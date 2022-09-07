ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

Montana State volleyball swept by North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State out-hit Montana State .305 to .127 en route to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday morning in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Montana State’s (3-6) middle blocking tandem of Emma Pence and Jordan Radick guided MSU with 10 and eight...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts Morehead State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Morehead State football teams are meeting for the first time Saturday. The fourth-ranked Bobcats (1-0) will take on the Eagles (0-1) at Bobcat Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m., hoping to improve to 2-0. But they will be without several key players. Running back...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Shorthanded Montana State Bobcats roll past Morehead State, improve to 2-0

BOZEMAN — As soon as quarterback Tommy Mellott decided to throw back over the middle, the pressure from Morehead State’s defensive front met him in the backfield. Mellott was rocked as the ball left his hands, the ball floating toward the end zone. But the pass still found its target, as tight end Derryk Snell snatched the ball out of the air and dove for the 9-yard touchdown.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State shows strong roster construction as injuries pile up

BOZEMAN — Football tends to quickly recalibrate fans’ imagination. On Sept. 4 last year, Montana State lost to Wyoming after a last-minute touchdown pass from Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers. Tommy Mellott was MSU’s fourth-string QB at the time and looked more likely to get snaps at wide receiver and special teams in 2021. Dru Polidore was beginning what he figured would be a long career at Air Force. The Bobcats didn’t know about Jared White, a Texas high school running back, until the calendar flipped to 2022.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Sports
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
City
Missoula, MT
City
Bozeman, MT
Bozeman, MT
Basketball
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men post first win of soccer season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Montana State Billings downed Fort Lewis College 1-0 Saturday for its first men's soccer victory of the season. Ryan Hanley scored in the 26th minute and goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo came away with a shutout. The Yellowjackets improved to 1-3, while the Skyhawks dropped to 1-2-2.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Five things to watch: Morehead State at Montana State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will face an opponent from Kentucky for the first time when it hosts Morehead State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles (0-1) last played on Aug. 27 and lost to No. 23 Mercer 63-13, while No. 4-ranked Montana State (1-0) earned a 40-17 Gold Rush win over McNeese State last Saturday. The Morehead State matchup marks the first time Montana State has ever faced another MSU in consecutive games, according to the Bobcat athletic department.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Players to watch and game information for Morehead State at Montana State

Time, date, place: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Coach Rob Tenyer. Record: 41-58 Year: 10th. Before being named head...
BOZEMAN, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Montana#Ncaa Tournament#Basketball#Pac 12#Warner Pacific#Northwest Indian College#Msub#Bobcat#Ncaa
406mtsports.com

Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts South Dakota

MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in what is one of just three games this week featuring two playoff qualifiers from last year. UM remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following a 47-0 win over Northwestern...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

No. 11 Western Washington sweeps MSUB in volleyball

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Olivia Fairchild and Calley Heilborn had 10 kills apiece Saturday night as No. 11 Western Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 in GNAC women's volleyball. Western Washington improved to 2-0 in conference and 7-3 overall. The Yellowjackets fell to 0-2 and 6-3. Jahsita Fa'ali'i...
BELLINGHAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
406mtsports.com

Simon Fraser volleyball sweeps MSU Billings in GNAC opener

BURNABY, British Columbia — Camryn Vosloh had 12 kills and nine digs and Jocelyn Sherman added 13 kills and six digs to lead Simon Fraser to a sweep of Montana State Billings in GNAC women's volleyball Thursday. Simon Fraser prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-20. It was the GNAC opener for...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Great Falls CMR runs past Belgrade to open conference play

GREAT FALLS – C.M. Russell opened its Eastern AA football season with a 63-6 romp over Belgrade Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Senior quarterback Cole Taylor passed for more than 350 yards and five touchdowns as the Rustlers moved to 1-0 in league play, 2-1 overall. He also scored one TD on the ground as coach Dennis Morris’ Rustlers rolled up 556 total yards against the winless Panthers (0-3).
GREAT FALLS, MT
406mtsports.com

Bozeman's defense is opportunistic in 24-14 win over Great Falls

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman High defense had an admirable second-half showing a week ago, holding Missoula Sentinel to zero points. Against Great Falls High on Friday evening, that unit built on that momentum by coming up with several game-shifting plays to help the Hawks to a 24-14 victory at Van Winkle Stadium.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Laurel's Phil Dietz drives to ASCS Frontier Region win in Belgrade

BELGRADE — Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz added to his resume on Friday night, once again winning the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car portion of the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway. Andrew Kunas of Stagg Motor Sports PR reported that the Laurel driver, twice a champion...
BELGRADE, MT
MY 103.5

Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years

A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
MANHATTAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?

If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
BOZEMAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy