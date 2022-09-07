Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Subject for Murder of Infant
Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old Keith Rawding of Magnolia, Delaware for murder following a death investigation that began earlier this week. On September 4, 2022, at approximately 8:08 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in Magnolia regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel were able to contact the parents of a 3-month-old child who was found deceased in his crib earlier that morning. During the ensuing investigation, it was determined that the infant’s death was a homicide. Additionally, it was discovered that the victim’s father, identified as Keith Rawding, had caused lethal trauma to his infant son on September 3, 2022.
shoredailynews.com
Sanford woman pleads guilty to financially exploiting and elderly neighbor
A Sanford woman pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to financially exploiting the mental incapacity of an elderly neighbor. In a plea bargain, sixty-two-year-old Rose Marie Thornes agreed to pay back $68,200 she obtained from Philip Douglas Fisher between May 16, 2017 and Sept. 24, 2018 through a legal maneuver that also served as a civil judgment. Thornes also surrendered a Ford F-250 pickup to Fisher’s heir. The value of the vehicle was not disclosed.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Police Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
SALISBURY, Md- SPD is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early Sunday Morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact (410) 548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776. Crime Solvers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in Georgetown Royal Farms Attack
GEORGETOWN, Del.-Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Shorter for attempted murder and related charges following an incident Wednesday night. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard after reports of an assault underway. The investigation revealed that...
Georgetown Man Arrested for Attempted Murder for Convenience Store Baseball Bat Attack
GEORGETOWN, MD – Police in Georgetown are investigating after are you 38-year-old man was taken...
WBOC
Dover Kidnapping and Rape Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. - Dover police say a 33-year-old man wanted on kidnapping and rape charges has been taken into custody in Pennsylvania. Early Saturday morning, September 3, Delaware State Police took the report of a rape involving a 14-year-old Dover girl. After speaking with the victim, it was determined that the incident occurred within the City of Dover and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police investigating deadly Hartly crash
HARTLY, Del.-Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Hartly area early Sunday morning. On September 11, 2022, at approximately 1:06 a.m., a Black Hummer H2 was traveling westbound on Westville Road approaching Hazlettville Road at a high rate of speed. The Hummer lost control and veered offroad near Westville Road before striking a tree, where after impact, the Hummer rotated 180 degrees before coming to rest near the roadway.
Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery. Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Attempted Murder At Royal Farms
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating an attempted murder at Royal Farms in Georgetown according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Srugis said on September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard, in reference to an assault complaint. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old male from Georgetown, was assaulted by an unknown male with a baseball bat inside the convenience store. The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
WMDT.com
Preston man seriously injured in Easton rollover crash
Easton, Md. – A Preston man is in critical but stable condition after a crash Friday afternoon. Easton Police say around 4:27 p.m. on September 9th, officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of eastbound Ocean Gateway and Airport Road. Investigators say a 59-year-old man from Easton was attempting to turn left onto Airport Road from Ocean Gateway in his 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck. The driver had a green arrow, according to police.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating an attempted murder at Royal Farms in Georgetown. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard, in reference to an assault complaint. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old male from Georgetown, was assaulted by an unknown male with a baseball bat inside the convenience store. The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
WMDT.com
Justice for Gavin: Community members protest as teens death goes without an arrest
SNOW HILL, Md. – “It’s still unreal, I guess for his parents it’s very real because he’s not home. For me, I feel like he’s at his mom’s but I know he’s not,” said Family Friend, Caroline Barber. A heartbreaking reality...
WMDT.com
Magnolia man arrested for murder of 3-month-old
MAGNOLIA, Del. – A Magnolia man is behind bars after being charged with murdering an infant earlier this week. Just after 8 a.m. Sunday, troopers responded to a residence in Meadowbrook Acres in the Magnolia area regarding an infant death. Troopers, paramedics, and EMS personnel made contact with the parents of a 3-month-old child who was reportedly found dead in his crib earlier that morning.
fox5dc.com
Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
WMDT.com
Resident files federal civil rights lawsuit against Princess Anne PD
PRINCESS ANNE, Md.-A press conference was held outside of Town Hall on Thursday afternoon. An announcement was made that there was a federal civil rights lawsuit filed against the Town of Princess Anne Police Department and two of their officers. “This man was brutally and physically attacked by law enforcement,...
WMDT.com
Bicyclist killed in Camden Wyoming after being struck, dragged short distance
CAMDEN WYOMING, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that happened Saturday morning. Police say around 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the same time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, according to police.
12-Year-Old Reported Missing in Dover
DOVER, DE – the Dover Police Department has issued an amber alert for a missing...
WMDT.com
One man encouraging others to make their voices heard about alleged abuse at SCI
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Several individuals are speaking out about mistreatment they say they’ve experienced at the hands of correctional officers at Sussex Correctional Institution. How it unfolded. Chris Morales was pulled over in Delaware when he found out he had a warrant out for him in Florida. He...
WBOC
Fire Destroys Cambridge Home, Cause Under Investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Authorities are investigating an early Friday morning fire that left a Cambridge home a pile of rubble. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after 2 a.m. at a one-story home located at 4495 Drawbridge Road. The Linkwood Volunteer Fire Department responded to the...
