Carson Wentz will make his Washington debut against new Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson, who coached the quarterback with Philadelphia. The Jaguars are looking to snap an AFC-record streak of 16 consecutive losses against NFC opponents. Washington holds a 6-1 series record since the Jaguars’ inaugural season in 1995. Kickoff is set for Sunday, September 11 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO