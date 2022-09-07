Read full article on original website
Related
How could iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island’ work on iPad?
Apple just unveiled the new iPhone 14 Pro with its new “Dynamic Island” cutout to replace the notch. While some customers will have to wait at least a week to better understand this new feature, a graphic designer imagines how Apple could take a similar approach with the next iPad Pro – rumored to be announced next month.
9to5Mac
Some iOS 16 features require an iPhone XS or newer; here they are
IOS 16 will support the iPhone 8, iPhone X, and newer models. Even so, not all functions will be available to older iPhones. With that in mind, 9to5Mac gathered all the features that will require at least an iPhone XR and iPhone XS, when this upcoming operating system is available to all users on Monday.
9to5Mac
What time will Apple release iOS 16 to the public?
Apple revealed iOS 16 at WWDC in June with beta testing happening since then for developers and the public. At its iPhone 14 event, Apple shared its new software will be released on September 12. The latest iPhone software comes with customizable iPhone Lock Screens, overhauled notifications, undo button and editing for Messages, a new Home app, iPhone as a Mac webcam, and much more. Let’s look at answering “when does iOS 16 come out?”
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 is eSIM-only in the US: Here’s what you need to know
In the United States, the new iPhone 14 lineup won’t ship with a physical SIM card slot. Instead, Apple is pivoting entirely to eSIM technology. While some iPhone users may have already made the transition to eSIM, most have not. Ahead of the first iPhone 14 orders arriving on September 16, here are some details on eSIM support from Apple.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Poll: What iPhone 14 model are you planning to order ahead of next week’s release?
Pre-order for the new iPhone 14 series starts this Friday – but remember you’ll only be able to get your hands on the iPhone 14 Plus in early October. With the announcements completely fresh, which iPhone 14 are you planning to order – if you’re planning to upgrade at all?
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 event: Everything Apple didn’t announce, and what’s coming next
Yesterday, Apple finally unveiled its iPhone 14 lineup during the “Far Out” event. While it was a pretty packed keynote, the company’s customers are always expecting “One More Thing” to be announced. Here’s everything the company could have announced, but might be holding for a future event.
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: September 9, 2022 – iPhone 14 pre-orders, Apple + Starlink
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Decluttr: Trade in your iPhone or other devices...
9to5Mac Happy Hour 398: iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and new AirPods Pro event
It’s that time again, for the analysis of the big event of the year. Benjamin and Zac talk about everything announced at the Apple September 2022 event, including iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and the new AirPods Pro. Far out. Sponsored by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
Gurman: iPhone hardware subscription service still in the works by Apple, could launch later this year
Apple just unveiled its new iPhone 14 series lineup. While pre-orders already started and deliveries can go as far as October, one thing was missing during the announcement of new iPhones: the rumored hardware subscription service that will bundle Apple One and products like the iPhone and iPad. In his...
9to5Mac
GRID celebrates its second anniversary with special deals on iPhone frames
I’ve been writing about GRID’s products on 9to5Mac for some time now. If you’re not familiar with the company, GRID sells frames with disassembled electronic products, which includes multiple Apple devices. To celebrate its second anniversary, GRID has now prepared some special deals for its customers. Special...
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8, SE: In-depth comparison of the new lineup
The 2022 Apple Watch lineup has arrived and comes with some big changes, mostly thanks to the brand new Ultra model. But there’s a lot to consider between the latest models and their predecessors. Read on for a detailed look at Apple Watch Ultra vs Series 8, SE, and more.
iPhone 14 colors: Here are all of your choices ahead of pre-order
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were officially announced yesterday, and they’ll be available to pre-order tomorrow morning. Apple has made some changes to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro colors compared to last year. Head below for a rundown of all of this year’s options.
9to5Mac
PSA: High iPhone 14 prices in UK and other countries aren’t due to Apple
There’s been a lot of dismay expressed at iPhone 14 prices in the UK, EU countries, and elsewhere. Many are claiming that prices in other countries are much higher than in the US, and accusing Apple of price-gouging. But while the price of the iPhone 14 and other Apple...
9to5Mac
AT&T will require iPhone 14 for its best 5G service despite prior pledge
AT&T is about to make several 5G smartphone owners angry as the company says “older devices” won’t support its newer 3.45Ghz midband 5G. With that, only iPhone 14 owners and some other 5G phone customers will be able to take advantage of this new band. As reported...
Fake ‘Apple Crypto Event 2022’ attracts 70k viewers with Tim Cook interview
Apple held its “Far out” special event yesterday to announce the iPhone 14 lineup and a number of other things. Some people tuning in to watch the event on YouTube, however, saw an entirely different event: a fake “Apple Crypto Event 2022” featuring clips of Tim Cook talking about cryptocurrencies with “URGENT NEWS” to share.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 sales: Apple expects 85% of early buyers to opt for a Pro model – report
The replacement of the iPhone mini with a Plus model opens up a big question around the likely split of iPhone 14 sales. I’d expect a lot of people to go for the Plus, but a supply chain survey indicates that Apple expects most early buyers to opt for one of the two Pro models.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Eve Aqua with Thread is a low-budget way to convert a traditional sprinkler into a smart one
A few weeks ago, Eve announced the brand-new Eve Aqua with Thread. While Thread alone is a welcome upgrade for a device that is going to be farther away from Wi-Fi than most other HomeKit devices, it also received a nice overall build upgrade that is worth an upgrade if you’re an owner of the previous model.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: High-performance remote access to macOS might solve performance problems for remote organizations
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
9to5Mac
Apple October Event: New iPad Pro, iPad 10, M2 Macs, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura
With the September event already “Far Out” of sight, rumors already show that Apple is readying an October event. This time, the company will focus on the new iPads, Macs, and their upcoming operating systems: iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. Here’s what we know so far. It’s...
9to5Mac
Samsung can’t stop talking about the iPhone 14, and it’s getting a little creepy
Even before the iPhone 14 was announced on Wednesday, Samsung was already mocking Apple for the lack of “innovation” in the new iPhone models. Now that the iPhone 14 has finally been revealed to the world, the South Korean company is back with a new marketing campaign making fun of Apple for not offering features that Samsung smartphones already have.
Comments / 0