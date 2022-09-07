Read full article on original website
Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was taken […]
Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
One dead after crashing into bridge pillar on north side of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after crashing into a bridge pillar on the north side of Columbus. Just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a one-car crash on the underpass of a railroad near Silver Drive and East Hudson Street, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers. Columbus Division […]
At least 2 people injured in an accident in Champaign County
MOORFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least two people suffered injuries in an accident in Champaign County Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. >>2 taken to hospital after car crashes into urgent care in Huber Heights. The crash was reported just around 4:05 p.m. in the area of U.S....
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
Police arrest suspect from Mechanicsburg vehicle break-ins
On August 25, Mechanicsburg suffered a rash of vehicle break-ins resulting in three stolen cars, a stolen firearm, and multiple stolen credit cards and checks. Over the proceeding weeks, officers worked non-stop to locate and arrest the suspect, Tristen Metzger, age 24 of Marion, who was positively identified as the sole suspect early in the investigation.
At least 2 people taken by CareFlight to the hospital after accident in Darke County
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — At least two people were taken to the hospital by CareFlight following an accident in Darke County Saturday afternoon, according to a news release. >>2 taken to hospital after car crashes into urgent care in Huber Heights. Several crews were dispatched to this crash at the...
14-year-old girl hospitalized after northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl was shot Saturday on the northeast side of Columbus. Around 1:45 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Sagamore Road, where they found the child suffering from a gunshot wound to the lower torso, the Columbus Division of Police said in a […]
Prison, almost $20K restitution ordered for Lima man for burglary, theft
LIMA — A Lima man has been sentenced to three years in prison for burglary, a second-degree felony, and theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeffrey Reed sentenced Kyle Dick, 33, for breaking into the home of Wendy Peel, the grandmother of his child, and stealing a Playstation 5 on June 10 and stealing checks from his former employer from Oct. 1, 2021 to April 20, 2022. He is ordered to pay over $700 dollars to Peel and $19,000 to Barbara Brown, owner of Brown’s Refuse Service and his former boss.
Lima man arrested after pointing a gun at customers at Walmart
LIMA—On Thursday, 9/08/2022, at about 4:49 p.m., Lima Police Department communications officers received a call about a man with a gun at Walmart, on Allentown Road. The white male suspect was reportedly pointing the gun at people inside of the store. Officers responded as Walmart employees were evacuating the store or patrons and employees.
Man dead ID’d after crashing into tree, yard in Huber Heights
A 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Crews reported that the home was vacant at the time of the crash and that no one else was hurt.
Fatal accident halts morning traffic on I-270 near Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person who was outside of their vehicle on Friday morning died after being struck by a car that officers said drove off the road. The accident which happened at about 8:15 a.m. delayed traffic on Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62. The road re-opened at 9:36 a.m. according to ODOT […]
LATEST: Sheriff’s office releases ID of woman hit, killed by car on state Route 49 in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:54 p.m.: Dylayna Swallow, 23, of Greenville, is the person who was killed Thursday night while trying to cross state Route 49, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s investigators also have evidence to believe a second vehicle, believed to have...
UPDATE: LPD releases new information on Allentown Walmart incident
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - We have more information on the situation that happened at the Allentown Walmart in Lima Thursday evening. According to a press release from the Lima Police Department, officers were called out around 5 p.m. to the west side Walmart for a call that a man had a gun inside the store. The man was reportedly pointing the gun at people. Officers arrived on the scene as employees and customers began evacuating from the store. The patrol officers found the subject shortly after entering the Walmart. He backed into a corner and refused to come out. Soon after this, investigators arrived on scene and began to talk with the man, who was distraught. This conversation continued for about an hour and a half. The incident ended around 7 p.m. with the man surrendering to police. No one was injured. The man was transported to Mercy Health-Saint Rita's for a mental evaluation. This case remains under investigation and the Lima Police Department is not releasing the subject's name at this time.
Local man taken to OSU hospital after crash
The Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning just after 8:00 on County Road 9. The accident report states that Brittny Piper, of Belle Center, was at the intersection of County Road 25 and County Road 9 when she pulled out in front of a motorcycle operated by Daniel Johnson of Mount Victory.
Man accused of vehicle break-ins facing more than 100 charges
KETTERING — A Clayton man is facing more than 100 charges connected to a string of vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins. Richard Cantrell, Jr. was indicted by Montgomery County grand jury on 116 charges Tuesday, including more than 30 counts of theft and 28 counts of petty theft. The...
Two CareFlight helicopters called to SR 571 crash
GREENVILLE — On Sept. 10, at approximately 3:21 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Pitsburg Fire Department, Gettysburg Fire Department, Arcanum Fire Department, Arcanum Rescue and two CareFlight helicopters were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 571 and Hogpath Road in reference to a serious injury accident involving a pick up truck and a motorcycle.
Dayton man arrested for string of catalytic converter thefts
On Friday, September 9, 24-year-old Murat Shokzodayev was indicted for theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools after multiple businesses reported catalytic converters stolen from their property, Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck said in a release.
Citizens’ tips result in drug bust at Sidney home
A thorough investigation allowed the detectives to obtain a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
Grand jury decides Ackerman ‘justified’ in Pritchett shooting
LIMA — A special grand jury session on Friday determined that Allen County Sheriff’s Deputy Izak Ackerman was justified in the fatal shooting of Quincy Pritchett, who was shot and killed in June after fleeing a traffic stop. Ackerman was also struck in the face by a bullet...
