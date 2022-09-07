Software updates in closed-loop systems may lead to better time in range numbers for children with type 1 diabetes. Time in range is 1 of the most effective ways to measure glycemic control in patients who have type 1 diabetes (T1D). Closed-loop glucose control systems have led to improvement of that metric, with some systems reporting an increase of up to 9% in pediatric cases—a significant increase as this population may struggle with hitting glycemic control targets.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO