Magnolia Man Arrested and Charged for Murder of 3-Month-Old
MAGNOLIA, DE – Police have announced the arrest of a twenty-seven-year-old Magnolia man in connection...
WMDT.com
Pair arrested following shooting incident at Salisbury Cook Out
SALISBURY, Md. – Two men are behind bars following an attempted murder investigation in Salisbury. Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Cook Out Restaurant on S. Salisbury Boulevard for reports of shots fired in the parking lot. Officers were also called to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for a victim who had reportedly been shot.
Georgetown Man Arrested for Attempted Murder for Convenience Store Baseball Bat Attack
GEORGETOWN, MD – Police in Georgetown are investigating after are you 38-year-old man was taken...
WMDT.com
Suspect arrested in Georgetown Royal Farms Attack
GEORGETOWN, Del.-Delaware State Police arrested 24-year-old Kevin Shorter for attempted murder and related charges following an incident Wednesday night. On September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard after reports of an assault underway. The investigation revealed that...
WMDT.com
Preston man seriously injured in Easton rollover crash
Easton, Md. – A Preston man is in critical but stable condition after a crash Friday afternoon. Easton Police say around 4:27 p.m. on September 9th, officers responded to a serious crash at the intersection of eastbound Ocean Gateway and Airport Road. Investigators say a 59-year-old man from Easton was attempting to turn left onto Airport Road from Ocean Gateway in his 2018 Ford F150 pickup truck. The driver had a green arrow, according to police.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man pleads guilty to drug possession charges
SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County judge has sentenced a Salisbury man to jail time for drug possession and violation of probation. Last week, 39-year-old Taurean McFarlin pleaded guilty to one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and violation of probation. The judge accepted the guilty plea and sentenced McFarlin to 10 years of active incarceration with all but 4 years suspended for the possession with intent to distribute charge, and an additional three years consecutive for the violation of probation. As part of the plea agreement, McFarlin forfeited one vehicle and $4,161 in cash. He will also be placed on three years of supervised probation on release.
Strategic Suspect On The Loose After Tampering With Ankle Monitor In Maryland: Sheriff
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are attempting to locate a tricky suspect who was able to tamper with his GPS monitoring device while he was out on a pre-trial release for a previous robbery. Hyattsville resident Benjamin Jamal Washington, 22, is wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for...
Man Attacked with Baseball Bat at Georgetown Royal Farms in Critical Condition
GEORGETOWN, DE – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating an attempted murder that took place...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday morning in the Camden Wyoming area. On September 10, 2022, at approximately 8:23 a.m., a 2012 gray GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on Apple Grove School Road towards Allabands Mill Road. At the time, a 51-year-old male bicyclist was traveling northbound on Apple Grove School Road from Allabands Mill Road, riding in two rows within in a large pack of bicycles. The bicyclist was on the inside, nearest to the solid yellow line. As he was traveling in the pack, the bicyclist in front of him began to slow. The bicyclist did not perceive these bicycles slowing causing his front wheel to contact the rear wheel of the rider in front of him. This action caused the bicyclist to lose control of his bicycle and swerve abruptly to his left into the southbound lane. Just as he entered the opposing travel lane, the Sierra was approaching the pack of bicyclists in the southbound travel lane. The operator of the Sierra was unable to avoid the collision and it’s front left struck the front right of the bicyclist near the center of the southbound travel lane.
WMDT.com
Man wanted for kidnapping and rape of a minor in Dover arrested in Pennsylvania
DOVER, Del. – A Maryland man has been arrested in Pennsylvania for kidnapping and rape of a minor in the Dover area. We’re told Delaware State Police received a report during the early morning hours of September 3rd involving a 14-year-old female who had been raped. It was determined that the incident took place within the City of Dover, and the investigation was turned over to Dover Police Department detectives.
shoredailynews.com
Heath pleads guilty to armed robbery
A 19-year-old Onancock man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to attempted robbery in connection with events that lead to the May 2019 murder of 40-year-old Alvin Lee “Derek” Rogers of Belle Haven. Lavar Heath made his plea in an agreement with Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan. In...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Investigating Attempted Murder At Royal Farms
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating an attempted murder at Royal Farms in Georgetown according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Srugis said on September 7, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., Georgetown Police Department responded to the Royal Farms, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard, in reference to an assault complaint. The investigation revealed that the victim, a 38-year-old male from Georgetown, was assaulted by an unknown male with a baseball bat inside the convenience store. The victim, who sustained severe injuries, was transported to an area hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Man shot in Lexington Park, police still looking for suspect
On Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at 12:41 am, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21000 block of Edgar Way in Lexington Park for a reported shooting. On scene, deputies located a 33-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit […]
fox5dc.com
Police release photos of suspects in Ocean City Boardwalk shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Police in Ocean City, Maryland released several photos of suspects wanted for a Labor Day shooting along the boardwalk that injured a 28-year-old man. According to the Ocean City Police Department, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on September 5 in the area of the boardwalk located between North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue.
Chester, Pa. man struck and killed by pickup after losing control of his bicycle in Delaware
Police say the man lost control of his bike and swerved into the other lane and was hit by a GMC Sierra.
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest pair in July assault
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that took place in late July in Ocean City. Just after 9 p.m. on July 26th, officers responded to a call for a possible shooting at a residence in the 144th Street area. Officers made contact with a victim suffering from a head injury, not a gunshot wound as was originally reported. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and refused further medical treatment.
WGMD Radio
Two Injured in Route 50 Crash in Easton
Two people were injured in a crash on Route 50 at Airport Road at Easton Friday afternoon. Easton Police say a pickup truck was making a left turn on a green arrow when he was struck by a Tahoe driven by a 27 year old Preston man. The Tahoe was passing stopped vehicles along the shoulder at a high rate of speed when he collided with the pickup. The Tahoe rolled several times – coming to a stop in a field. The driver was ejected and is in critical but stable condition at Shock Trauma. The driver of the pickup – a 59 year old Easton man was treated at Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.
WMDT.com
Justice for Gavin: Community members protest as teens death goes without an arrest
SNOW HILL, Md. – “It’s still unreal, I guess for his parents it’s very real because he’s not home. For me, I feel like he’s at his mom’s but I know he’s not,” said Family Friend, Caroline Barber. A heartbreaking reality...
WGMD Radio
Police Search for Two Suspects in Dover Robbery
Dover Police are investigating a robbery in the parking lot of a local apartment complex. According to Dover Police, officers responded to the Lake Club Apartments in the 400-block of North DuPont Highway Saturday at about 2:00 a.m. The victim told police that two males approached him as he was in his vehicle as he was about to meet someone. One of them wore a mask and had a handgun.
WBOC
Gold Alert Issued for Missing Dover Teen
DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for Autumn Dischar, a 13-year-old Dover girl. Autumn Dischar voluntarily left her residence at approximately 6:45 p.m. At the time, she was wearing a blue dress with white floral print, black sweatpants, and no shoes, according to police. She was last seen walking toward South Governors Avenue from Monroe Terrace.
