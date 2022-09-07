Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
⛳ KU Women’s Golf Opens 2022-23 at Dick McGuire Invitational
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s golf team opens the 2022-23 season at the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational, Sept. 12-13 at the UNM Championship Golf Course in Albuquerque. It will be the second-straight year KU has opened at the Dick McGuire Invitational where the Jayhawks finished seventh in 2021.
kuathletics.com
🏈 Jayhawks Win in Overtime at West Virginia, Move to 2-0
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Kansas Football claimed a dramatic overtime victory at West Virginia on Saturday evening, overcoming a 14-point first-half deficit to earn a 55-42 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium. The win is the Jayhawks’ first-ever win over the Mountaineers in Morgantown. Kansas trailed by 14 three times...
How to watch KU game against West Virginia
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks kicked off the 2022 season with an emphatic 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech, and they begin Big 12 Conference play on Saturday against West Virginia. Like last week’s contest, the game will not air on television and will only be available by streaming via ESPN+. […]
kuathletics.com
🏌️♂️ Jayhawks Set for Play at Gopher Invitational in Minnesota
INDEPENDENCE, Minn. – After grinding out an eighth-place finish at the Fighting Irish Classic to open the season, the Kansas Men’s Golf team will tee it up Sunday in Independence, Minn. for the Gopher Invitational at Windsong Farm Golf Club. The Jayhawks will play 36 holes on Sunday,...
kuathletics.com
🏐 Kansas Drops 3-1 to UNLV in Kansas Invitational
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 19 Kansas volleyball team dropped its first match of the season to the UNLV Lady Rebels 3-1 (25-22, 27-25, 18-25, 25-19) Friday night in the final game of the Kansas Invitational at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. UNLV improved to 7-1 on the season, while KU fell to 8-1. “UNLV’s serving game was solid,” Kansas head coach Ray Bechard said. “You see a lot of stats, but the first contact, how aggressive are we serving and how well are we passing. I thought they did a great job at that tonight and it shifted the match in UNLV’s favor.”
KMBC.com
Rain shortens a NASCAR race and postpones another at Kansas Speedway
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The rain shortened a race and postponed another at the Kansas Speedway on Saturday as thousands of fans from across the Midwest are in town for NASCAR. NASCAR red flagged the Kansas Lottery 300 after 93 laps, declaring Noah Gragson the winner once the weather set in.
kuathletics.com
🏐 No. 19 Jayhawks Sweep Wichita State in Horejsi
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Back on their home court of Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, the No. 19 Kansas volleyball team swept in-state foe Wichita State 3-0 (25-18, 25-15, 25-20) on September 8 in Lawrence, Kansas. “It was great to be back,” stated head coach Ray Bechard. “The enthusiasm and energy...
Washburn football picks up win at Central Missouri
WARRENSBURG, MO. (KSNT) – Linebacker Grant Bruner’s impressive defensive performance led Washburn to a win in its first road game. Washburn beat Central Missouri 40-32 on Thursday. Central Missouri scored first with a touchdown run on the opening drive, to put the Mules up 7-0. The Ichabods responded later in the first with a touchdown […]
Huff ‘N Puff is this weekend
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 47th annual Huff ‘n Puff balloon rally is being held this weekend at Mount Hope Balloon Field. Wednesday evening, the Great Plains Balloon Club offered balloon flights to the members of the media. 27 News took these photos of the balloon flight in Topeka. The Great Plains Balloon Club, along with […]
plattecountylandmark.com
LongHorn shooting for October opening
Opening day for the LongHorn Steakhouse coming to Platte County is drawing closer. Originally planning for a September opening, corporate officials for LongHorn now say the planned opening at Tiffany Springs is a month later than initially hoped. “We are currently targeting an October opening,” says Jessica Dinon, a media...
WIBW
NASCAR driver makes pit stop in Topeka ahead of race at Kansas Speedway
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans were able to get a taste of NASCAR before this weekend’s race. Ricky Stenhouse Junior signed autographs and spent some time with fans this afternoon at the North Topeka Dillons. Stenhouse was part of an entire slate of activities at the store ahead of...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Mary and Bob Black
A husband and wife vanished from northeast Kansas more than 10 years ago, and their disappearance remains a mystery to this day. Mary Lou and Billie ‘Bob’ Black walked out of their Atchison home on Sept. 11, 2009. According to the Topeka Capitol Journal, the two got into their blue 1990 Honda Civic and have not been seen or heard from since.
Dogs no longer allowed at popular Shawnee brewery
Ever since Transport Brewery opened up its doors, it has been a dog friendly establishment. But just a couple of days ago the brewery announced that dogs are no longer allowed.
lawrencekstimes.com
‘The pain and the stains are still there’: Dedication set for marker to ensure Lawrence’s segregated history isn’t forgotten
The Lawrence Aquatic Center opened in 1969, providing relief to all from the brutal summer sun. More than 50 years later, the pool remains a beloved spot for people trying to escape the heat: drop slides, diving boards and a lap pool mean fun for all ages when temperatures skyrocket.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Missouri
Here's where you can find them.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Overland Park, KS — 15 Top Places!
There’s no better way to start a weekend in Overland Park than a satisfying brunch. Whether you’re craving pancakes or mimosas, the gateway to Kansas City is loaded with tantalizing brunch options. So, head to any of these recommended daytime spots to enjoy the best brunch in Overland...
lawrencekstimes.com
Long-awaited Taylor’s Donuts plans popup opening Saturday
Post updated to add more photos at 12:21 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9:. “Donut” freak out. Lawrence is getting another donut option, and it debuts Saturday. Recognized nationally for his baking prowess, Taylor Petrehn is having a “popup” opening for Taylor’s Donuts at 19th and Louisiana streets — a spinoff of his 1900 Barker Bakery and Cafe.
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Overland Park, KS — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Overland Park has always been teeming with life as one of the most populous cities in Kansas. No one would ever go hungry in this city given its diverse eateries highlighting various cuisines. If you love smoked food, you’re in for a remarkable adventure since many eateries are offering this....
KC-area women calling for change after Eliza Fletcher’s murder in Memphis
After a Memphis, Tennessee mom was abducted while jogging and her body turned up days later, women across the country are upset and calling for change.
lawrenceks.org
Holcom Park Recreation Center
8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. (Mon – Fri) Class enrollments & facility reservations may be made during office hours only. 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. (Mon – Fri) Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday 1 – 5...
