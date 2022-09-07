Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Why did Nuix (ASX:NXL) shares retreat after spiking 26%?
Nuix shares surged on buyout rumours, but fell back after the company said none were forthcoming. Nuix (NXL) shares surged more than 25% in the morning of September 9. However, the stock retreated in the afternoon, with its gains coming down to about 15%. The sharp fluctuation in NXL stock stemmed from buyout rumours.
tipranks.com
TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: Pay Attention to These 2 Stocks
The stock markets present us with a veritable ocean of data, with a steady flood of new information washing ashore – and not always replacing the old data, but just setting down a new layer on top. The constant flux of data makes it difficult for investors to find where the patterns are developing, and to use those patterns to see where the markets might be tending.
tipranks.com
DocuSign Stock (NASDAQ:DOCU) Surges after Reporting Q2 Earnings; Here’s Why
Shares of document technology company DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) are up more than 17% in after-market trading as the company beat analyst estimates for Fiscal Q2 2023. DocuSign posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44, beating estimates by $0.02. Revenue of $622.18 million (+22% Y/Y) beat estimates by $20 million. For the fiscal year, DocuSign expects revenue of $2.47 billion to 2.482 billion, above analyst estimates.
tipranks.com
Why Kroger Stock (NYSE:KR) Rallied 7.4% after Reporting Q2-2022 Results
Kroger recently reported its Q2-2022 results, and the numbers surprised analysts in every way. The improved outlook and new buyback program also made investors optimistic. The result was a relatively large rally for KR stock. Earlier today, grocery retailer Kroger (NYSE: KR) released its Fiscal Q2-2022 earnings results, causing the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Australian Stock Market Today – Friday September 9: What You Need to Know
ASX finishes up, with Australian miners lifting market gains. The S&P/ASX200 finished the day up 45.50 points or 0.66%, to be sitting at 6,894.20, and crossing above its 50-day moving average. The All Ordinaries also finished up, increasing 0.76% for the day. Miners led the major gains for the day,...
tipranks.com
The Story Behind Smith & Wesson Stock’s (NASDAQ:SWBI) Post-Earnings Plunge
Smith & Wesson’s earnings report proves half miss, half hit. That wasn’t good enough to keep the company from careening downward in after-hours trading, though. Recently, gun maker Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ: SWBI) revealed its Q1-2023 earnings results. While this is vital to shareholders, it’s also useful information for everyone else because one of the greatest political barometers in the U.S. is gun sales. However, SWBI’s earnings didn’t please investors, causing the stock to fall in after-hours trading. The company posted Q1 earnings per share of $0.11, not as much as the $0.20 per share consensus. Additionally, it was a far cry from the $1.57 per share posted this time last year.
tipranks.com
Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) Up As Daiwa Upgrades the Stock to a Buy
Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) were up by around 5% in morning trading on Friday as Daiwa Securities analyst Carlton Lai upgraded the stock to Buy from Outperform. Lai expects that the cryptocurrency exchange could be a “key beneficiary of increased ETH staking demand” after ethereum (ETH-USD) switches to a proof-of-stake method from a proof-of-work consensus method later this month.
tipranks.com
Zscaler Stock (NASDAQ:ZS) Soars after Solid Q4-2022 Earnings Results
Zscaler stock took off after the company released its Q4-2022 and full-year results. This was likely due to a combination of earnings and revenue beats as well as solid guidance. After market close today, cloud-based security solutions provider Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) released its Fiscal Q4-2022 and full-year earnings results. Both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
CGI Group Stock (NYSE:GIB): Why I’m Not Buying Despite Solid Fundamentals
CGI Group is down so far this year but has outperformed the technology sector. Nonetheless, bearish sentiment due to macroeconomic conditions could still affect shares of this solid IT stock in the coming weeks. While CGI Group (NYSE: GIB) (TSE: GIB.A) has performed slightly better than the tech industry so...
tipranks.com
American Outdoor (NASDAQ: AOUT) Stock Tanks As Q1 Results Disappoint
Shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ: AOUT) tanked 7.7% in after-hours trading on Thursday as the provider of outdoor products and accessories delivered disappointing fiscal Q1 results. American Outdoor’s revenues dropped 28.1% year-over-year to $43.7 million in Q1, missing Street estimates of $1.4 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.01...
tipranks.com
Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Posts Disappointing Q3 Results
Enghouse Systems failed to deliver impressive third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. Unfavorable currency movements and sluggish IMG business performance weighed on the company’s top line in the quarter. Canadian software and services company Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) recently reported disappointing third-quarter Fiscal 2022 earnings results. The company reported a...
tipranks.com
Can Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) be the Next Shopify?
Global-e Online might not be the first company you think of in the e-commerce market. Yet, it has powerful growth potential as Global-e Online has caught the eye of a famous fund manager and snagged a deal with a well-known entertainment giant. This is on top of the company’s long-time partnership with Shopify.
tipranks.com
Amazon Vs. Alibaba: Which E-Commerce Stock is the Best Investment?
When it comes to picking e-commerce stocks, there are plenty to choose from. Two of the e-commerce giants are BABA and AMZN. While both have high implied upside potential based on analyst price targets, one has significantly more upside potential than the other. E-commerce giants Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alibaba...
tipranks.com
Could Ocado stock deliver over the long term?
Online grocery retailer and technology provider Ocado Group has seen share prices plunge. But could they bounce back?. Ocado Group (GB:OCDO) is, like many companies in the UK, battling against cost inflation and decline in consumer spending – but could it be a good buy over the long term?
tipranks.com
Digital Media (NYSE: DMS) Pops After Receiving A “Go Private” Proposal
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE: DMS) stock popped 64.1% in pre-market trading on Friday as the provider of digital performance advertising solutions announced that it had received a “go private” proposal from Prism Data. Prism Data is an investment vehicle affiliated with CEO Joseph Marinucci and COO Fernando Borghese....
tipranks.com
Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Stock Drops As Q2 Results Miss Estimates
Shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) plummeted 18.5% in pre-market trading on Friday as the specialty retailer of apparel, accessories, and footwear reported disappointing Q2 results. The retailer’s net sales in Q2 declined 18.1% year-over-year to $220 million falling short of analysts’ estimates by $11.5 million. Earnings came in at $0.16...
tipranks.com
29Metals (ASX:29M) shares jump amid upbeat outlook for copper demand
A predicted copper shortage drives up 29Metals share price. TipRanks insights are also favourable for stock. 29Metals (29M) shares rose more than 7% to about $AU1.94 in afternoon trading on September 9, as forecasts predict a rising demand for copper. The mining company produces copper and an array of other...
tipranks.com
How Supply-Chain Bottlenecks Impact E-Commerce Stocks
Global supply-chain bottlenecks persist in a post-COVID-19 world. Shipping companies, especially container ship ones, retain pricing leverage despite time charter equivalent (TCE) rates easing. As a result, e-commerce companies are likely to face compressed margins, moving forward. The growth of e-commerce over the past two decades has been enormous. The...
tipranks.com
Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like
As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings.
tipranks.com
InMed (NASDAQ: INM) Shoots Up As It Shifts Focus to its Core Business
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) stock soared 27.9% in pre-market trading on Friday as the cannabinoid pharmaceutical company announced that it would focus on its core business of drug development and reduce its exposure to the health and wellness sector. The company made this decision as a result of bleak demand...
Comments / 0