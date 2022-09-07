Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh died from “inhalation of chloroethane,” a medical examiner’s office has confirmed.The singer and actor died in his apartment in the US state of Minnesota on 11 August, at the age of 41.Autopsy documents released by the southern Minnesota regional medical examiner’s office listed “toxic effect of chloroethane” as well as “suffocation” as causes of death. The death has been ruled as an accident, and local police said they found “no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances”.Danesh was most widely known for his appearance on Pop Idol, finishing in third place in the...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 MINUTES AGO