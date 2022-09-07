Read full article on original website
Montana State volleyball swept by North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State out-hit Montana State .305 to .127 en route to a 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 victory over the Bobcats on Saturday morning in the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Montana State’s (3-6) middle blocking tandem of Emma Pence and Jordan Radick guided MSU with 10 and eight...
Live coverage: No. 4 Montana State hosts Morehead State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State and Morehead State football teams are meeting for the first time Saturday. The fourth-ranked Bobcats (1-0) will take on the Eagles (0-1) at Bobcat Stadium beginning at 1:30 p.m., hoping to improve to 2-0. But they will be without several key players. Running back...
Shorthanded Montana State Bobcats roll past Morehead State, improve to 2-0
BOZEMAN — As soon as quarterback Tommy Mellott decided to throw back over the middle, the pressure from Morehead State’s defensive front met him in the backfield. Mellott was rocked as the ball left his hands, the ball floating toward the end zone. But the pass still found its target, as tight end Derryk Snell snatched the ball out of the air and dove for the 9-yard touchdown.
Montana State shows strong roster construction as injuries pile up
BOZEMAN — Football tends to quickly recalibrate fans’ imagination. On Sept. 4 last year, Montana State lost to Wyoming after a last-minute touchdown pass from Cowboys quarterback Sean Chambers. Tommy Mellott was MSU’s fourth-string QB at the time and looked more likely to get snaps at wide receiver and special teams in 2021. Dru Polidore was beginning what he figured would be a long career at Air Force. The Bobcats didn’t know about Jared White, a Texas high school running back, until the calendar flipped to 2022.
Montana State Billings men post first win of soccer season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Montana State Billings downed Fort Lewis College 1-0 Saturday for its first men's soccer victory of the season. Ryan Hanley scored in the 26th minute and goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo came away with a shutout. The Yellowjackets improved to 1-3, while the Skyhawks dropped to 1-2-2.
Five things to watch: Morehead State at Montana State
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team will face an opponent from Kentucky for the first time when it hosts Morehead State at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. The Eagles (0-1) last played on Aug. 27 and lost to No. 23 Mercer 63-13, while No. 4-ranked Montana State (1-0) earned a 40-17 Gold Rush win over McNeese State last Saturday. The Morehead State matchup marks the first time Montana State has ever faced another MSU in consecutive games, according to the Bobcat athletic department.
Three takeaways: Montana State offense starts quickly, defense strong on third down, RB depth gets thinner
BOZEMAN — The No. 4-ranked Montana State football team moved to 2-0 this season with a 63-13 defeat of Morehead State on Saturday in front of 19,927 fans at Bobcat Stadium. Here are three takeaways from the contest. Offense strikes quickly. The Bobcats entered as 42 1/2-point favorites against...
Players to watch and game information for Morehead State at Montana State
Time, date, place: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Bobcat Stadium. Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. Coach Rob Tenyer. Record: 41-58 Year: 10th. Before being named head...
Live coverage: No. 3 Montana hosts South Dakota
MISSOULA — Montana and South Dakota square off at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in what is one of just three games this week featuring two playoff qualifiers from last year. UM remained No. 3 in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 following a 47-0 win over Northwestern...
No. 18 Colorado Mesa men's soccer team scores victory over MSU Billings
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The No. 18 Colorado Mesa men's soccer team built a four-goal advantage en route to a 5-1 victory over Montana State Billings Thursday. Five different players scored goals for Colorado Mesa (3-1-0). Ryan Hanley scored the Jackets' goal at the 68:49 mark on an assists...
Q&A: Morehead State coach Rob Tenyer prepares for 'difficult task' at Montana State
BOZEMAN — Morehead State plays in the Pioneer Football League, the only Football Championship Subdivision conference that doesn’t award scholarships. Not only have the Eagles faced scholarship teams in nonconference play the past two seasons, they’ve taken on some of the best in the subdivision. Morehead (Kentucky)...
No. 11 Western Washington sweeps MSUB in volleyball
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Olivia Fairchild and Calley Heilborn had 10 kills apiece Saturday night as No. 11 Western Washington swept Montana State Billings 25-15, 25-20, 25-17 in GNAC women's volleyball. Western Washington improved to 2-0 in conference and 7-3 overall. The Yellowjackets fell to 0-2 and 6-3. Jahsita Fa'ali'i...
Simon Fraser volleyball sweeps MSU Billings in GNAC opener
BURNABY, British Columbia — Camryn Vosloh had 12 kills and nine digs and Jocelyn Sherman added 13 kills and six digs to lead Simon Fraser to a sweep of Montana State Billings in GNAC women's volleyball Thursday. Simon Fraser prevailed 25-23, 25-13, 25-20. It was the GNAC opener for...
Great Falls CMR runs past Belgrade to open conference play
GREAT FALLS – C.M. Russell opened its Eastern AA football season with a 63-6 romp over Belgrade Friday night at Memorial Stadium. Senior quarterback Cole Taylor passed for more than 350 yards and five touchdowns as the Rustlers moved to 1-0 in league play, 2-1 overall. He also scored one TD on the ground as coach Dennis Morris’ Rustlers rolled up 556 total yards against the winless Panthers (0-3).
Bozeman's defense is opportunistic in 24-14 win over Great Falls
BOZEMAN — The Bozeman High defense had an admirable second-half showing a week ago, holding Missoula Sentinel to zero points. Against Great Falls High on Friday evening, that unit built on that momentum by coming up with several game-shifting plays to help the Hawks to a 24-14 victory at Van Winkle Stadium.
Billings West holds on to beat No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin for first victory of the season
BILLINGS — So, it wasn’t perfect. And at least the rain that was threatened to fall held off until the final possession of the game. But to the Billings West football team, Thursday’s night 16-15 squeaker over No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium provided something of a sigh of relief for the Golden Bears.
Laurel's Phil Dietz drives to ASCS Frontier Region win in Belgrade
BELGRADE — Five-time Montana sprint car champion Phil Dietz added to his resume on Friday night, once again winning the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car portion of the Big Sky Supernationals at Gallatin Speedway. Andrew Kunas of Stagg Motor Sports PR reported that the Laurel driver, twice a champion...
Kalispell Glacier, Belgrade win Butte Fairmont Invitational; Avery, Stensrud win individual titles
ANACONDA - The final round of the 2022 Butte Fairmont Invitational was played on a windy Thursday afternoon at the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort Golf Course in Anaconda. The Glacier Wolfpack boys’ golf team held off Butte High for a two-stroke victory over the Bulldogs. Glacier played consistent golf...
Montana Steakhouse Thanks Customers For Many Wonderful Years
A popular Montana steak house that has been feeding customers for over 40 years recently served its final meal. Sir Scott's Oasis in Manhattan, Montana closed on Sunday, September 4. It was the end of an era for the iconic locally owned steakhouse. I live in Manhattan, and I'll admit, it's been really weird driving by the Oasis this week. The lights are off and the parking lot is empty.
Remember This Unique Hidden Restaurant in Bozeman?
If you're craving a bite to eat, Bozeman has a lot to offer when it comes to restaurants. However, you won't find many as unique as this one. For many years, the Stockyard Cafe was a popular spot to get breakfast if you wanted to avoid the crowds in downtown Bozeman. The Stockyard was located in an old rundown building just north of town.
