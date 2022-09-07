Read full article on original website
Related
Does insurance cover birth control?
FDA-approved birth control methods fall into six groups.
Older Americans miss out on billions of dollars in benefits as inflation takes a toll
With prices of necessities rising dramatically, many older Americans are having trouble making ends meet. They often don't know that help is available from a variety of programs, and some sources of financial assistance are underused.
CNET
How to Get Health Care When You Don't Have Insurance
Health insurance is a good idea for everyone, even those without any underlying health issues. But health insurance can be really expensive if your employer doesn't pay for it, and navigating the health insurance marketplace can be chaotic and soul-sucking. About 10% of Americans didn't have health insurance in 2020, and most that don't are uninsured because they can't afford it, or don't qualify for financial assistance in their state.
Washington Examiner
Small businesses to be hit with higher healthcare costs next year
Small businesses could be hit with higher healthcare costs next year as premiums for those covered under Affordable Care Act health insurance plans are set to rise. People operating small businesses with 50 or fewer full-time employees, some of which are enrolled in the Small Business Health Options Program under the ACA, could be put at a disadvantage with the premium hikes as they lack the resources to bargain with health insurers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
healthcaredive.com
Physician groups urge CMS to prevent payment cuts, protect telehealth
The American Medical Association, in comments Tuesday on Medicare's proposed Physician Fee Schedule for fiscal 2023, urged the CMS to reform and strengthen the program's payment system, warning it is on an "unsustainable path" that jeopardizes patient access to care. In a 98-page letter to CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure detailing...
A Federal Judge Ruled Religious Employers Shouldn't Have To Provide HIV Prevention Medicine
The Texas judge, who has a history of conservative rulings that are later overturned on appeal, ruled that mandating employers to provide PrEP violated their federal religious protections.
WebMD
Walmart, UnitedHealth to Provide Seniors Preventive Care
Sept. 8, 2022 -- Walmart and UnitedHealth Group will launch a joint program to provide preventive healthcare for millions of people over 65, the companies announced this week. The 10-year partnership will start with 15 locations in Georgia and Florida next year, the companies said in a joint statement. It will focus on common health issues for older people, like heart disease and diabetes. The companies plan to expand it to cover hundreds of thousands of people.
Health Care — Judge rejects ObamaCare coverage for HIV drugs
Correction: An earlier version of this report misstated the reason for Sen. Richard Burr’s (R- N.C.) absence this week at votes. Former President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama had their official portraits unveiled at the White House today. The latter’s portrait captured the former first lady looking “fine,” according to her husband. A judge in Texas…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida’s Medicaid ban on gender-affirming care likely violates Affordable Care Act, Health Department says
Story at a glance A new Florida rule that prohibits transgender people from using Medicaid to help pay for gender-affirming health care likely violates Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), agencies in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) told Changing America. Under Section 1557, health programs that receive federal funds are…
Texas judge rules Obamacare HIV prevention drug mandate unconstitutional
Sept 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Affordable Care Act's (ACA) requirement that private insurance plans cover HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, at no cost to patients is unconstitutional, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, siding with conservative lawyers who had challenged the measure on religious grounds.
AMA
Patient access at risk unless Congress reforms Medicare payment system
CHICAGO — In detailed comments (PDF) released today concerning the Medicare Physician Payment Schedule, the American Medical Association (AMA) expressed concern that patients insured by Medicare stand to lose access to their physicians unless steps are taken to strengthen the program. At the same time, the AMA said patients...
bloomberglaw.com
How to Manage an Endless Workload and Deliver More with Less
As a GC, you must wear many hats, from a legal advisor to a business strategist to a risk management expert—not to mention managing your department and outside counsel relationships. With so many responsibilities covering a vast range of expertise, the role of GC has expanded, and so have their workloads. This is especially true as they become more ingrained with their business and look to shift more work internally to reduce spend on outside counsel. As workloads increase, GCs are left with little time to act as strategic business partners and a valued member of the leadership team.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Consumers willing to pay more for quality healthcare, survey finds
Quality can go a long way in determining if a consumer is willing to pay more for their healthcare, as indicated by new survey responses published by revenue cycle company AKASA. Out of more than 2,000 respondents, the survey found that 57% would pay more for higher quality of care....
MedCity News
The divorce of care from health in healthcare: Reuniting American healthcare
Healthcare is used to define everything from medical services to prescription drug coverage. Yet so much of the impact of healthcare is rooted in care – its human, emotional and social components. While “sick care” services are crucial, “well care” arguably plays an even larger role. As the saying goes, “an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” As the chasm widens between “health” and “care,” so too will the impact on our nation’s wellbeing. There is an urgent need to remind ourselves of the benefits of this forgotten side of healthcare. Further, we need to integrate social determinants of health (SDoH), cultural competence and empathy back into the delivery of health services to restore its balance.
Court ruling on HIV meds could have sweeping implications for preventive care
A federal court ruling that struck down required coverage of HIV prevention medication may have far more sweeping implications for whether insurers will have to continue offering a range of no-cost preventive health services. Driving the news: U.S. District Court Judge Reed O'Connor ruled on Wednesday that an Affordable Care...
healthleadersmedia.com
AMA Calls Eliminating No-Cost Preventive Care 'Unwise and Unthinkable'
The physician group responds to the ruling by a Texas judge deeming a piece of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) unconstitutional. — The American Medical Association (AMA) has pushed back on the controversial ruling against a provision of the ACA, strongly stating that preventive care requirements must be upheld.
Judge Voids ACA Rules Requiring Employers to Cover HIV-Prevention Drugs Because of Christian Company’s Opposition to ‘Homosexual Behavior’
Voiding a mandate under the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that a Christian company does not have to provide HIV prevention drugs under their employees’ insurance plans, citing its owner’s opposition to “homosexual behavior.”. George W. Bush-appointed U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, a...
Government no longer paying cost of COVID tests, treatment, leave
If you’ve managed to avoid COVID-19 so far, you may not be as lucky as you think — should you get the virus in the future. The government is handing the cost of COVID-19, from testing to treatment and time off work, back to those who would cover such costs of other illnesses: that means insurance, if you have it, complete with out-of-pocket costs. And you’ll most likely have to use your sick leave or vacation time to be off work, if you actually have vacation and sick leave.
Patient Groups Sue U.S. Health Department Over Co-Pay Rules
Three patient advocacy groups representing people with HIV, hepatitis and diabetes filed a lawsuit challenging a federal rule that allows health insurers not to count co-pay assistance when tabulating a patient’s out-of-pocket payments. Under the current Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) rule, which went into effect under...
LAW・
‘Discrimination, plain and simple’: Trans patients sue Florida over Medicaid ban for gender-affirming care
August Dekker was thrilled to join a beach party without wearing a shirt this summer, feeling like himself, in public, for the first time.The 28-year-old transgender man obtained a medically necessary chest surgery in April, as reccomended by his team of doctors, following treatment for his gender dysphoria.But under recently enacted rules in Florida, Mr Dekker and thousands of other transgender residents in the state who rely on Medicaid for their healthcare will no longer be allowed to access coverage for gender-affirming treatment through the government healthcare programme for low-income people.He is among a group of four transgender residents...
Comments / 0