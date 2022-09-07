ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowans Will Either Love or Hate This New Casey’s Pizza

*This Feature Photo is not a picture of the pizza mentioned in this article*. Two things a lot of people around the country associate with Iowa (other than corn) are Busch Light and Casey's General Stores. Iowa is one of the very few states I've been to that actually has Busch Light beer on tap.
IOWA STATE
8 Haunted Places in Iowa You Can Visit or Stay the Night At [PHOTOS]

Want to check out one of Iowa's "haunted" locations this spooky season? Here are eight of the places you can visit:. Malvern Manor was built in the 1880s and it was originally called the Cottage Hotel. According to the Des Moines Register, the hotel changed hands many times over the years. In the mid-1900s, the manor was home to the Gibson Family. Paranormal Dares reports that 12-year-old Inez Gibson died by suicide in the home. Malvern Manor became both a nursing home and a group home in the 20th century. It has been featured on TLC's Paranormal Lockdown and Travel Channel's Destination Fear.
IOWA STATE
Iowans Need To Get Ahead Of Propane Challenges This Fall

Last spring, parts of Iowa saw late panting as weather and soil moisture prevented farmers from taking to the field. Now we are seeing drought conditions that have been impacting the corn crop in Iowa in ways we still cannot predict. As we see different obstacles pop up around our...
IOWA STATE
Celebrity Does A Surprise Performance At Iowa Wedding [WATCH]

It is every person's dream to find the love of their life, have a beautiful wedding, and have a major internet celebrity sing a song at their reception... It seems like everyone has recently discovered that a certain famous person has a whole bunch of ties to the Hawkeye State. The Jojo Siwa has been making quite a few trips out to Iowa over the past month.
IOWA STATE
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Iowa

If you clicked this article you most likely already have a college in mind. Over the years, Iowa has become known for its party schools. Different Iowa colleges have even ranked in the top 10 party colleges in all of America. So... which Iowa college is number one for the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa, Its Time To Think Fertilizer Again

Fertilizer has been the root of a lot of stress lately when it comes to farming. The weather this year caused the spring application season to not go well which then led to an oversupply in the market says ADM Director of Sales Jake Niederer. The weather was terrible, which...
IOWA STATE
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest

There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
ANKENY, IA
Iowa College Students Go National With Sweet Treat Creation

LeMars, Iowa is often considered the ice cream capital of Iowa, if not the world so it's perhaps fitting that the latest sweet sensation hitting nationwide store shelves is a product created by a LeMars native, brought to life from an idea he had while hanging out in his Iowa State University dorm room.
IOWA STATE
Heartwarming Way Eastern Iowa Students Join Teachers Big Day

This might be one of the most creative ways I've heard about someone finding centerpieces for their wedding. As someone who's in the middle of planning a wedding right now, I will say, it can be stressful. There are so many things to remember to do and plan for. Something that can relieve some of that stress is when you can get a little bit of help. This Linn-Mar elementary school teacher found the perfect helpers for her big day.
IOWA STATE
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Return To Washington D.C.

The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has taken hundreds of Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back. According to a press release, flight number forty-four will take place later this month, allowing nearly 100 Iowa veterans to see the sights of our nation's capitol. The latest honor flight will take place...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Countless Iowans Are Being Stranded For The Exact Same Reason

Traveling has turned into a NIGHTMARE over the past few years. It's seemed to come to a bit of a head over the last twelve months. I take a few major cross country flights every single year. My family lives on the East Coast, so I've become well-versed in the art of air travel. Last holiday season I even wrote about the real reason that flights were being canceled.
IOWA STATE
Here’s What We Know About Adventureland’s Phantom Fall Fest

Phantom Fall Fest will officially kick off at Adventureland later on this month! Here's what we know so far about the event:. According to the FAQ on Adventureland's website, Phantom Fall Fest will feature "Iowa’s best thrills, rides and attractions, specialty food & drink options, and bone-chilling haunts and scare zones after dark." The four Haunts are:
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

