Google Fi Gives Subscribers a Boost When Traveling Abroad
Google on Thursday unveiled updates to its Google Fi mobile phone service that could make international travel easier for its subscribers. One of the major updates is that Google Fi now offers Wi-Fi calling to iPhone users. Now, if you're an iPhone user and you're out of your coverage area (like in another country), you can make a phone call using available Wi-Fi signals. If both Wi-Fi and cellular are available, Google said, the service will use whichever has the stronger signal.
'The Rings of Power' Release Schedule: When Does Episode 4 Hit Prime Video?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, aka the most expensive show ever made, is following a tantalizing weekly release schedule (like many big shows nowadays). We're now up to episode 4, streaming on Prime Video on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 p.m. PT. The first two episodes...
YouTube to Add Quizzes, Ad-Free Video Player in Education Push
Waiting to be able to hit the "skip ad" button on YouTube has become a ubiquitous experience -- but that's about to change for select educational content on the video platform. YouTube unveiled on Thursday a host of new tools for learners and creators on the platform, including an ad-free...
No, AT&T Won't Let Older Phones Tap Into Its Full 5G Network After All
AT&T is in the process of rolling out a new 5G midband network, but you will in fact need a higher-end flagship device to use it. On Thursday the nation's third-largest carrier walked back its pledge to upgrade older devices to support its newer 3.45GHz midband 5G. Last month, AT&T...
Apple Maps Is Getting 2 New Features With iOS 16 Next Week
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple Maps on iPhone is getting several new features when iOS 16 is released on Monday, Apple announced at its "Far Out" event on Wednesday. Some of the upcoming features include high-resolution imagery for apps such as Zillow and new tools for developers, like making Bird scooters and bikes easier to find.
Save up to $149 on Select Apple Watch 7 Models at Amazon
Smartwatches are growing in popularity, and for good reason -- these devices that fit right on your wrist allow you to stay connected wherever you go. You can text, call, stream music and more from most smartwatch devices. And one of our favorite smartwatches of the year, the Apple Watch Series 7, is on sale right now as folks await the impending release of the Series 8.
A Portless iPhone? Please, Apple, Don't Go There
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple evicted the 3.5mm headphone jack from iPhones starting in 2016. This year, it dropped the SIM card slot, relying on eSIM chips for its iPhone 14 smartphones. If you extrapolate, you might expect iPhones to drop the charging and data port next, beginning the era of the portless iPhone.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Series 7: A Quick Look at Their Differences
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's "Far Out" presentation on Wednesday debuted a sleek new lineup of wearables that includes the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and a new 2022 Apple Watch SE. While the Ultra is the most expensive option with a variety of bells and whistles, you may find that Series 8 is better for your needs. Now a midtier offering with the introduction of the $799 Ultra, the $399 Series 8 comes with a string of features not available on SE or the Series 7 that arrived in 2021.
Passkeys, the No-Password Login Tech, Come to iOS 16 on Monday
This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple and Google are updating their phone software and web browsers this year with technology called passkeys that's designed to be easy to use and more secure than passwords. Why it matters. Passwords...
Apple May Have Solved the Age-Old Preorder Problem
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Preordering, or even ordering, popular new gadgets has never been easy. Websites crash under traffic loads, products disappear from shopping carts and sometimes you can get to the very last step of the checkout process, only to be mysteriously bounced back to the beginning. The good news is, if you want a new Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, it may end being a little easier this time around.
Get This $700 LG Soundbar and Subwoofer for Just $350 Today
Soundbars are a great way to improve the sound of your TV without spending a lot of money. Most are pretty affordable and provide better sound than most TVs, which means you can get a cinematic experience at home. Best Buy has slashed the price of the LG 5.1.2 channel...
Razor's New Cargo Scooter Seats 2 Adults
Razor, the scooter company you probably remember from when you were a kid, launched a new electric scooter on Thursday, called the EcoSmart Cargo, according to The Verge. The scooter features a convertible rack system that lets you switch between an adult passenger seat, a basket or a built-in storage compartment.
Not Every iPhone 14 Model Has Apple's New A16 Processor
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple on Wednesday unveiled the A16 Bionic, its highest-performing smartphone processor yet, with nearly 16 billion transistors, at its launch event for the iPhone 14. Unlike with previous processors,...
The Best iPhone 14 Cases So Far
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. For the iPhone 14, Apple did a little something different. The smaller Mini size is gone, and now there are two sizes of the standard iPhone 14, along with two sizes of the iPhone 14 Pro. Both lines now come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes: The iPhone 14 and the larger iPhone 14 Plus, as well as the iPhone 14 Pro and the larger iPhone 14 Pro Max (both of which boast extra cameras, always-on screens and the unique "Dynamic Island" display feature). Each model has its own specific case, so make sure you're getting the correct case to fit your particular iPhone 14 model.
Grab This 70-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $450, Get an Echo Show 5 and Other Freebies
As the weather shifts, more of us will be spending time indoors, often entertaining ourselves with sports, games and other streaming services. If you are looking for a big screen to give you the ultimate theatrical experience at home, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a new TV.
iOS 16 Will Hit Your iPhone Monday
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Ditch your old lock screen and enter a new era of phone customization when iOS 16 arrives on Monday, Sept. 12. Apple revealed the iOS 16 release date Wednesday as part of its fall iPhone event. This is a yearly tradition for Apple: Announce the next version of iOS in the spring at its WWDC conference, spend the summer testing the new operating system with developers and other beta testers, then launch the OS alongside the newest iPhone in the fall.
iOS 16 Will Revive an iPhone Feature Fans Have Missed for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Starting Monday, Sept. 12 iPhone users everywhere will be able to download iOS 16 on most iPhones and take advantage of a slew of very cool new features. One of them is a simple, but fantastically useful setting that lives right at the top of the screen. I'm not sure why Apple removed it, but I can't wait to have it back.
Get 2 Blink Security Cameras for Just $70, a Savings of $110
If you're looking for a reliable, versatile security camera with a long-lasting battery that doesn't cost a fortune, Blink security cameras are an affordable option. Right now, you can save $110 on two cameras and get them both for just $70 -- a superb deal whether you're new to Blink or looking to expand your setup.
You'll Finally Be Able to Unsend Text Messages With iOS 16 in Just a Few Days
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 will officially be released to the public on Monday, September 12, and one of the features to look forward to is the ability to unsend and edit text messages on the iPhone.
iPhone 14 Preorder Deals Kick Off With Up to $1,000 Off Apple's Latest iPhone Models
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Preorders for iPhone 14 are now live, and we've rounded up the best deals available at launch. Unveiled at Apple's product event this week, the iPhone 14 and 14...
