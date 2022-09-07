ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

This Is How Many Steps You Need To Take A Day To Reduce Your Risk Or Dementia, According To Researchers

By Catherine Caruso
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xu0CR_0hlePLRt00

Increasing your daily step count may be associated with a lower risk of dementia , according to a recent study published in JAMA Neurology. Researchers analyzed step count data from more than 78,000 people between the ages of 40 and 79 who wore wrist accelerometers, all of whom were selected from the U.K. Biobank cohort (via MedPage Today ). They then evaluated the number of steps they took every day, separating them into two categories: those who walked fewer than 40 steps per minute (incidental steps), and those who walked more than 40 steps per minute (purposeful steps).

In addition, they also evaluated who walked the most steps within the span of 30 minutes throughout the day, also known as peak 30-minute cadence. This data was compared to the participants' diagnosis of dementia obtained through hospital or primary care records nearly seven years later. The study's findings revealed that walking between 3,800 to 9,800 steps per day significantly lowered participants' risk of developing dementia.

How You Can Cut Your Risk Of Dementia In Half

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0izuWX_0hlePLRt00

According to the study, participants who took more than 9,826 steps per day were around 50% less likely to develop dementia within the next seven years. Those who took at least 6,315 purposeful steps per day were able to reduce their risk of dementia by 57%. Furthermore, people who walked 3,800 steps per day decreased their risk of developing dementia by 25%. People who walked more than 112 steps per minute for at least 30 minutes per day saw a 62% reduction in dementia risk (via CNN ).

While researchers concede that the study has its limitations — especially because it relies on observational data — they agree that this is an important preliminary contribution to step count-based preventative measures for dementia risk. "We do agree this is a very interesting finding. Our take is that intensity of stepping matters," Borja del Pozo Cruz, an adjunct associate professor at the University of Southern Denmark and co-author of the study, told CNN. "Technology could be [used] to track not only number of steps ... but also pace and so these types of metrics can also be incorporated in commercial watches." However, further research is still needed to confirm whether or not there is a direct link between daily step count and future dementia risk.

Read this next: The Best Exercises To Get Rid Of Love Handles

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors

A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

Three ways to reduce the risk of dementia and the seven warning signs to look out for

DEMENTIA is now the biggest killer and the most feared health condition in the UK. But there are ways you can keep your brain healthy and reduce the risk of contracting it. Around one million people currently live with dementia and more than half the population admits they would put off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more because they are terrified about the results.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementia Risk#Cohort Study#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#General Health#U K Biobank#Medpage Today
marthastewart.com

Walking at Least 3,800 Steps Per Day Might Reduce Your Risk of Dementia, New Research Shows

There are many proven benefits to walking—it improves cardiovascular fitness, reduces your risk of heart attack, and even boosts brain health. But the question that still lingers is how much walking do you need to do to reap those rewards? If your main goal is to stave off mental decline, there is finally an answer. According to a recent study published in the JAMA Network, you'll need to walk between 3,800 and 9,800 steps each day to reduce your risk of dementia.
FITNESS
Alissa Rose

Scientists claim people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have an 84% higher chance of dying within 10 years

According to a new study, people who cannot stand on one foot for 10 seconds have a more than 80% chance of dying within a decade. A study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine showed that a person's ability to maintain balance could last into the sixth decade. This means that balance is a more universally helpful indicator of life expectancy than aerobic fitness, flexibility, or muscle strength.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
shefinds

5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Spike Your Blood Sugar

Ah, sugar—most of us would probably agree it makes food taste incredible. Unfortunately for those of us cursed with a serious sweet tooth, though, eating too much of it can cause some serious damage to our health and lead to issues like inflammation, weight gain, diabetes, and serious disease over time. Of course, a little bit of dessert now and then won’t kill you, but there are a few less obvious options that may have worked their way into your daily diet and could be causing major blood sugar spikes, making it difficult for you to lose weight.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
survivornet.com

‘Life of the Party’ Mom, 42, Mistook Her Months Of Coughing, Fatigue For ‘Long COVID:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Army wife Vickie Cooney, 42, assumed her lingering symptoms of cough and fatigue were from battling COVID a few months ago. Then she found out she had lung cancer. Shortly after her initial diagnosis, the mother-of-two, described as “the life and soul of any party,” learned even more tragic news, the cancer had already spread to her brain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nypressnews.com

Stroke: The surprising drink linked with a ‘reduced risk’

A stroke is characterised by a cut-off blood supply to part of your brain. Obviously, prevention is better than cure. What’s more, surprising study results suggest that milk could stave off the condition. Whether you drink it on its own or add a splash to your tea, milk is...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Popular Drug Increases Alzheimer’s-Associated Plaques

An innovative strategy to lessen the plaques was also found in the study. The oral administration of rapamycin to an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model induces an increase in beta (β)-amyloid protein plaques, according to researchers from The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (UT Health San Antonio). β-amyloid buildup is a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
82K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy