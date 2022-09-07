Read full article on original website
Related
buckrail.com
Use caution as trucks haul rocks from Snake River Levee
WILSON, Wyo. — According to a press release from the town, the public is asked to use caution as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will haul rocks twice a day in and out of the Emily’s pond area of the Snake River Levee to the Teton County rock stockpile.
buckrail.com
Executive Director - Snake River Fund
Job Status: Full-time, Year-Round with benefits. The Snake River Fund (Fund) is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation based in Jackson, Wyoming. The Snake River Fund’s mission is to promote stewardship of and public access to the Snake River watershed in Wyoming. The Fund partners with government agencies, stakeholders, and organizations to promote and sustain access and infrastructure in the river corridor, support stewardship and conservation efforts, and provide river-related educational opportunities for both children and adults. The Snake River Fund seeks a balance of use and protection and strives to be non-partisan and solution based.
buckrail.com
The quieter side of the Tetons awaits; Five properties to explore
TETON VALLEY, Ida. —The McPeak Group of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to feature a wide variety of properties in the Jackson/Teton Valley area. Whether you’re looking for a new home for your family or land to call your own, The McPeak Group can help you make your dreams a reality. Browse all of Jackson Hole Real Estate listings here.
buckrail.com
Caution: Aggressive bear on Hagen trail in Cache Creek area
JACKSON, Wyo. — According to Friends of Pathways, an aggressive bear was spotted and charged a mountain biker on the Hagen Trail in the Cache Creek area this morning around 11 a.m. According to Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD) bears become particularly active this time of year. It is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
buckrail.com
Wyoming Wildlife Advocates: Why are bears beneficial to our community?
JACKSON, Wyo. — Bears are an integral element of a wild, undeveloped landscape and a balanced, thriving ecosystem. The reasons that we love the West so deeply — plentiful wildlife, lush forests, clean air, pristine water — are the same things that bears require to survive. They’re a part of the neverending and intricately-balanced system, and protecting them serves not only their species, but countless others.
buckrail.com
Clinic Manager at Teton Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
Teton Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation is looking for a full-time Clinic Manager to join our team. Responsibilities include, but not limited to, managing the front office and patient experience, coordinating schedules and daily operations of the clinic, and assisting with clinic compliance. We are looking for a team player with...
buckrail.com
START, Rec Center make adjustments for busy weekend ahead
JACKSON, Wyo. — There’s a lot going down this weekend in the valley. From LOTOJA to Old Bill’s Fun Run and the Western Design Conference, Jackson is sure to be busier than usual. Due to these events, START Bus will be alternating some of their routes and...
buckrail.com
Support the Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum this Old Bill’s giving season
JACKSON, Wyo. — From painting pictographs, to supporting a high school capstone documentary project, to gathering local anglers for an evening fly fishing conversation, Jackson Hole Historical Society & Museum engages our community in local history across different age groups and interests. Campers travel through time. This year’s Summer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckrail.com
Astoria celebrates two years
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s officially been two years since Astoria Park Conservancy opened their Hot Springs!. In those two years, Astoria Park Conservancy has re-established the hot springs as a place for gathering, wellness and connection, including providing community programs focused on wellness and access — a crucial part of the Conservancy’s mission to connect the community through inspiring experiences in nature that improve livability, health, and wellbeing. Gifts made during Old Bill’s in past years have made this work possible. Astoria Park Conservancy has bold goals in continuing to uplift this community, which will only be possible if locals join hands to support Astoria this year during Old Bill’s.
buckrail.com
Several events planned to honor, remember 9/11 first responders
JACKSON, Wyo. — Jackson Hole Fire/EMS will host several events this Sunday, Sept.11 to honor and remember the first responders who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. A 9/11 ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. in the Town Square at George Washington Park, with speakers and a moment of silence. Then, any time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., the public is invited to meet first responders at the base of Snow King Mountain where they will receive a badge with a photo and name of one of the 343 firefighters with the Fire Department of the City of New York (F.D.N.Y) and 72 members of law enforcement who lost their lives on one of the most tragic days in American history.
buckrail.com
JPD to get four new hybrid SUVs
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Jackson Police Department (JPD) is on the way to receiving four new Ford hybrid SUVs. On Tuesday, The Town Council approved the bid and awarded the contract to Ken Garff Ford of Cheyenne. The four new vehicles will be used for patrol and total $181,176...
buckrail.com
Game and Fish: Be mindful of active moose and bears
JACKSON, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD) officials have asked residents to do their part to avoid wildlife conflicts in residential areas this fall, particularly moose and bears. “We typically get a number of moose calls this time of year because it’s the breeding season, the bulls are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
buckrail.com
This Old Bill’s season, help The Children’s Grand Adventure heal through exploration
JACKSON, Wyo. — Founded in 2008, The Children’s Grand Adventure is dedicated to connecting youth receiving long-term cancer care to extraordinary people, places and experiences through in-person and virtual adventures that inspire healing through exploration. Over 100 campers to date have been able to enjoy hiking, camping, adventuring,...
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale
JACKSON, Wyo. — The 2022 Western Design Conference Exhibit + Sale kicked off yesterday at the Snow King Center with an opening preview party and fashion show. The Exhibit + Sale will take place over the following three days (Sept. 9, 10 and 11). Each year, the event brings together artists, scholars, collectors, interior designers, architects and fashion designers with a passion for the West. Attendees can expect to shop and see the latest in Western-inspired, handcrafted goods ranging from elegant contemporary trends to ageless camp style.
buckrail.com
Harvest Moon rises over Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. — “There’s a full moon rising, let’s go dancing in the light…” the full moon Neil Young made famous in 1992 is rising over Jackson Hole across the next couple of nights. According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, September’s full moon will...
buckrail.com
David Frederick Riley: Bison and Wolves and Bears, Oh My: An Exploration of Expression
JACKSON, Wyo. — Select three subjects. Explore each in four different styles. These parameters—set by David Frederick Riley for his Fall Arts Festival exhibition—offer the artist the opportunity to push his stylistic exploration even farther than recent forays. Four views of a bear, wolf and bison respectively; four investigations of character through composition. His exhibition runs from Sept. 6-18, with a reception during Palates & Palettes from 5-7 p.m. on Sept. 9.
buckrail.com
End of Season Jam, Sghetti to play the Cowboy Sept. 23
JACKSON, Wyo. — Saddle up and boogie down with local favorites Sghetti for an End Of Season Jam on Sept. 23 at The Million Dollar Cowboy Bar. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. to close. Tickets are $20 for general admission and go on sale this Friday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m.
buckrail.com
Rising star guitar phenom Daniel Donato at the Mangy Moose
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — Hailed by legitimate music sources and his musician peers as one of the top young guitarists in country rock (or any music), twenty-seven year old Nashville native Daniel Donato will unleash the goods with his quartet this Friday at the Mangy Moose. Donato cut his...
Comments / 0