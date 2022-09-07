ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panacea, FL

franklincounty.news

Floating in the bay

William Marks proudly flies an American flag atop his modest Eastpoint home. But based on the unusual structure where he rests his head at night, his vision of patriotism differs from those of many of his neighbors. Marks, 50, lives aboard a homemade floating raft which he poles along the...
EASTPOINT, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Takeaways From Tallahassee — Do We Have To Let It Linger?

Floridians’ arrest records might be costing the state $40 billion a year. The Alliance for Safety and Justice and Associated Industries of Florida joined forces to release a report Wednesday on the impact arrest records have on Floridians who want to join the workforce. More than 6 million Floridians...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Fight over Florida's property insurance law goes to court

TALLAHASSEE - Contractors have launched an appeal in a legal battle about part of a new Florida property-insurance law that restricted attorney fees in disputes about claims. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed a notice Wednesday that is a first step in challenging Leon County Circuit Judge J. Lee Marsh's Aug. 29 decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge to the law. The Legislature passed the attorney-fee restriction during a May special session that Gov. Ron DeSantis called amid massive problems in the...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Former Florida data analyst Rebekah Jones to stand trial in January

TALLAHASSEE - Former Florida Department of Health data analyst Rebekah Jones, who drew national attention when she said Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration manipulated COVID-19 data, is scheduled to stand trial in January on allegations that she improperly accessed a department computer system. Jones' trial is scheduled to start Jan. 23 in Leon County circuit court, according to a notice posted this week in an online docket. Jones, who is running for a Northwest Florida congressional seat in the November election, was fired from her Department of Health job in May 2020. She was charged in January 2021 with illegally accessing the computer system in November 2020. Authorities accused her of sending a message on an internal Department of Health multi-user messaging account. "It's time to speak up before another 17,000 people are dead. You know this is wrong. You don't have to be part of this. Be a hero. Speak out before it's too late," the message said. Jones denied sending the message. In unsuccessfully seeking a dismissal of the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

First Female Chief of Police sworn in for the City of Midway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - History was made Thursday night as the City of Midway honored their new police chief with a pinning, making her the first ever female chief for the city. The milestone also made Kristie Cobb the first female Chief in the Big Bend area and she say,...
MIDWAY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 7, 2022

James Hare, 49, Grand Ridge, Florida: Grand theft, trespass other than structure or conveyance, violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Pollock, 41, Grand Ridge, Florida: No drivers license, possession of certain drugs without prescription, possession of firearm/concealed weapon by a convicted felon, possession/use/manufacture/deliver/advertise drug: Marianna Police Department.
GRAND RIDGE, FL
WCTV

17-year-old arrested for Jefferson County murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old for the murder of Essie May Copeland. Lance Nealy has been charged with second degree murder as an adult and is currently in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. As investigation continues, Jefferson County detectives ask...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man found guilty in girlfriend’s murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing his girlfriend was found guilty Thursday evening and sentenced to life in prison. Anthony Nealy was on trial for the 2018 murder of Georgetta Crawford. Jurors deliberated for about five hours before reaching a verdict, prosecutors say, and the judge...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Arrest made in Copeland murder

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Lance Nealy Jr. for the Aug. 23, 2022, murder of Essie May Copeland. Nealy has been charged as an adult and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing, and JCSO's detectives ask that anyone with information please call the JCSO at (850) 997-2023 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 574-TIPS.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Wakulla and Drug Task force make arrest for dealing Fentanyl

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Crawfordville residents on Wednesday for. The suspects were taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant at 799 Rehwinkel Road as part of an ongoing investigation into drug trafficking called “Operation Death Dealer.”. Investigators say they...
CRAWFORDVILLE, FL
WCTV

One dead after authorities locate missing Wakulla County elderly couple

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office announced a week-long search for a missing elderly couple came to an end with a tragic discovery. Johnny and Ettie “Ruth” Greene were found in a rural part of Lafayette County Saturday, according to a WCSO Facebook post.
WMBB

Blountstown runs past Marianna to pick up road win

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team stays perfect, earning a 20-7 victory over Marianna on the road Friday night. The Tigers improved to 3-0 and will host Wakulla on Friday, September 16. The Bulldogs fell to 0-3 and will visit Rutherford on Thursday, September 15.
MARIANNA, FL

