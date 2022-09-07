ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
GAHANNA, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
peakofohio.com

Police arrest suspect from Mechanicsburg vehicle break-ins

On August 25, Mechanicsburg suffered a rash of vehicle break-ins resulting in three stolen cars, a stolen firearm, and multiple stolen credit cards and checks. Over the proceeding weeks, officers worked non-stop to locate and arrest the suspect, Tristen Metzger, age 24 of Marion, who was positively identified as the sole suspect early in the investigation.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
The Lima News

Prison, almost $20K restitution ordered for Lima man for burglary, theft

LIMA — A Lima man has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Kyle Dick, 33, for breaking into the home of Wendy Peel, the grandmother of his child, and stealing a Playstation 5 on June 10 and stealing checks from his former employer from Oct. 1, 2021 to April 20, 2022. He is ordered to pay over $700 dollars to Peel and $19,000 to Barbara Brown, owner of Brown’s Refuse Service and his former boss.
LIMA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Lima man arrested after pointing a gun at customers at Walmart

LIMA—On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., Lima Police Department communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees.
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
GAHANNA, OH
hometownstations.com

UPDATE: LPD releases new information on Allentown Walmart incident

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We have more information on the situation that happened at the Allentown Walmart in Lima Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called out around 5 p.m. to the west side Walmart for a call that a man had a gun inside the store. The man was reportedly pointing the gun at people. Officers arrived on the scene as employees and customers began evacuating from the store. The patrol officers found the subject shortly after entering the Walmart. He backed into a corner and refused to come out. Soon after this, investigators arrived on scene and began to talk with the man, who was distraught. This conversation continued for about an hour and a half. The incident ended around 7 p.m. with the man surrendering to police. No one was injured. The man was transported to Mercy Health-Saint Rita's for a mental evaluation. This case remains under investigation and the Lima Police Department is not releasing the subject's name at this time.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Local man taken to OSU hospital after crash

The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning just after 8:00 on County Road 9. The accident report states that Brittny Piper, of Belle Center, was at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 9 when she pulled out in front of a motorcycle operated by Daniel Johnson of Mount Victory.
BELLE CENTER, OH
Daily Advocate

Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash

GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Citizens’ tips result in drug bust at Sidney home

A thorough investigation allowed the detectives to obtain a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
SIDNEY, OH

