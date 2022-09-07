Read full article on original website
Yankees injury updates: Return estimates for Anthony Rizzo, Harrison Bader, Luis Severino
Aaron Boone provided injury updates for several Yankees on Saturday, including Anthony Rizzo, Luis Severino, Harrison Bader, Scott Effross, and more.
Yankees’ brutal injury luck continues with DJ LeMahieu blow
The New York Yankees aren’t only struggling to consistently win ballgames, but they also can’t catch a break when it comes to injuries. Per Aaron Boone on The Michael Kay Show, DJ LeMahieu is the latest player to head to the IL:. LeMahieu is currently dealing with a...
ABC News
Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks' loss to Rays
NEW YORK -- Aaron Hicks was benched midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East. Randy Arozarena...
numberfire.com
Oswaldo Cabrera out of Yankees' Thursday lineup
New York Yankees infielder Oswaldo Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Cabrera will yield right field to Aaron Judge following five straight starts in the corner of the outfield. Miguel Andujar will be the Yankees' designated hitter and No. 6 batter in his first game back from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
