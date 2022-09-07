ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Comments / 0

Related
kuathletics.com

⛳ KU Women’s Golf Opens 2022-23 at Dick McGuire Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team opens the 2022-23 season at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, Sept. 12-13 at the UNM Championship Golf Course in Albuquerque. It will be the second-straight year KU has opened at the Dick McGuire Invitational where the Jayhawks finished seventh in 2021.
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Jayhawks Win in Overtime at West Virginia, Move to 2-0

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Kansas Football claimed a dramatic overtime victory at West Virginia on Saturday evening, overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit to earn a 55-42 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium. The win is the Jayhawks’ first-ever win over the Mountaineers in Morgantown. Kansas trailed by 14 three times...
MORGANTOWN, WV
KSN News

How to watch KU game against West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia. Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Lawrence, KS
Local
Kansas College Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
kuathletics.com

🏐 Kansas Drops 3-1 to UNLV in Kansas Invitational

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas volleyball team dropped its first match of the season to the UNLV Lady Rebels 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 18-25, 25-19) Friday night in the final game of the Kansas Invitational at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. UNLV improved to 7-1 on the season, while KU fell to 8-1. “UNLV’s serving game was solid,” Kansas head coach Ray Bechard said. “You see a lot of stats, but the first contact, how aggressive are we serving and how well are we passing. I thought they did a great job at that tonight and it shifted the match in UNLV’s favor.”
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏐 No. 19 Jayhawks Sweep Wichita State in Horejsi

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Back on their home court of Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, the No. 19 Kansas volleyball team swept in-state foe Wichita State 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-20) on September 8 in Lawrence, Kansas. “It was great to be back,” stated head coach Ray Bechard. “The enthusiasm and energy...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Washburn football picks up win at Central Missouri

WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – Linebacker Grant Bruner’s impressive defensive performance led Washburn to a win in its first road game. Washburn beat Central Missouri 40-32 on Thursday. Central Missouri scored first with a touchdown run on the opening drive, to put the Mules up 7-0. The Ichabods responded later in the first with a touchdown […]
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Lane
KSNT News

Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

LongHorn shooting for October opening

Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black

A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
ATCHISON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Chalk#Central Bank#Iowa State
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Overland Park, KS — 15 Top Places!

There’s no better way to start a weekend in Overland Park than a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re craving pancakes or mimosas, the gateway to Kansas City is loaded with tantalizing brunch options. So, head to any of these recommended daytime spots to enjoy the best brunch in Overland...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
lawrencekstimes.com

Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday

Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
LAWRENCE, KS
familydestinationsguide.com

15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!

Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
OVERLAND PARK, KS
lawrenceks.org

Holcom Park Recreation Center

8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Mon – Fri) Class enrollments & facility reservations may be made during office hours only. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Mon – Fri) Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday 1 – 5...
LAWRENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy