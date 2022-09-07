Read full article on original website
Patreon confirms security team layoffs
Emily Metcalfe, a former senior security engineer at Patreon, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday: “So for better or worse, I and the rest of the Patreon Security Team are no longer with the company.” According to a tweet, Metcalfe joined the company in November 2021. Metcalfe could not be reached for comment.
The cost-of-living crisis in the U.K. is so bad that a major retailer is offering its workers free food to cope with the winter
Britain’s rapidly escalating cost-of-living crisis has seen blame hurled at the U.K. government, energy companies, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, as millions in the country head into winter facing a choice between heating their homes and eating. People in the U.K. have experienced an unprecedented squeeze on their spending...
Founders of well-funded Egyptian B2B startup Capiter fired following fraud allegations
Last September, Egyptian startup Capiter raised $33 million in Series A funding to compete in the country’s growing B2B e-commerce and retail space. Fast-forward a year later, the startup has laid off multiple employees and now its CEO and COO have been relieved from their duties after allegedly mismanaging funds.
How Zoho became $1B company without a dime of external investment…
That’s the mythology anyway, but what if there were another way? What if you could grow a $1 billion company without the outside investment, the crazy sales and marketing spend, the pressure to grow ever faster?. Zoho, a company that has a broad set of front- and back-end business...
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
India to control which lending apps are permitted to app stores in latest crackdown
The Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank, will prepare a “whitelist” of all legal apps and the nation’s IT ministry will ensure that only whitelisted apps are hosted on app stores, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The central bank will also monitor...
Jobbatical raises €11.6M as worker migration goes paperless
Jobbatical manages employee relocations, in particular for high-growth tech and fintech companies like N26, TravelPerk and Personio. Around 1 in 30 people move internationally annually. The company says it’s experienced 8x ARR growth in the past 12 months and 19x MRR growth in Germany, while also getting to cash flow...
Nigerian blockchain payments startup Bitmama closes $2M pre-seed as it scales to new markets
Despite African governments’ inconsistent stance on cryptocurrencies, these countries house most of the continent’s crypto and blockchain startups. In the latest development, one such company, Bitmama, has raised a pre-seed extension of $1.65 million, adding to the $350,000 it received last October, thus, closing the round at $2 million.
Vorboss brings minimum 10 Gbps enterprise fibre network to London businesses
Vorboss was founded out of London back in 2006 initially as a software provider, but with the advent of cloud computing and due to growing demand from its customers, it pivoted some years back to connectivity — and it’s now benefiting from recent regulatory changes that open up existing infrastructure to newcomers.
VCs who cast a wider net have double backed to CA, says this ex-Sequoia Capital partner
Institutional investors have bought into that pitch. At least, they apparently trust that Olsen and firm cofounder Mark Kvamme — who logged more than twice as many years at Sequoia than Olsen — know what they’re doing. This past summer, Drive’s limited partners committed to invest $1 billion more with Drive, bringing assets at the firm to $2.2 billion.
Whole Foods' CEO wants to reconnect to the chain's core values. After Amazon deal, is that possible?
September is already shaping up to be a big month for Whole Foods Market. John Mackey, the organic supermarket chain's controversial original co-founder and chief executive officer, retired last week. His replacement, former Whole Foods chief operations officer Jason Buechel, has announced plans to "reconnect" to the company's heritage. That...
Let’s get in the weeds about fintech AUM
In its note discussing the end of the transaction and its latest fundraise, Wealthfront shared some useful information about its financial health, including that it will soon stop consuming cash to operate. Why do we care about a transaction that failed to consummate? Information. Wealthfront’s notes on its financial results,...
Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?
Like much of the venture capital landscape, Y Combinator has shrunk slightly this year. The current cohort of startups in the U.S. program is around 40% slimmer, featuring only 240 companies compared to the preceding batch’s 400. That change had us curious about the second-order effects of admitting fewer...
VCs at BBGV, Kapor, Stellation and Tusk round out Startup Battlefield judges
We’re ready to announce the final group of investors who will determine which standout startup will earn the title of Startup Battlefield champion and take home the glory and the $100,000 prize. It all takes place at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. But first, an important reminder.
Say Goodbye to Your Sign-On Bonus in 2023
You may not get a pile of cash thrown your way to accept a job next year.
Which Ethereum-focused startups will survive the Merge?
As the Ethereum network transitions its system through a new upgrade called the Merge, many are wondering which startups within its ecosystem will be best positioned to thrive in a post-Merge world. Overall, it seems like the post-Merge startups that will succeed are ones that provide accessibility to both Web...
Lolli’s Alex Adelman talks about cashing in bitcoin rewards at TC Sessions: Crypto
This crucial topic is why we’re thrilled that Alex Adelman, the co-founder and CEO of Lolli, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. Founded in 2018, Lolli is a bitcoin rewards application that lets people earn bitcoin when they shop online and in-store from more than 1,000 brands like Chewy, Lowe’s, Sephora and Staples. Shoppers purchase from participating merchants, who pay Lolli a percentage. Lolli then pays shoppers in bitcoin or cash.
Huawei offers satellite SOS in China where Apple’s is unavailable
The Chinese telecoms equipment and smartphone giant said its flagship Mate 50 series will support texting via satellite communication. The feature is made possible by Beidou, China’s own navigation alternative to the U.S. government-owned Global Positioning System. Sending messages via satellite signal isn’t a particularly new technology. But it’s...
Uber turns to autonomous vehicle startup Nuro for Eats deliveries
The partnership, which kicks off this fall, will start in Houston and Mountain View, California and eventually expand to other areas, including the greater Bay Area, according to the companies. Nuro has managed over the past few years to land partnerships with a number of high-profile companies, including Walmart and...
7 AI startups that stood out in YC’s Summer ’22 batch
The competition was fiercer than usual, owing to YC’s decision in early August to cut the batch size by 40% to around 250 companies in light of economic headwinds. But a particular category of startup stood out: those applying AI and machine learning to solve problems, especially for business-to-business clients.
