explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
Johnstown man pleads guilty in large-scale meth distribution ring
PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Friday, Sept. 9. Travis Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to […]
WJAC TV
Police: Pair charged for supplying heroin in fatal Altoona overdose
Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a fatal overdose at an Altoona residence earlier this year. Altoona police say on Feb. 18, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 20th Ave. in the city for...
Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man caught with heroin during traffic stop, assaults officer during arrest
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona man was charged Thursday after police said he was caught with heroin during a traffic stop and assaulted an officer while he was being arrested at the department. Benjamin Guerin, 43, was stopped by police on Sept. 8 while he driving his sedan at 1:46 a.m. According to Altoona […]
Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI). Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged […]
New Kensington man, Arnold shooting suspect charged in jailhouse assault
A New Kensington man and a man acquitted of a shooting in Arnold face charges in what authorities say was a planned jailhouse assault. A former guard at the Westmoreland County Prison was fired and also faces charges in the incident. According to county detectives, the attack occurred last month...
Former Westmoreland prison guard charged in August assault at jail
A former Westmoreland County Prison guard was arrested Thursday on police accusations that he opened a cell door and permitted two men housed there to attack a third, according to court papers. County detectives said Brian J. Prinkey, 25, of Connellsville was seen on surveillance video walking away from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
7th suspect in New Kensington homicide arrested
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The seventh teenager wanted in the shooting death of a man in New Kensington has been arrested. Da'Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar Township, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced on Thursday. According to prosecutors,15-year-old Brooks was one of seven teenagers who cornered 32-year-old Jason Raiford in a hallway in a New Kensington public housing apartment on July 3. Detectives said 18-year-old Elijah Gary struck Raiford in the head with a pistol but dropped the gun, which Raiford grabbed as the group scattered. Prosecutors said 14-year-old Amir Kennedy, who was armed with a semi-automatic long rifle, was the first one out the door and shot Raiford multiple times in the head and body.Brooks was the last suspect to be arrested.
State police: 2 people dead after vehicle and motorcycle crash in Butler County
SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people are dead after a vehicle and motorcycle crash in Butler County, state police say. Troopers responded to Branchton Road and Route 8 in Slippery Rock Township at around 4 p.m. Friday for reports of a motorcycle and vehicle crash. 68-year-old Gary Redmond...
WJAC TV
PSP: Man facing assault charges after throwing furniture at Centre Co. health clinic staff
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Centre County say a homeless man is facing multiple assault-related charges after being accused of throwing furniture at several staff members at a Centre Hall mental health clinic. Authorities say 38-year-old Bronson Brown allegedly became upset when he was told that...
explore venango
Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
butlerradio.com
Additional Information Released Regarding Fatal Crash in Slippery Rock
More information has been released regarding a fatal crash that occurred late last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, a 23-year-old Slippery Rock woman was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road around 4pm on Friday when she allegedly failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Suspect Attempts to Scam Area Man Out of Nearly $200K Check
UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident of forgery in which a Rockton man was nearly scammed out of $198,000.00. According to DuBois-based State Police, an individual using the name “John Smallen” attempted to cash a check for $198,000.00 at an unknown Wells Fargo bank from the victim’s bank on Monday, August 1.
MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
WJAC TV
911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
State police charge former Freeport councilman, EMS treasurer with theft of nearly $100,000
State police have charged a former Freeport councilman and Freeport ambulance service treasurer with the misappropriation of nearly $100,000 over a four-year period. Justin G. DeAngelis, 41, who is listed with a Jeannette address according to court records, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and unauthorized device access, all at the felony level.
Altoona man steals thousands after never starting work on home, police say
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An Altoona man is accused of being paid thousands of dollars by a client for home improvement work, that he never planned to complete, according to the charges filed. Blair Township police were told that Derek Miller, 32, who did work for Jack Of All Trades Construction, would make excuses to […]
WJAC TV
Altoona police seek public help locating missing man
ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Altoona Police Department asked in a Facebook post Saturday for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona and that the last known contact was in August. Police are asking anyone with information...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Incident of Harassment
Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Police say a known 37-year-old Marienville woman struck and shoved the uncle...
