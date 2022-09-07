ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsville, PA

Local Woman Accused of Repeatedly Striking Man During Domestic Dispute

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a victim during a domestic incident in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police criminal charges against 51-year-old Candace Bridget Schiffer, of Seneca, on Thursday, September 8, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office.
SENECA, PA
YourErie

Johnstown man pleads guilty in large-scale meth distribution ring

PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Johnstown, Pennsylvania pleaded guilty in federal court to violation of federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy Chung announced Friday, Sept. 9. Travis Williams, 30, pleaded guilty to […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Police: Pair charged for supplying heroin in fatal Altoona overdose

Altoona, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say two men are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a fatal overdose at an Altoona residence earlier this year. Altoona police say on Feb. 18, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of 20th Ave. in the city for...
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man accused of terrorizing neighborhood arrested

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man is behind bars after police said they quickly uncovered that he had his neighborhood on edge for allegedly stalking them and threatening to hit them with a pipe for walking past his house. William McCommons Sr., 63, of the 1100 block of 16th Avenue in Altoona, called police […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona man busted selling drugs to state cops at Sheetz

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man faces a slew of felony charges after he reportedly sold over $1,200 in marijuana to troopers and confidential informants (CI). Charles W. Hesbacker, 18, allegedly sold weed to CIs on two separate occasions as well as state police on three separate occasions, according to charges filed. The alleged […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

7th suspect in New Kensington homicide arrested

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The seventh teenager wanted in the shooting death of a man in New Kensington has been arrested. Da'Montae Brooks was taken into custody at a home in Dunbar Township, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced on Thursday.  According to prosecutors,15-year-old Brooks was one of seven teenagers who cornered 32-year-old Jason Raiford in a hallway in a New Kensington public housing apartment on July 3. Detectives said 18-year-old Elijah Gary struck Raiford in the head with a pistol but dropped the gun, which Raiford grabbed as the group scattered. Prosecutors said 14-year-old Amir Kennedy, who was armed with a semi-automatic long rifle, was the first one out the door and shot Raiford multiple times in the head and body.Brooks was the last suspect to be arrested.   
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Faces Charges for Hindering the Apprehension of Wanted Ohio Man

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is in hot water for allegedly hindering the apprehension of a man wanted on warrants out of Ohio. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Jennifer Lynn Cottrell, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Tuesday, September 6.
FRANKLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Additional Information Released Regarding Fatal Crash in Slippery Rock

More information has been released regarding a fatal crash that occurred late last week in Slippery Rock Township. According to State Police, a 23-year-old Slippery Rock woman was attempting to make a left hand turn onto Route 8 from Branchton Road around 4pm on Friday when she allegedly failed to yield to a motorcyclist.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Suspect Attempts to Scam Area Man Out of Nearly $200K Check

UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an incident of forgery in which a Rockton man was nearly scammed out of $198,000.00. According to DuBois-based State Police, an individual using the name “John Smallen” attempted to cash a check for $198,000.00 at an unknown Wells Fargo bank from the victim’s bank on Monday, August 1.
ROCKTON, PA
WTAJ

MISSING: Altoona Police looking for missing man

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The Altoona Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Altoona man. Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona, according to the Altoona Police Department’s Facebook page. His last known contact was in August 2022. Police are asking anyone with information about Johnstone’s whereabouts to contact the […]
ALTOONA, PA
WJAC TV

911: JPD investigating shots fired incident in Hornerstown

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials in Cambria County say Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Thursday afternoon in the Hornerstown-section of the city. Dispatchers say officers were called to the intersection of Ash and McMillan Streets, just after 3 p.m., for a report of...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
Tribune-Review

State police charge former Freeport councilman, EMS treasurer with theft of nearly $100,000

State police have charged a former Freeport councilman and Freeport ambulance service treasurer with the misappropriation of nearly $100,000 over a four-year period. Justin G. DeAngelis, 41, who is listed with a Jeannette address according to court records, was charged Tuesday with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception and unauthorized device access, all at the felony level.
FREEPORT, PA
WJAC TV

Altoona police seek public help locating missing man

ALTOONA, Pa. (WJAC) — The Altoona Police Department asked in a Facebook post Saturday for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to police, Patrick Johnstone was last seen in Altoona and that the last known contact was in August. Police are asking anyone with information...
ALTOONA, PA
explore venango

State Police Calls: Incident of Harassment

Area state police responded to the following calls:. Marienville-based State Police received a report of a domestic in progress at a residence along State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 10:29 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Police say a known 37-year-old Marienville woman struck and shoved the uncle...
MARIENVILLE, PA

