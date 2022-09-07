Read full article on original website
Refinery29
How The Heartbreak High Reboot Flips The Narrative Of The One-Dimensional WOC
It's not often we see a strong woman of colour (WOC) as the lead protagonist in scripted Australian television, but Heartbreak High breaks away from the norm with Ayesha Madon's casting. The Netflix teen drama — which is a reboot of the original 90s show of the same name — positions Madon's character Amerie as central to the drama, emotion, conflict and love that unfolds at Hartley High School across eight episodes.
EXCLUSIVE: Nina Parker Talks Cancel Culture, Fashion And Her New Netflix Show ‘Buy My House’
Nina Parker spoke with MADAMENOIRE about her meteoric rise in entertainment, why she'll never be canceled, and what fans can expect on her new Netflix show "Buy My House."
NFL・
First footage from Avatar: The Way of Water is a glorious supercharge to the senses at D23
Early look at 3D sequel makes a splash, while Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge tease Indiana Jones 5 and there’s a taste of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
‘Wendell and Wild’ Places Jordan Peele and Henry Selick at the Forefront of Animated Oscar Race
Almost 30 years after “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993), Henry Selick returns with “Wendell & Wild,” another stop-motion animated sensation that’s sure to generate acclaim throughout the industry. Co-written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Jordan Peele, the Netflix feature film debuted at the Toronto Film Festival and may have asserted itself as the new frontrunner for best animated feature. Based on Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman’s unpublished book of the same name, the film tells the story of two scheming demon brothers, Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of a 13-year-old Kat (Lyric Ross) to summon them to the...
