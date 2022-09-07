ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
CMA Awards Nominations Led by Newcomer Lainey Wilson; Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce Follow Among Top Nominees

Here’s an awards trajectory you don’t see too often, at least in country music: Lainey Wilson has never even been nominated for the CMA Awards before, but as of Wednesday morning, she’s officially the leading nominee for 2022. Wilson came out ahead with six nominations when the Country Music Association announced the finalists Wednesday morning for its 56th annual awards show. Close behind with five nominations each was a quartet of contenders: Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and songwriter/producer Shane McAnally. Racking up a four-pack of nods were Cody Johnson and writer-producer Josh Osbourne. Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs,...
Wynonna Judd Reveals Complete Lineup of Guests for Judds’ Final Tour

Fans of the Judds now know who will be filling in for the late Naomi Judd during the duo's Final Tour this fall. Five country women were previously announced as special guests on the Final Tour, which begins on Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Mich. A sixth artist has been added, and each woman has been attached to certain shows. A full list is available below. Martina McBride is set to open all 11 shows.
Darius Campbell Danesh death: What is chloroethane?

Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane,” a medical examiner’s office has confirmed.The singer and actor died in his apartment in the US state of Minnesota on 11 August, at the age of 41.Autopsy documents released by the southern Minnesota regional medical examiner’s office listed “toxic effect of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as causes of death. The death has been ruled as an accident, and local police said they found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances”.Danesh was most widely known for his appearance on Pop Idol, finishing in third place in the...
