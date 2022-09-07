Read full article on original website
'I did all that from the heart': Penny Hardaway defends actions as basketball coach in Memphis
Penny Hardaway spent more than 20 minutes Friday telling his story to a rapt audience, laying the groundwork for something he’d never said publicly. The Memphis basketball coach offered those inside the grand ballroom at the Renasant Convention Center a glimpse into the journey he's on, and the battle he's still fighting. How his grandmother...
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Says Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can End The Clippers' Dominance Over The Lakers: "I Think Russ Got A Chance To Resurrect Himself."
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been the superior team in L.A. when we compare them to the Los Angeles Clippers. While the Clippers have been in the league for quite some time now, they are yet to make an appearance in the NBA Finals. On the other hand, the...
Warriors sign former lottery pick for Stephen Curry-led backcourt
The Golden State Warriors are now rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. The defending champs recently added a new player for their backcourt as they look to provide more support for superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. This recent signing comes in the form of a former lottery pick from the 2018 NBA Draft.
Lakers News: Who Will Populate L.A.'s Starting Backcourt?
Darvin Ham appeared to suggest that nothing is set in stone.
Dirk Nowitzki Reflects on Being Luka Doncic's Mavs Teammate
It didn't take long for Dirk Nowitzki to be impressed by Luka Doncic when they were Dallas Mavericks teammates.
Jazz officially announce acquisitions of Sexton, Agbaji from Cavaliers
The Utah Jazz on Thursday announced that they acquired Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The trade was agreed upon on Sept. 1 as it was reported that the Jazz will also receive three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. The Jazz finalized the transaction on Thursday after each player successfully completed their physicals.
NBC Sports
Stephen Curry agrees with Draymond Green: 2022 title was ‘definitely the most special’
NBA legends rarely say that one of their championships means more to them than the others, often comparing them to their children — they are different but each is special in its own way. Draymond Green broke with that tradition and said 2022 means the most to him because...
NBA・
Celtics president Brad Stevens makes honorable mention for Bleacher Report all-time best coach list of the modern NBA
While you won’t find Boston Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens behind a clipboard on the sidelines anymore, his time as a head coach for the team he is now the president of forged a reputation for the Indiana native as one of the better NBA coaches of the modern era.
Steve Kerr Says Steph Curry and Klay Thompson Have Nothing Left to Prove
The Warriors championship core has done it all.
CBS Sports
2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks
The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
NBA・
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Allen Iverson Says LeBron James Is ‘The One’ When Talking About GOAT Debate
Basketball fans can only count on the NBA season from October through June. However, one of the conversations that the hoops community can look forward to around the calendar is the debate on who is the greatest basketball player of all time. Popularly known as the GOAT debate, the argument...
Yardbarker
West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings
Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenges Jordan Poole with ‘next step’ to superstardom
Jordan Poole was quite a revelation for the Golden State Warriors last season. There’s no denying that the 23-year-old was integral to the Dubs’ title run and that he’s going to be a key member of this squad this coming season and beyond. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes that Poole has it in him […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenges Jordan Poole with ‘next step’ to superstardom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Blew Up Their Championship Team In Less Than 2 Years
During the last few years of Kobe Bryant's time with the Los Angeles Lakers, it was clear that the team was heading towards an eventual rebuilding phase. The Lakers were losing a lot of games and saw a huge dip in their number of wins during the regular season. Following...
NBA Scout Sees Major Ways For Phoenix Suns To Improve
The Phoenix Suns finished the 2021-22 NBA season with the best record in the NBA. But, as evident by their second-round exit in the postseason at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, even the best teams could use some upgrades during the offseason. The Suns were embarrassed in Game 7...
Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary
With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
Draymond Green Reacts to Michigan State Hall of Fame Induction
Draymond Green is a Spartan for life but now he's been immortalized as one.
FanSided
