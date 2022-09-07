ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We have more information on the situation that happened at the Allentown Walmart in Lima Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called out around 5 p.m. to the west side Walmart for a call that a man had a gun inside the store. The man was reportedly pointing the gun at people. Officers arrived on the scene as employees and customers began evacuating from the store. The patrol officers found the subject shortly after entering the Walmart. He backed into a corner and refused to come out. Soon after this, investigators arrived on scene and began to talk with the man, who was distraught. This conversation continued for about an hour and a half. The incident ended around 7 p.m. with the man surrendering to police. No one was injured. The man was transported to Mercy Health-Saint Rita's for a mental evaluation. This case remains under investigation and the Lima Police Department is not releasing the subject's name at this time.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO