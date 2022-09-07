The Citrus County School District is investigating an incident involving a bus driver and student, which occurred two weeks ago. “Right now it's an open and active investigation,” said Lindsay Blair, district spokeswoman, who would not go into detail. The District was asked to provide a copy of the video from the incident. The District said it could not release the video as it is part of the ongoing investigation.

