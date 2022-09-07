Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
KCCB Keeping Citrus County beautiful since 2001
Editor’s note: Every community depends on the resources and support that nonprofit agencies provide people, whether physical, material or emotional. The Chronicle’s ongoing series, Nonprofit Spotlight, profiles the nonprofit agencies in Citrus County that exist to help make life better for us all.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River City Council to hear ordinances on park hours, garage sales
Crystal River City Council will be introduced at its upcoming meeting to a few ordinances proposing to modify Hunter Springs Park's hours, do away with permitted garage sales, and regulate the anchoring of particular commercial vessels in King’s Bay. Council members call to order at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept....
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County gets to know Gus Bilirakis
It was Gus Bilirakis Day in Citrus County on Friday. The U.S. Congressman was recognized with loud applause during the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce’s luncheon at The Plantation on Crystal River.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County grand jury upgrades charges for Ocala woman accused of murder
Editor’s Note: Due to a reporter’s error, this story was corrected to state Cory Schweitzer was Jacqueline Johnson-Cabrera’s ex-boyfriend. The Chronicle regrets the error. An Ocala woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend at his Pine Ridge home in Beverly Hills will face more serious charges than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Several school district positions up for pay increase
Rather than the usual Tuesday meeting, the next regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board will be on Monday, Sept. 12, beginning at 4 p.m. and is slated to include the adoption of the final budget and millage rates for the district, as well as pay raises for several positions and district personnel.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa woman killed, four seriously injured in wreck along Dunnellon road
A single-vehicle wreck in the evening hours Saturday, Sept. 10, killed one 27-year-old Citrus County woman and seriously injured three others in Marion County, according to a Florida Highway Patrol crash report. The 27-year-old woman from Homosassa was traveling southbound at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on Southwest 180th Avenue...
Citrus County Chronicle
Floral City man arrested for robbing store he frequents as customer
A Floral City man was taken into custody for allegedly robbing a small grocery store he shops at in his hometown. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 71-year-old Arling Glen Mullen Tuesday night, Sept. 6, on charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault with a weapon, and petit theft.
Citrus County Chronicle
School bus driver under investigation for assaulting kindergarten student
Officials from the Citrus County School District (CCSD), Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) are currently investigating an incident between a bus driver and student which occurred the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 31, on the bus. According to the child’s mother, Elizabeth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
School district investigating incident between bus driver and student
The Citrus County School District is investigating an incident involving a bus driver and student, which occurred two weeks ago. “Right now it's an open and active investigation,” said Lindsay Blair, district spokeswoman, who would not go into detail. The District was asked to provide a copy of the video from the incident. The District said it could not release the video as it is part of the ongoing investigation.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County school bus, vehicle collide; student, driver suffer minor injuries
A Citrus County School District bus transporting students home from Citrus Springs Middle School collided with a vehicle Thursday afternoon, Sept. 8. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) on Friday, a Lincoln four-door tried to pass the bus in a passing zone at around 2:30 p.m. while both vehicles were northbound on County Road 39, near North Hopi Way, when the bus turned left into the Lincoln’s path.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pirates blank Golden Knights
CRYSTAL RIVER — Even with a two-score lead midway through the third quarter Friday night at Earl Bramlett Stadium, Crystal River coach Cliff Lohrey didn’t feel comfortable, not against East Ridge. That all changed when Pirate running back Joel Velazquez burst through the middle of the field, outracing...
Citrus County Chronicle
'When it rains, it pours'
LIVE OAK - The Chiefland Indians knew what they were going up against in their third game of the season. In fact, first-year head coach James Corbin said after last week’s win over West Oaks Academy that the Suwannee Bulldogs would be the Indians’ toughest matchup on the first half of their schedule.
Comments / 0