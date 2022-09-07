ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
614now.com

Anticipated cat cafe and bar holds soft opening

Ever want to grab a coffee, or even your favorite libation, while spending time with a pack of ultra-cute, adoptable cats?. Because the answer to that question should always be “yes,” we’re excited to share with you that Kitty Bubbles Cafe & Bar is currently in the midst of its soft opening.
WORTHINGTON, OH
614now.com

New upscale Japanese restaurant coming to Bridge Park

An upscale Japanese eatery looks to be the next addition to Bridge Park’s slate of dining options. Song Lan Restaurant, which according to a banner posted on the outside of the restaurant and documents filed with the City of Dublin, plans to feature upscale Japanese cuisine and cocktails. The...
DUBLIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
New Albany, OH
Real Estate
New Albany, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Real Estate
City
New Albany, OH
Local
Ohio Business
614now.com

We want to feature your wedding story in a future issue of (614) Magazine!

It’s either an ice cream truck or wedding bells, but either way, we want to feature your Columbus wedding in an upcoming issue of (614) Magazine!. Please include several short sentences of background about how you and your partner met, and what the wedding day was like. We’d also to feature a few photos, so throw those in as well! All of this can be emailed to [email protected]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Columbus bar and grill officially closes after more than 30 years

This weekend marked the end of an era. On Sept. 7, the longtime Columbus bar, grill and nightlife spot Rosie O’Grady’s officially closed its doors after operating for more than three decades. The bar and eatery was located at 2411 Morse Rd. on the city’s far North Side....
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One dead following shooting outside of Donerick’s Pub House

A 25 year-old has died following a after outside of an East Side bar and restaurant. According to Columbus Police, just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a call outside Donerick’s Pub House, which is located at 6935 E. Broad St. A 25 year-old who had been shot multiple...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Race Car Driver#Fitness#Closets

Comments / 0

Community Policy