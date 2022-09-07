ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAIL Announces Final Results From the PATHFINDER Multi-Cancer Early Detection Screening Study at ESMO Congress 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 11, 2022-- GRAIL, LLC, a healthcare company whose mission is to detect cancer early when it can be cured, today announced final results from the interventional PATHFINDER study, which evaluated multi-cancer early detection (MCED) screening using a blood test and the clinical care pathways following a “cancer signal detected” MCED test result in 6,662 individuals aged 50 years or older, an age group at elevated risk for cancer. Results were presented in a proffered paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 in Paris. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005035/en/ Galleri product photo (Photo: Business Wire)
Improving Glycemic Markers in Children with Type 1 Diabetes Using Technology

Software updates in closed-loop systems may lead to better time in range numbers for children with type 1 diabetes. Time in range is 1 of the most effective ways to measure glycemic control in patients who have type 1 diabetes (T1D). Closed-loop glucose control systems have led to improvement of that metric, with some systems reporting an increase of up to 9% in pediatric cases—a significant increase as this population may struggle with hitting glycemic control targets.
