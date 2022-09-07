ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Wouldn't Be Surprised If Gilmour Ends Up Playing For Liverpool' - Former Chelsea Forward Pat Nevin Predicts The Future Of New Brighton Signing

By Owen Cummings
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U55Lg_0hleU6TI00

Former Scotland and Chelsea player Pat Nevin has talked about what the future could hold for Billy Gilmour.

Billy Gilmour recently left Chelsea to move to Brighton for a reported fee of £9.36 million.

Last season did not play out the way the fifteen-time capped Scotsman would have hoped, with a loan to Norwich City ending in relegation to the Championship.

Back at the Blues this summer, Gilmour did not feature in any of the opening Premier League games, indicating he was not a part of Thomas Tuchel's plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwABy_0hleU6TI00

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport about Gilmour's move to Brighton, Pat Nevin said, "Billy Gilmour is at a crucial point in his career and the move to Brighton is a brilliant one. It's the right move. Chelsea won't regret selling him because that's not the way they think as a club - but they may want to buy him back again.

"Four or five years down the line, I won't be surprised if he's playing in the Manchester City, Liverpool or Chelsea midfield - he's that technically good."

The 21-year-old was widely praised when he put in a MOTM performance in an FA Cup tie against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in March 2020, which resulted in a 2-0 win for Chelsea.

Less than a week later, Gilmour made his first home start in the Premier League against Everton. The match ended 4-0 and the midfielder picked up the MOTM award once again.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Manchester United beaten by Real Sociedad in Europa League opener

Manchester United got off to a losing start in the Europa League as Real Sociedad held on for a 1-0 win to beat them in Group E action on Thursday night at Old Trafford. A moment's silence was held prior to kick-off to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday at the age of 96, with UEFA saying in a statement ahead of the match: "UEFA and European football are truly saddened by the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, one of the world's most-respected figures."
MLS
ESPN

Arsenal beat Zurich on Eddie Nketiah winner to open Europa League play

Eddie Nketiah's second-half winner gave Arsenal a 2-1 victory over FC Zurich to begin their 2022-23 Europa League Group A campaign on Thursday night. Marquinhos, the 19-year-old who arrived at Arsenal from Sao Paulo this summer, opened the scoring on his debut for the visiting Gunners in the 16th minute, but Mirlind Kryeziu equalised for Zurich from the penalty spot just before half-time with the teams going to the break tied 1-1.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Nevin
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Thomas Tuchel
SB Nation

Premier League, WSL fixtures postponed

The Premier League and WSL have postponed all matches this weekend to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. That means the Arsenal men’s match at the Emirates on Sunday against Everton has been delayed, as well as the Arsenal women’s match against Manchester City later that evening.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Lrb Photo#Pa Images Sipa Usa#Everton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
555K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy