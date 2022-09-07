Read full article on original website
614now.com
Popular ramen ghost kitchen opening unique new brick and mortar space in Grandview
Red Rabbit Ramen is back. The popular ramen spot that began as a ghost kitchen before taking over a rotating kitchen space at Budd Dairy Food Hall is about to put down more permanent roots. Red Rabbit Ramen is opening a traditional ramen cart that will be permanently located at...
614now.com
This Ohio city is home to one of the largest annual crow migrations in the world, and there’s a festival to celebrate it
Believe it or not, every year, Mansfield, Ohio is the site of one of the world’s largest crow migrations. It’s unclear exactly why this happens, but the fact remains that the city receives a massive influx of the dark-feathered birds every fall. And to celebrate their arrival, the...
614now.com
Anticipated cat cafe and bar holds soft opening
Ever want to grab a coffee, or even your favorite libation, while spending time with a pack of ultra-cute, adoptable cats?. Because the answer to that question should always be “yes,” we’re excited to share with you that Kitty Bubbles Cafe & Bar is currently in the midst of its soft opening.
614now.com
New upscale Japanese restaurant coming to Bridge Park
An upscale Japanese eatery looks to be the next addition to Bridge Park’s slate of dining options. Song Lan Restaurant, which according to a banner posted on the outside of the restaurant and documents filed with the City of Dublin, plans to feature upscale Japanese cuisine and cocktails. The...
614now.com
This New Orleans-inspired spot for daiquiris, milkshakes and more opens next week in the East Market
NOLA Daq Shack, the fun, Louisiana-inspired concept slinging daiquiris, milkshakes and more is ready to open its doors to the public. According to Janvier Ward, who owns the new dessert spot alongside her sister Maxine Ohakim, NOLA Daq Shack will hold its grand opening on Sept. 17, from 2-11 p.m.
614now.com
We want to feature your wedding story in a future issue of (614) Magazine!
It’s either an ice cream truck or wedding bells, but either way, we want to feature your Columbus wedding in an upcoming issue of (614) Magazine!. Please include several short sentences of background about how you and your partner met, and what the wedding day was like. We’d also to feature a few photos, so throw those in as well! All of this can be emailed to [email protected]
614now.com
Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years
This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
614now.com
One dead following shooting outside of Donerick’s Pub House
A 25 year-old has died following a after outside of an East Side bar and restaurant. According to Columbus Police, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a call outside Donerick’s Pub House, which is located at 6935 E. Broad St. A 25 year-old who had been shot multiple...
614now.com
Teen in critical condition after shooting leads to crash near Polaris store
A 19 year-old is in critical condition after being shot in a car near Polaris Monday evening. According to Columbus Police, officers responded to a call on the 1200 block of Polaris Parkway, near Crumbl Cookies, just before 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 5. Officers were on the lookout for a...
