Pittsburgh, PA

Police Sergeant's Son ID'd Days After Falling To Death Out Of Window In Pittsburgh Suburb

By Jillian Pikora
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biJm2_0hleTVAl00
Henry "Hank" Witucki Photo Credit: GoFundMe/Keriann Didier and Katie Witucki

The infant son of a police sergeant who fell out of a window in a Pittsburgh suburb on Tuesday, August 30, has died, authorities say. Henry "Hank" Witucki, 1, fell out of a window of the second-story window of his family's home in the 100 block of Winchester Drive in Plum Borough around 6:30 p.m., Allegheny County police say.

The infant survived the fall and was rushed to UPMC's Children's Hospital in critical condition, according to Allegheny County police. He remained in the ICU for several days but succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, September 3, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office.

MealTrain and GoFundMe campaigns were launched to help Sgt. Clark and his wife Rachel, along with their older son and daughter during Hank's hospital stay following this "freak accident," Keriann Didier and Katie Witucki wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $60,000 of a $10,000 goal from over 600 donors.

The community, including Mayor Jason Walsh of Dormont, where Sgt. Witucki serves, has been sharing about the Witucki family's sudden loss on social media.

The organizers of the GoFundMe posted an update about Hank's passing on Tuesday, September 6:

"We are devastated to announce the passing of sweet baby Hank as he was surrounded by loved ones. As an organ donor, Hank was able to give the most precious gift - the gift of life."

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

The Allegheny County Police Department's Homicide Unit was initially called to assist in Plum Borough, but the unit's detectives are leading the investigation into this now deadly fall.

No charges appear to have been filed in this case as of Wednesday, September 7.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Comments / 88

Guest
3d ago

If this had happened in any lower income neighborhood , without a police official being involved or being the parent, charges would be filed

Reply(12)
48
Jamie Rupert
3d ago

doesn't anybody ever buy life insurance anymore? I'm sick of being asked to "go fund me" for everybody else's stupidity. that's why they have life insurance. I had it 2 days after my kids were born.

Reply(12)
19
Jamie Lynn
3d ago

such a tragedy that no family should have to endure. but it's pure privilege that nobody is getting charged with negligence.

Reply(3)
27
 

