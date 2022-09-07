ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: 'Lil Chucky' sought by US Marshals

MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Charles Smith. Smith is well aware of the warrant for his arrest. He is known by his alias of "Lil Chucky." U.S. Marshals say he has a history of violence – dating back a decade.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
The Associated Press

Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June. Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Judge Jennifer Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys. After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.
WAUKESHA, WI
wiproud.com

125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked

(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Experts explain why expired at-home COVID tests are still usable

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts say the demand for at-home COVID tests remains high, but some of the tests arriving at homes in the Madison area are showing up very near or already passed their expiration dates. Experts say the tests are still fine to use, despite the date on the box.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Wisconsin DMV warning people about text message scam

MADISON, Wis. — Scammers are trying to impersonate the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles in a text message scheme, the Department of Transportation said Thursday. In a Facebook post, the DOT said they have noticed an increase in text message phishing attempts, sending people messages claiming they are entitled to fee refunds with a link to claim the money. Once people click the link, they are taken to a web page asking for personal information.
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Milwaukee police officer accidentally shoots another officer

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police officer accidentally shot another officer on Saturday night around 8:45 p.m. near 59th and Center. Police say two officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash that struck an unoccupied building when a 35-year-old officer's gun inadvertently discharged while in his holster, striking a 41-year-old officer who was standing nearby.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot

MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving

A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
PEMBINE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes

Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

