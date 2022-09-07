ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Jerry Seinfeld gets a Kith streetwear makeover

By Jacqueline Laurean Yates
GMA
GMA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rS1i_0hleMqh500
Mark Seliger, Courtesy of Kith

Popular fashion brand Kith has tapped Jerry Seinfeld as the star of its upcoming Fall 2022 collection, which is scheduled to drop on Friday.

The famed comedian officially kicked off the campaign on the label's Instagram page wearing a baseball cap, a branded varsity jacket, jeans and a pair of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.

Fans have been absolutely obsessed with his new look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgBGi_0hleMqh500
Mark Seliger, Courtesy of Kith

"Ok who knew Jerry Seinfeld can rock streetwear! I'm loving this," one Instagram user commented.

Peloton instructor Kendall Toole also chimed in. "The collab we all didn't know we needed," she wrote.

"Ok but why am I suddenly crushing on Jerry Seinfeld," another Instagram user wrote.

Seinfeld reposted a carousel of campaign photos on his own Instagram page as well, saying he was "honored" to be a part of designer and Kith owner Ronnie Fieg's idea for a collection intended to benefit The City University of New York and the comedian's alma mater, Queens College.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZlsI_0hleMqh500
Mark Seliger, Courtesy of Kith

"Shooting these pics with Ronnie and my friend @markseliger was just plain fun all day," Seinfeld wrote in the caption of the post.

The fall collection includes new brand offerings including a range of leather apparel, mohair leopard print cardigans, color-blocked jackets and much more. All the latest pieces have been created to easily mesh well with the brand's classic go-staples, such as heavyweight fleece sets and double-knit suiting.

Kith has had a longstanding partnership with Russell Athletic, a leading apparel provider dating back to the 1920s. The multifaceted partnership began through Kith's non-profit organization, The Kinnect Foundation, which has worked with CUNY's ongoing scholars program.

The partnership has supplied grants to both Queens College and Brooklyn Colleges to aid in funding future scholarship opportunities.

Comments / 0

Related
The List

The Truth About Serena Williams And Alex Ohanian's Marriage

Given that she is one of the world's most talented and legendary athletes, it's not a huge surprise that people are curious about the professional and personal details of Serena Williams' life. This is especially true when it comes to her marriage to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, who she first met in 2015. The pair's first meeting happened by chance, as both were in Rome, Italy for work commitments — but the rest of their relationship has unfolded in a way that feels divinely intentional (via Vanity Fair).
TENNIS
The List

Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
CELEBRITIES
Variety

David A. Arnold, Standup Comedian and Showrunner, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian and showrunner known for his standup work and as creator and showrunner of Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay,” died unexpectedly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold,” Arnold’s family said in a statement. “David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time as we are all shocked and devasted by this loss.” Arnold’s death...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
ABC News

'Dancing with the Stars' 2022: Meet the season 31 celebrity cast

"Dancing with the Stars" season 31 premieres Sept. 19 on Disney+, and "Good Morning America" is exclusively revealing which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy. The full list of stars was announced Thursday on "GMA." Alfonso Ribeiro and Tyra Banks will co-host the new season and Len Goodman,...
NFL
ETOnline.com

David A. Arnold, Comedian and Netflix Star, Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, a stand-up comedian known for his Netflix comedy specials and as the creator/showrunner of Nickelodeon's That Girl Lay Lay, died on Wednesday, Sept. 7. He was 54. "It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Marsha Hunt, Blacklisted Actress Known for Activism, Dies at 104

Marsha Hunt, an actress most known for her roles in films like “Pride and Prejudice” and “Raw Deal,” died from natural causes at the age of 104 on September 7. She died in her Sherman Oaks home in Los Angeles that she had lived in since 1946. Hunt starred in more than 60 films for Paramount, MGM, Republic and other studios and appeared in more than 30 stage productions. Her caregivers, her nephew, actor-director Allan Hunt and Elizabeth Lauritsen, her devoted friend and executive manager were with her in her home. Filmmaker and documentarian Roger C. Memos announced Hunt’s death, having...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Julia Roberts Wears Gown Embroidered with Husband and Children's Initials to London Premiere

Julia Roberts is bringing a piece of home with her on the red carpet. While attending the world premiere of Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress wore a one-of-a-kind gown by Alexander McQueen stamped with crystallized initials of her three children — Henry, 15, and 17-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus — whom she shares with husband Daniel Moder, 53. In addition to the letters, Roberts paid tribute to her kids by including their birth years and dates.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Kith#Streetwear#Nike Air Force#Queens College
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Fabelmans’ Review: Steven Spielberg’s Deeply Moving Childhood Memoir

Immediately joining the first ranks of artists’ memoirs, Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is both a vivid capturing of the auteur’s earliest flashes of filmmaking insight and a portrait, full of love yet unclouded by nostalgia, of the family that made him. Brought to life by heart-grabbing performances from Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and relative newcomer Gabriel LaBelle, it brims with compassion and understanding for both of his parents, whose divorce split their tight-knit family when he was a teen.More from The Hollywood ReporterTIFF: Director Reginald Hudlin on Doing Justice to the Legacy of Sidney PoitierTIFF: Why Film Festivals Are Ditching...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestants With Prior Dancing Experience

All isn’t always fair on the dance floor. Melissa Rycroft, Jordan Fisher, Heather Morris and more Dancing With the Stars contestants have sparked backlash for having an unfair advantage on the ABC competition. Pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy made waves during season 8 when he told TVGuide that it was “unfair” that Rycroft, who has a […]
TV SHOWS
E! News

Emily Ratajkowski Files for Divorce From Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Watch: Emily Ratajkowski & Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard SPLIT. legally move on from her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard. According to online records obtained by E! News on Sept. 9, the supermodel, 31, officially filed for divorce from her husband of four years on Sept. 8 in New York County Supreme Court. This formal step to end her marriage comes just over two months after news of their split first broke.
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

67K+
Followers
8K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy