9to5Mac

How could iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island’ work on iPad?

Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 14 Pro with its new “Dynamic Island” cutout to replace the notch. While some customers will have to wait at least a week to better understand this new feature, a graphic designer imagines how Apple could take a similar approach with the next iPad Pro – rumored to be announced next month.
9to5Mac

Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are

IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR and iPhone XS, when this upcoming operating system is available to all users on Monday.
9to5Mac

What time will Apple release iOS 16 to the public?

Apple revealed iOS 16 at WWDC in June with beta testing happening since then for developers and the public. At its iPhone 14 event, Apple shared its new software will be released on September 12. The latest iPhone software comes with customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more. Let’s look at answering “when does iOS 16 come out?”
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know

In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Ahead of the first iPhone 14 orders arriving on September 16, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
9to5Mac

GRID celebrates its second anniversary with special deals on iPhone frames

I’ve been writing about GRID’s products on 9to5Mac for some time now. If you’re not familiar with the company, GRID sells frames with disassembled electronic products, which includes multiple Apple devices. To celebrate its second anniversary, GRID has now prepared some special deals for its customers. Special...
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work: High-performance remote access to macOS might solve performance problems for remote organizations

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac

Samsung can’t stop talking about the iPhone 14, and it’s getting a little creepy

Even before the iPhone 14 was announced on Wednesday, Samsung was already mocking Apple for the lack of “innovation” in the new iPhone models. Now that the iPhone 14 has finally been revealed to the world, the South Korean company is back with a new marketing campaign making fun of Apple for not offering features that Samsung smartphones already have.
