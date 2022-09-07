Read full article on original website
GRAIL Announces Final Results From the PATHFINDER Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Study at ESMO Congress 2022
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 11, 2022-- GRAIL, LLC, a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced final results from the interventional PATHFINDER study, which evaluated multi-cancer early detection (MCED) screening using a blood test and the clinical care pathways following a “cancer signal detected” MCED test result in 6,662 individuals aged 50 years or older, an age group at elevated risk for cancer. Results were presented in a proffered paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005035/en/ Galleri product photo (Photo: Business Wire)
