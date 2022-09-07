ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

ABC News

Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks' loss to Rays

NEW YORK -- Aaron Hicks was benched midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East. Randy Arozarena...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup

New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
BRONX, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees get back star pitcher but lose key bullpen arm for a few days

The New York Yankees currently host a four-game winning streak, increasing their odds of securing the top spot in the AL East, despite losing significant ground over the past few weeks. The Tampa Bay Rays still remain five games behind, but the Yankees are starting to get back on a...
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

Yankees fans react to Hal Steinbrenner getting booed

Hal Steinbrenner might own the New York Yankees but he is not a popular figure within Yankee-land. After being booed at Paul O’Neill’s Yankees Hall of Fame induction ceremony a few weeks ago, Steinbrenner was there for Derek Jeter’s induction ceremony Friday night. If you thought fans would boo Steinbrenner tonight, even after giving Jeter a check for $222,222.22 for Jeter’s Turn 2 Foundation, you would be right.
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Mets use 8-run fourth to slam Marlins, 11-3

Mark Canha slugged a grand slam during an eight-run fourth inning as the New York Mets routed the host Miami Marlins 11-3 on Saturday night. The Mets (88-52) belted 16 hits, including solo homers by Francisco Lindor and Eduardo Escobar. Lindor went 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs. He...
QUEENS, NY
