Myakka City, FL

KTVU FOX 2

Dangerous Mosquito Fire threatens towns in Sierra range

Mosquito Fire explodes, one of 17 wildfires burning in California. This week alone, California has seen 10 new wildfires that began burning, including the Mosquito Fire in El Dorado and Placer counties. Firefighters are facing some tough conditions as the blaze is out of control and zero-percent contained. The Mosquito...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Tiny Houses move in

A house on wheels takes on a whole new meaning as TinyFest California roles into the Bay Area. The Tiny Home Lady herself, Lindsay Wood, gives us some insight into the tiny home movement.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Wildfire smoke enters Bay Area prompting air quality advisory

BERKELEY, Calif. - Hikers at the lookout point on Grizzly Peak Friday afternoon found the view looked a bit hazy. Smoke is blowing into the region from wildfires burning in Oregon and California, prompting the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to issue an air quality advisory at least through Saturday.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Additional MPX vaccine doses in time for SF's Folsom Street Fair

The federal government has approved an additional 10,000 MPX vaccine doses for the state of California. San Francisco Department of Public Health says as part of a new pilot program in California, the additional doses are timed to coincide with the upcoming Folsom Street Fair and Castro Street Fair, events where LGBTQ+ individuals congregate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hurricane remnants could bring sprinkles to Bay Area

OAKLAND, Calif. - A hurricane swirling around the Baja California coast could eventually make its way to the Bay Area by Sunday, cooling off the region and sending some light sprinkles our way. KTVU meteorologist Roberta Gonzales said the computer models are showing that Hurricane Kay – with heavy rain...
LOS ANGELES, CA

