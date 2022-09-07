Read full article on original website
Related
Three Rams concepts that can take the Vikings' offense to the next level
The receivers say things are more complicated but will it also be more modern and play to everyone's strengths?
Montgomery, Meyers both active for Patriots in Week 1
BOSTON -- The Patriots' offense will have Ty Montgomery and Jakobi Meyers for the team's Week 1 tilt against the Dolphins on Sunday. Both players, along with right tackle Isaiah Wynn, are active for Sunday's opener in Miami.Montgomery's status is a bit of a surprise, since he was carted off the field in New England's preseason finale against the Raiders three weeks ago. But the versatile running back/receiver practiced all week in West Palm Beach -- albeit limited all three days -- and will be there on Sunday to give Mac Jones another weapon on offense.Meyers was also limited all...
NFL・
Michael Irvin predicts Kirk Cousins to break NFL record vs the Packers
It’s not often that you see a player break a single-game NFL anymore but Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin predicted that Kirk Cousins will do just that during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With a new offensive scheme brought in by head coach Kevin...
It's Michigan State's Turn to Match Wits with Grubb and His Hot Hand
The Husky offensive coordinator is off to an impressive start in the booth.
Comments / 0