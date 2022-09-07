Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
wgtd.org
Downtown Kenosha Loses ER; Gains Urgent Care and In-Patient Mental Health and Rehab Services
(WGTD)---Froedtert Kenosha Hospital--located off of Sheridan Rd. and 63rd St.--is closing its Emergency Room as part of a continuing shift of services westward to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie. But it's also adding inpatient mental health and rehabilitation services. In a announcement posted on Facebook, Froedtert South President and CEO Rick Schmidt...
Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Of Another New Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam circulating around Wisconsin hits really close to home. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning residents of the scam and what to look out for. There is no shortage of scams these days. Recently, the Better Business Bureau warned of a new...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: 'Lil Chucky' sought by US Marshals
MILWAUKEE - The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help in finding 28-year-old Charles Smith. Smith is well aware of the warrant for his arrest. He is known by his alias of "Lil Chucky." U.S. Marshals say he has a history of violence – dating back a decade.
Expert: Gag order in Wisconsin absentee ballot fraud case makes sense with political case
MADISON, Wis. — Harry Wait, the Racine County man who was charged with fraudulently requesting absentee ballots, can no longer talk to the media about his case due to a judge’s order. The move made sense, according to University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor John Gross, who said the...
Kenosha County sheriff being investigated for alleged misappropriation of money
Kenosha County leaders, who do not want to be named in this article, tell TMJ4 the case revolves around an alleged misappropriation of money.
Suspect in Wisconsin parade attack withdraws insanity plea
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year withdrew his insanity plea Friday. Darrell Brooks Jr., 40, appeared in Waukesha County Circuit Court where he’s facing nearly 80 charges, including six homicide counts, in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Brooks had changed his not guilty plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect in June. Brooks offered little explanation for his decision when questioned by Judge Jennifer Dorow, saying, “I have my own reasons why.” He confirmed he had discussed the change with his attorneys. After the announcement on the plea change, the defense asked that the jury status hearing for Friday be rescheduled. The judge agreed and pushed the hearing to Sept. 19.
wiproud.com
125+ vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin have licenses revoked
(WFRV) – In August, nearly 10% of all vehicle wholesale dealers in Wisconsin had their licenses revoked for violating state law. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation released information regarding a recent revocation of the vehicle wholesale dealer license from 129 companies. The companies were previously located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 W814 in Arlington, Wisconsin.
nbc15.com
Experts explain why expired at-home COVID tests are still usable
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts say the demand for at-home COVID tests remains high, but some of the tests arriving at homes in the Madison area are showing up very near or already passed their expiration dates. Experts say the tests are still fine to use, despite the date on the box.
WISN
Froedtert: employee religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine are no longer legitimate
MILWAUKEE — With the recently Food and Drug Administration-approved Novavax COVID-19 vaccine now available nationwide, Froedtert Health is withdrawing medical and religious exemptions held by some of its employees for COVID-19 vaccinations. "Froedtert Health requires staff and providers be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a federal requirement that is...
Here's why you shouldn't throw away your expired COVID-19 test in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Sometimes when you notice an item is past its expiration date your initial reaction is to toss it, but you will want to hold off when it comes to COVID-19 test kits. The Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf life for multiple at-home COVID-19 tests.
28 Wisconsin sites renamed by feds to remove derogatory word
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — More than two dozen lakes and other sites in Wisconsin are among nearly 650 peaks, lakes, streams and other places on federal land in the U.S. that have been renamed by the government because they included a racist term for a Native American woman.
Authorities rename 28 Wisconsin sites to remove racist word
The government has renamed more than two dozen lakes and other sites on federal land in Wisconsin to remove a racist term for a Native American woman.
wpr.org
'People are just driving more recklessly': Wisconsin on track for 4th straight year with more traffic deaths
Wisconsinites are speeding more and wearing their seat belts less. The state is on track to see more traffic deaths this year than in 2021, which would mark the fourth straight year of increases. Speaking with Kate Archer Kent on Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" on Friday, David Pabst...
fox47.com
Wisconsin DMV warning people about text message scam
MADISON, Wis. — Scammers are trying to impersonate the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles in a text message scheme, the Department of Transportation said Thursday. In a Facebook post, the DOT said they have noticed an increase in text message phishing attempts, sending people messages claiming they are entitled to fee refunds with a link to claim the money. Once people click the link, they are taken to a web page asking for personal information.
WISN
Milwaukee police officer accidentally shoots another officer
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Police officer accidentally shot another officer on Saturday night around 8:45 p.m. near 59th and Center. Police say two officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash that struck an unoccupied building when a 35-year-old officer's gun inadvertently discharged while in his holster, striking a 41-year-old officer who was standing nearby.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations
September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
WISN
Referendum on semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms will be on Milwaukee County ballot
MILWAUKEE — Guns will be on the ballot in Milwaukee County in November. The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors approved a referendum that asks the question, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prohibit the import, sale, manufacture, transfer, or possession of semi-automatic 'military-style' firearms whose prohibition is allowed under the Wisconsin and United States Constitutions?"
wpr.org
ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving
A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
wuwm.com
Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes
Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
