ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Emmanuel Sanders Announces NFL Retirement With Broncos

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfQVv_0hleNxuN00

After several Super Bowl appearances (one ending with a ring) and Pro Bowls, the wide receiver is walking away from the sport healthy.

After 12 years in the NFL, Emmanuel Sanders is hanging up his helmet and retiring with the Broncos .

The wide receiver spent six seasons in Denver from 2014–19, totaling 5,361 yards and 28 touchdowns in that span with the franchise. Sanders announced the news with a video posted on the Broncos’ social media.

“I gave it my all. Every single rep, every single play, I tried to go 100% as hard as I can. And that’s why I can hang my hat and say I gave the game everything I had and the game gave it back to me,” Sanders said in the video.

In the video, Sanders detailed some of his favorite moments in his career. He played for the Steelers, Broncos, 49ers, Saints and Bills throughout his time in the NFL, making three Super Bowl appearances, two Pro Bowls and brought home a Super Bowl ring.

Get your seats to Denver Broncos games with SI Tickets .

Pittsburgh drafted him as a third round pick from SMU, and Sanders stayed with them for four seasons before heading to the Mile High City where he was a part of the 2015 Super Bowl journey. Midway through the ’19 campaign, the wide receiver was traded to San Francisco before going to the Saints in ’20 and Bills in ’21.

He ends his storied career with 704 receptions, 9,245 yards and 51 touchdowns. Sanders shared a different video on his Instagram with the following caption.

“I’ve decided to retire from the National Football League. I had one hell of a ride. 3 Super Bowl Appearances, multiple pro bowls and a Super Bowl Champion. I gave the game everything I had and it treated me well which is why I’m happy with my decision.”

View the original article to see embedded media.

The caption continued, “To everyone who supported me throughout my career.. thank you! To every organization that I played for.. thank you! To all my teammates and coaches.. thank you! To my family and friends… thank you! I came along way from the small town of Bellville, Texas. I was just a kid chasing after a dream and I caught it! God is the greatest!”

More NFL Coverage:

For more Denver Broncos coverage, go to Mile High Huddle .

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
AthlonSports.com

Cris Collinsworth Has A Harsh Message For Matthew Stafford Following His 3rd Interception

Matthew Stafford is having an ugly night. The veteran quarterback threw three picks in a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills this evening. It was an awful performance. After throwing his third interception of the night, Stafford took his frustrations out on the Bills defender and tackled the return man. Cris Collinsworth crushed the Los Angeles Rams quarterback after he made the tackle.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Super Bowl#American Football#Sports#Smu
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Sums Up Rams Loss In 5 Words

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey had a brutally honest admission for the media following the team's rough outing against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. "We got our ass beat," Ramsey said. Ramsey really struggled against the Bills in the team's season opener. According to Next Gen Stats, he...
NFL
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
Yardbarker

Broncos LB Josey Jewell Seemingly Suffers Injury Setback

The Denver Broncos are gearing up for the season-opening throwdown at the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The last game of the NFL's Week 1 slate, it'll be the first of five nationally-televised contests for the Broncos. And it might be the most media-hyped of them all, due to...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders

Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

95K+
Followers
39K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy