Movies

Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
Variety

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde Keep Their Distance During 4-Minute Venice Standing Ovation for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

On Monday night, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde both attended the world premiere of the drama “Don’t Worry Daring” at the Venice Film Festival, but they kept their distance — almost as if they weren’t even in the same film together. Pugh had skipped the press conference for the film earlier in the day. When the audience at Venice erupted into a 4-minute standing ovation for the film, a teary-eyed Pugh — who was sitting several seats away from Wilde — turned away completely from her director, as she instead faced (and danced with) her co-star Nick Kroll. The film seemed to...
Deadline

Lea Michele: First Images, Video Of ‘Funny Girl’ Debut, Broadway Curtain Call

As you might have heard, Lea Michele made her Funny Girl debut last night, taking the stage at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre to six standing ovations, a bouquet of white roses and through plenty of curtain call tears. Among those in attendance at the performance – which also marked the debut of Tovah Feldshuh as Mrs. Brice, the role Jane Lynch originated in this revival – were Drew Barrymore, Jonathan Groff, John Gallagher Jr., Ryan Murphy, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, Zachary Quinto, Lee Pace and fashion designer Thom Browne. Check out the first-performance and curtain call photos and a video below,...
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Transforms Superman Actor Henry Cavill Into the X-Men’s Beast for the MCU

Marvel Studios has just started dropping hints of mutants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Ms. Marvel and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Ms. Marvel is revealed as the first mutant in the main MCU, with the Doctor Strange sequel giving us a multiversal version of Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart). The studio even has been developing a third Deadpool film that will also be set in the MCU. With all that being said, fans really want to see the rest of the X-Men interact with the Avengers and some even have ideas of who they want to play who. With rumors of this actor potentially appearing in a Marvel Studios project, one fan has created a cool piece of fan art that shows Superman actor Henry Cavill as Hank McCoy aka Beast.
POPSUGAR

Brie Larson Says Overcoming Shame Inspired Her to Create "Growing Up"

Brie Larson opened up about the personal meaning behind her new docuseries, "Growing Up," in an Aug. 3 Disney+ virtual panel at the TCA summer press tour. The show follows a cohort of young adults, focusing on one person's story in each episode. With episodes that cover everything from grief to first loves, "Growing Up" has something for everyone. For Larson, who executive produced the show and directed one episode, the universal nature of shame inspired her to make the series.
HollywoodLife

Zendaya Rocks High Slit Black Dress With Chunky Boots In NYC: Photos

Zendaya, 26, made the streets of New York City her runway in a sexy black dress. The actress stunned in a sleeveless number with a high slit while out in the Big Apple on Sept. 7, pairing the slinky dress with a pair of on-trend chunky boots that went to the knee. Keeping her classic look minimal, Zendaya opted to wear her long brunette locks up in a sleek top-knot bun. She also chose to rock only the essentials when it came to her accessories for the shopping trip with black sunglasses, a silver watch, and a simple chain necklace. So chic!
Variety

Eva Mendes on Quitting Acting: ‘I Don’t Really Miss It’

Eva Mendes isn’t looking to return to acting anytime soon after leaving the industry about a decade ago. “I don’t really miss it,” Mendes told me when we caught up at West Hollywood’s Ardor restaurant, where she hosted a brunch to celebrate her new co-ownership of kitchen cleaning product company Skura Style. “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” she said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going to create my own opportunities and become a producer on things and create my own material,’ but it just didn’t feel worth it to me.” Not long after, she and partner...
Page Six

The gorgeous model steaming up Fashion Week is also a billionaire

We hope he gets signed by Fjord Models. Page Six hears that the new “it” boy of Fashion Week is, rather unfairly, both a drop-dead gorgeous model and a billionaire, by virtue of being an heir to Norway’s biggest salmon fortune. Sockeye spies tell us they spotted 29-year-old Gustav Magnar Witzoe — who has piercing blue eyes and blond lox — at a bash for Gigi Hadid’s new fashion line, Guest in Residence, at L’Avenue at Saks on Tuesday, hanging out with Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach. Apparently Witzoe, who we are hereby dubbing the Smoking Salmon, is worth a stunning $4...
Variety

Ana de Armas Breaks Down in Tears as ‘Blonde’ Stuns with 14-Minute Standing Ovation in Venice

Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde” debuted to a massive 14-minute long standing ovation during its world premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival. Ana de Armas, who plays Marilyn Monroe, was in tears at the screening, her face glowing as tears streamed down.  Before the film’s world premiere Brad Pitt, who is among the film’s producers, de Armas, director Andrew Dominik, Adrien Brody and Julianne Nicholson created commotion on the red carpet, largely for Pitt who worked the crowds wearing a black Covid mask when he came into close contact with fans to sign autographs and do selfies. Pitt made a surprise appearance...
IndieWire

Netflix Series ‘Echoes’ Is #1, and That’s Just Not Good Enough

Netflix limited series “Echoes” landed 36.58 million hours viewed from August 29-September 4, according to the streamer. That’s good enough to rank number one for the final week of summer among Netflix’s English-language TV shows — but it’s just plain not good enough. For any individual title, being number one on Netflix is an impressive feat. The Netflix library has 17,000 pieces of content, more than half of which are originals or exclusives. However, quality and quantity — for both subs and for programming — are getting harder to come by. The streamer began sharing its weekly Top 10 in late June/early...
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Kicks Off Fashion Week the Only Way Julia Fox Can

New York Fashion Week has officially begun, meaning it’s time for Julia Fox to rise up from the Lower East Side, smear on some black eye makeup, and take the world by storm, one skin-bearing look at a time. The actress knows exactly the part she now plays in the week’s festivities, as the Internet’s sort of Fairy God Mother of NYFW, and she seems to be fully embracing it, even dressing the part.
