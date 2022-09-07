Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO