LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas volleyball team dropped its first match of the season to the UNLV Lady Rebels 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 18-25, 25-19) Friday night in the final game of the Kansas Invitational at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. UNLV improved to 7-1 on the season, while KU fell to 8-1. “UNLV’s serving game was solid,” Kansas head coach Ray Bechard said. “You see a lot of stats, but the first contact, how aggressive are we serving and how well are we passing. I thought they did a great job at that tonight and it shifted the match in UNLV’s favor.”

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO