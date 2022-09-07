Jerry Seinfeld gets a Kith streetwear makeover

Mark Seliger, Courtesy of Kith

Popular fashion brand Kith has tapped Jerry Seinfeld as the star of its upcoming Fall 2022 collection, which is scheduled to drop on Friday.

The famed comedian officially kicked off the campaign on the label's Instagram page wearing a baseball cap, a branded varsity jacket, jeans and a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Fans have been absolutely obsessed with his new look.

Mark Seliger, Courtesy of Kith

"Ok who knew Jerry Seinfeld can rock streetwear! I'm loving this," one Instagram user commented.

Peloton instructor Kendall Toole also chimed in. "The collab we all didn't know we needed," she wrote.

"Ok but why am I suddenly crushing on Jerry Seinfeld," another Instagram user wrote.

Seinfeld reposted a carousel of campaign photos on his own Instagram page as well, saying he was "honored" to be a part of designer and Kith owner Ronnie Fieg's idea for a collection intended to benefit The City University of New York and the comedian's alma mater, Queens College.

Mark Seliger, Courtesy of Kith

"Shooting these pics with Ronnie and my friend @markseliger was just plain fun all day," Seinfeld wrote in the caption of the post.

The fall collection includes new brand offerings including a range of leather apparel, mohair leopard print cardigans, color-blocked jackets and much more. All the latest pieces have been created to easily mesh well with the brand's classic go-staples, such as heavyweight fleece sets and double-knit suiting.

Kith has had a longstanding partnership with Russell Athletic, a leading apparel provider dating back to the 1920s. The multifaceted partnership began through Kith's non-profit organization, The Kinnect Foundation, which has worked with CUNY's ongoing scholars program.

The partnership has supplied grants to both Queens College and Brooklyn Colleges to aid in funding future scholarship opportunities.