Memphis, TN

The Commercial Appeal

'I did all that from the heart': Penny Hardaway defends actions as basketball coach in Memphis

Penny Hardaway spent more than 20 minutes Friday telling his story to a rapt audience, laying the groundwork for something he’d never said publicly. The Memphis basketball coach offered those inside the grand ballroom at the Renasant Convention Center a glimpse into the journey he's on, and the battle he's still fighting.  How his grandmother...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jazz officially announce acquisitions of Sexton, Agbaji from Cavaliers

The Utah Jazz on Thursday announced that they acquired Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen and Ochai Agbaji from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Donovan Mitchell. The trade was agreed upon on Sept. 1 as it was reported that the Jazz will also receive three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps. The Jazz finalized the transaction on Thursday after each player successfully completed their physicals.
Ja Morant
Draymond Green
CBS Sports

2022 NBA offseason wrap-up: Kevin Durant changes tune; Russell Westbrook still a Laker; Cavs swoop Knicks

The NBA offseason moves fast. Sometimes too fast. It also happens to coincide with the summer months, when many families make use of some well-earned vacation time and head off to exotic places like Tuscany, Bali or Branson, Missouri. Spending all those hours in transit without access to proper WiFi or 5G could lead to a deficiency in NBA gossip (which, as science has proven, can make you an absolute nightmare to deal with).
Yardbarker

West Notes: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Warriors, Kings

Opposing executives have offered some strong opinions on Russell Westbrook and what may come next for the Lakers, as detailed by Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. “If they’re not trading Westbrook, it’s time to stop tiptoeing around his feelings,” one source told Pincus. “If he has to come off the bench or not play at all, then do what’s best for the team. If his play isn’t resulting in positive contributions, then look at other options.”
Yardbarker

The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
ClutchPoints

Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenges Jordan Poole with ‘next step’ to superstardom

Jordan Poole was quite a revelation for the Golden State Warriors last season. There’s no denying that the 23-year-old was integral to the Dubs’ title run and that he’s going to be a key member of this squad this coming season and beyond. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr believes that Poole has it in him […] The post Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenges Jordan Poole with ‘next step’ to superstardom appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Game Haus

Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary

With the 2022-23 NBA season right around the corner, the Grizzlies are ready to be contenders. Here’s a Memphis Grizzlies Offseason Summary. The obvious number one priority for the Grizzlies was re-signing their first option, Ja Morant. After averaging 27.4 points per game, 5.7 rebounds per game, and 6.7 assists per game, Morant was presented wit the NBA’s Most Improved Player Award last year. He led the Grizzlies to the second round of the playoffs last year and will be important in the team’s future.
