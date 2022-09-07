Napoli v Liverpool Confirmed Lineups | UEFA Champions League Group A
Details of how the team's lineup for tonight's Champions League clash.
Liverpool have made the trip to Italy to face Serie A leaders Napoli and we can now bring you the details of the confirmed lineups.
Confirmed Liverpool Team
Confirmed Napoli Team
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool welcome back Thiago Alcantara to the squad after his hamstring injury picked up on the opening day of the season.
New signing Arthur Melo is also available and Jurgen Klopp must decide whether to give him his Reds debut.
Fabio Carvalho will miss the trip as he has failed to shake off the knock he picked up in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Caoimhin Kelleher , Calvin Ramsay , Ibrahima Konate , Curtis Jones , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , Naby Keita , and Jordan Henderson are still missing through injury.
Liverpool Squad
Goalkeepers
Alisson Becker, Adrian, Harvey Davies
Defenders
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Nathaniel Phillips, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas
Midfielders
Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, James Milner, Harvey Elliott, Arthur Melo, Stefan Bajcetic
Forwards
Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz
Napoli Team News
Reports on Monday suggested that Victor Osimhen is a doubt for the clash with Liverpool with a muscle problem he felt after the victory against Lazio at the weekend.
Hirving Lozano also left the pitch during the same match with a facial injury so remains a doubt. Spalletti will also be without Diego Demme .
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Napoli v Liverpool Team News | Champions League Group A | Thiago Returns, Osimhen Doubtful
- Report: Former PSG Midfielder And Relative Of Current Liverpool Star A Liverpool Target This Summer Transfer Window
- Report: Jordan Henderson Injury Update - Liverpool Skipper's Return Date Revealed
- Report: Liverpool Made Last Minute Bid To Sign Moises Caicedo - Brighton To Offer Reds Priority After World Cup
- Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players
- Konrad Laimer Reveals All Behind Failed Liverpool Move
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |
Comments / 0