enabled us to zoom into the sky and get up-close and personal with some of Earth’s most spectacular, and sometimes perilous, natural events and landscapes. From weaving around active volcanos to zooming in on a polar bear town, or simply getting up high enough to really take in the view, they have brought a whole new angle of photography to the table.
Expert campers and outdoorsmen have long been given tips for keeping their stuff safe and keeping the bears at bay. One of the biggest tips given to adventurers headed into the wilderness is to put the food up high. This way, any curious and/or hungry bears won’t be tempted to raid the area looking for something to snack on. It’s a good tip, sure. However, one recent TikTok video shows that while this technique works most of the time, it doesn’t work all of the time.
The Minnesota Zoo last month lost four magpie shrikes after the birds took flight out a door, which had been mistakenly left ajar in the Zoo's aviary. Zoo officials say one of the missing birds has since been safely returned to its habitat and efforts are ongoing to identify and track the other three.
A stowaway squirrel is being cared for after travelling thousands of miles on a boat to Aberdeen. It is believed the Palm squirrel - also known as a Three-Striped squirrel - survived a three-week ocean adventure from as far afield as India. The North East Wildlife and Animal Rescue Centre...
Fall is almost here, with the autumn equinox less than two weeks away, so it's not hard to guess why September's full Moon is called the Harvest Moon. It will peak tomorrow, September 10, at 5:59 am EDT precisely, but if you look up at the sky you’ll see it appear full until Sunday.
