Public Safety

TechCrunch

Patreon confirms security team layoffs

Emily Metcalfe, a former senior security engineer at Patreon, said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday: “So for better or worse, I and the rest of the Patreon Security Team are no longer with the company.” According to a tweet, Metcalfe joined the company in November 2021. Metcalfe could not be reached for comment.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

How Zoho became $1B company without a dime of external investment…

That’s the mythology anyway, but what if there were another way? What if you could grow a $1 billion company without the outside investment, the crazy sales and marketing spend, the pressure to grow ever faster?. Zoho, a company that has a broad set of front- and back-end business...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja

Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Jobbatical raises €11.6M as worker migration goes paperless

Jobbatical manages employee relocations, in particular for high-growth tech and fintech companies like N26, TravelPerk and Personio. Around 1 in 30 people move internationally annually. The company says it’s experienced 8x ARR growth in the past 12 months and 19x MRR growth in Germany, while also getting to cash flow...
IMMIGRATION
TechCrunch

Vorboss brings minimum 10 Gbps enterprise fibre network to London businesses

Vorboss was founded out of London back in 2006 initially as a software provider, but with the advent of cloud computing and due to growing demand from its customers, it pivoted some years back to connectivity — and it’s now benefiting from recent regulatory changes that open up existing infrastructure to newcomers.
WORLD
TechCrunch

VCs who cast a wider net have double backed to CA, says this ex-Sequoia Capital partner

Institutional investors have bought into that pitch. At least, they apparently trust that Olsen and firm cofounder Mark Kvamme — who logged more than twice as many years at Sequoia than Olsen — know what they’re doing. This past summer, Drive’s limited partners committed to invest $1 billion more with Drive, bringing assets at the firm to $2.2 billion.
COLUMBUS, OH
TechCrunch

Let’s get in the weeds about fintech AUM

In its note discussing the end of the transaction and its latest fundraise, Wealthfront shared some useful information about its financial health, including that it will soon stop consuming cash to operate. Why do we care about a transaction that failed to consummate? Information. Wealthfront’s notes on its financial results,...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?

Like much of the venture capital landscape, Y Combinator has shrunk slightly this year. The current cohort of startups in the U.S. program is around 40% slimmer, featuring only 240 companies compared to the preceding batch’s 400. That change had us curious about the second-order effects of admitting fewer...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

VCs at BBGV, Kapor, Stellation and Tusk round out Startup Battlefield judges

We’re ready to announce the final group of investors who will determine which standout startup will earn the title of Startup Battlefield champion and take home the glory and the $100,000 prize. It all takes place at TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. But first, an important reminder.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Which Ethereum-focused startups will survive the Merge?

As the Ethereum network transitions its system through a new upgrade called the Merge, many are wondering which startups within its ecosystem will be best positioned to thrive in a post-Merge world. Overall, it seems like the post-Merge startups that will succeed are ones that provide accessibility to both Web...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Lolli’s Alex Adelman talks about cashing in bitcoin rewards at TC Sessions: Crypto

This crucial topic is why we’re thrilled that Alex Adelman, the co-founder and CEO of Lolli, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami. Founded in 2018, Lolli is a bitcoin rewards application that lets people earn bitcoin when they shop online and in-store from more than 1,000 brands like Chewy, Lowe’s, Sephora and Staples. Shoppers purchase from participating merchants, who pay Lolli a percentage. Lolli then pays shoppers in bitcoin or cash.
MIAMI, FL
TechCrunch

Huawei offers satellite SOS in China where Apple’s is unavailable

The Chinese telecoms equipment and smartphone giant said its flagship Mate 50 series will support texting via satellite communication. The feature is made possible by Beidou, China’s own navigation alternative to the U.S. government-owned Global Positioning System. Sending messages via satellite signal isn’t a particularly new technology. But it’s...
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Uber turns to autonomous vehicle startup Nuro for Eats deliveries

The partnership, which kicks off this fall, will start in Houston and Mountain View, California and eventually expand to other areas, including the greater Bay Area, according to the companies. Nuro has managed over the past few years to land partnerships with a number of high-profile companies, including Walmart and...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
TechCrunch

7 AI startups that stood out in YC’s Summer ’22 batch

The competition was fiercer than usual, owing to YC’s decision in early August to cut the batch size by 40% to around 250 companies in light of economic headwinds. But a particular category of startup stood out: those applying AI and machine learning to solve problems, especially for business-to-business clients.
TECHNOLOGY

