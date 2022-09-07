Read full article on original website
PROSPER RCC: Neoadjuvant Nivolumab Prior to Nephrectomy Followed by Additional Nivolumab in Patients With Renal Cell Carcinoma
The ECOG-ACRIN Cancer Research Group presented data from PROSPER RCC (EA8143), the first randomized phase III trial of neoadjuvant immunotherapy in patients with kidney cancer, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA67). Patients with high-risk renal cell carcinoma (RCC) were randomly assigned in an open-label design to undergo surgery alone, or an approach of priming the immune system with nivolumab prior to full or partial removal of the kidney followed by additional nivolumab—an approach strongly supported by patient advocates. At a planned interim analysis, the trial showed no difference in recurrence-free survival between arms in a population of patients that included both clear cell and non–clear cell disease subtypes; as such, the study was stopped early.
Researchers Find DOPA May Protect Against Melanoma and Identify Potential New Therapeutic Targets to Treat Melanoma
People with light skin tones are far more likely to develop melanoma than people with darker skin tones. This large disparity results from far more than can be explained by the ultraviolet (UV) protective effects of melanin pigment, owing in large part to the melanin precursor dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) and its ability to inhibit CHRM1, according to new research published by Doepner et al in Science Advances. Additionally, researchers found that inhibiting FOXM1, a transcription factor downstream of CHRM1, also inhibits melanoma. These findings highlight two new potential therapeutic targets for melanoma and show that it may be possible to repurpose the main medicine for Parkinson’s disease, levodopa, to inhibit melanoma.
Study Examines Efficacy of T-Cell Redirection Therapies for Patients With Relapsed Multiple Myeloma
Mount Sinai researchers have published results that show alternate therapeutic options for patients with multiple myeloma after first-line treatment with bispecific antibodies fails. While new T cell–based immunotherapies, or “T-cell redirection” therapies, such as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy and bispecific antibodies, have revolutionized cancer treatment, doctors still need to determine what second-line treatments are effective after a patient relapses. In a report published by Mouhieddine et al in Blood Advances, researchers report that sequential use of different T-cell redirection therapies in these patients is possible and could lead to good patient outcomes and survival.
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim-xnst Injection for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
On September 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection (Rolvedon)—a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) with a novel formulation—to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with nonmyeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anticancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. This is the first novel long-acting G-CSF product approved in over 20 years.
Report Finds Cancers in Adults Younger Than Age 50 Are on the Rise Globally
Over recent decades, more and more adults under the age of 50 are developing cancer. A recently published study revealed that the incidence of early-onset cancers (those diagnosed before age 50)—including breast, colon, esophageal, kidney, liver, and pancreatic cancers, among others—has dramatically increased around the world, with this drastic rise beginning around 1990. In an effort to understand why many more younger individuals are being diagnosed with cancer, scientists conducted extensive analyses of available data in the literature and online, including information on early-life exposures that might have contributed to this trend. Results were published by Ugai et al in Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.
How EQRx Aims to Reengineer the Health-Care System to Produce More Effective, Less Costly Cancer Drugs
The numbers are dizzying. The costs of cancer care in the United States are rising so fast that by 2030, it is projected the national cancer-attributable costs will total more than $246 billion, up from $183 billion in 2015—a 34% increase.1 And although the total global economic burden of cancer is currently unknown, in 2010, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that the financial costs of cancer on economies worldwide totaled $1.16 trillion.2.
Researchers Examine How Air Pollution May Drive Lung Cancer in Neversmokers
A new mechanism has been identified through which very small pollutant particles in the air may trigger lung cancer in people who have never smoked, paving the way to new prevention approaches and the development of novel therapies, according to late-breaking data reported by Charles Swanton, MBBS, PhD, and colleagues at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 (Abstract LBA1). The particles, which are typically found in vehicle exhaust and smoke from fossil fuels, are associated with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) risk, accounting for over 250,000 lung cancer deaths globally per year, according to data published by Liu et al in Frontiers in Medicine and by Turner et al in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.
